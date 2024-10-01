enEnglish
Citizen Groups in Rome Harvest Local Olive Trees for Charity

Volunteers in the eastern outskirts of the Italian capital care for olive trees in public parks, harvesting their fruit to produce oil for charity.
The harvest at the Salvador Allende Park in Nuova Tor Vergata, Rome (Photo: CDQ Nuova Tor Vergata)
By Ylenia Granitto
Oct. 1, 2024 13:28 UTC

Rome is dot­ted with pub­lic parks, some host­ing ancient and recently planted olive trees.

Volunteers from two neigh­bor­hood asso­ci­a­tions in the city’s east­ern out­skirts have stepped up to care for olive trees grow­ing in their district’s green spaces. These trees pro­duce extra vir­gin olive oil for char­ity.

The city insti­tu­tions have received the ini­tia­tive well and aroused great inter­est among the pub­lic.

This is a way to take care of a com­mu­nity asset. It is not only an oppor­tu­nity for all of us to social­ize but also a way to pro­tect these beau­ti­ful olive trees while doing some­thing good for oth­ers.- Andrea Cacciani, pres­i­dent, Nuova Tor Vergata com­mit­tee

Initially, we were just a small group of neigh­bors who used to hang out in the park,” said Antonio Carosi, one of the ini­tia­tive’s pro­mot­ers in the Parco dei Romanisti in Torre Spaccata.

As we vol­un­tar­ily started to look after this pub­lic space, keep­ing it neat and safe­guard­ing its veg­e­ta­tion, we real­ized that the 35 olive trees scat­tered in the gar­den were grow­ing well, pro­duc­ing a lot of fruit,” he added.

The decade-old trees were planted in the park when it was estab­lished in 2004. The group, which har­vests the olives yearly, is try­ing to iden­tify the olive vari­ety.

I have expe­ri­ence mak­ing olive oil with my fam­ily, and so do oth­ers of the group; there­fore, it was eas­ier for us to embark on the project to pro­duce extra vir­gin olive oil from their olives,” Carosi said.

The vol­un­teers car­ried out the first har­vest in 2012 after receiv­ing per­mis­sion from local author­i­ties, as law required in pub­lic spaces.

In the first years of our activ­ity, despite the per­mis­sion we had been given at the start of each olive sea­son, the munic­i­pal police showed up to ensure we were work­ing in com­pli­ance with the reg­u­la­tions,” Carosi said.

After some time act­ing as ama­teurs, we decided to for­mal­ize our role and to oper­ate in a more struc­tured way by merg­ing into the sol­i­dar­ity pur­chas­ing group GAS.P.A.R.8.’ (reads Gasparotto’),” he added.

Since then, they have par­tic­i­pated in an event focused on pub­lic spaces orga­nized by local insti­tu­tions. The launch of their project was greeted with enthu­si­asm.

We intro­duced our work to the pub­lic and received the appre­ci­a­tion of Roma Capitale coun­cilor for agri­cul­ture, Sabrina Alfonsi,” Carosi said. We com­mit­ted our­selves to enhance the project fur­ther, and we are now about to sub­mit a draft col­lab­o­ra­tion agree­ment to the munic­i­pal­ity of Rome.”

Now, they are prepar­ing for the upcom­ing har­vest in mid-October. At the right ripen­ing time, the fruits will be picked and deliv­ered to a mill within a few hours of the city to obtain extra vir­gin olive oil. The expenses for the milling oper­a­tion are paid by us vol­un­teers,” Carosi said.

The extra vir­gin olive oil is imme­di­ately bot­tled and donated to the char­i­ta­ble asso­ci­a­tion Caritas Italiana, whose local branch is in the parish of Saint Bonaventura, next to the park. Here, the oil is included in food parcels dis­trib­uted by the staff with the sup­port of the vol­un­teers to peo­ple in need.

Now we are reach­ing an agree­ment to prune the trees in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the munic­i­pal­i­ty’s gar­den­ing ser­vice work­ers,” Carosi said. Some years ago I also attended a prun­ing course. I have to say that we are increas­ingly com­mit­ted to know more and fur­ther improve the pro­duc­tion process.”

Olive trees in the Romanisti Park in Torre Spaccata, Rome (Photo: Piero Messa)

Usually, seven or eight vol­un­teers are respon­si­ble for the ordi­nary man­age­ment of the small urban grove, while at least a dozen peo­ple join the group dur­ing the har­vest days.

Picking olives is an inter­est­ing expe­ri­ence and a nov­elty for many city inhab­i­tants, who also are moti­vated by the char­i­ta­ble pur­pose behind it,” Carosi said. Everyone can ded­i­cate the time they can, and this is a great oppor­tu­nity to social­ize. Indeed, the work con­cludes with a nice bar­be­cue open to all.”

People get busy with this activ­ity, which revi­tal­izes the neigh­bor­hood,” he added. As we aim to extend the project to other parts of the city, we are glad we could sup­port another group of vol­un­teers who also started pro­duc­ing extra vir­gin olive oil not far from here a few years ago.”

At the extreme east­ern edge of the city, the Salvador Allende arche­o­log­i­cal park cov­ers 12 hectares of land. It is home to 25 olive trees lin­ing a stone-paved road from the Roman era.

These trees are prob­a­bly cen­turies-old and belong to autochtho­nous vari­eties,” Andrea Cacciani, pres­i­dent of the Nuova Tor Vergata neigh­bor­hood com­mit­tee, told Olive Oil Times.

When we moved to this newly built area in the late 1990s, they were basi­cally neglected, mainly because they are pro­tected by leg­isla­tive con­straints by the Superintendence for Archaeological Heritage,” he added. They are indeed located right next to an ancient road in an excel­lent state of con­ser­va­tion that in Roman times con­nected the set­tle­ments of Tuscolo and Fidene.”

Despite the rigid restric­tions imposed by the author­i­ties, the vol­un­teers from the neigh­bor­hood com­mit­tee obtained autho­riza­tion to look after the trees.

Afterwards, when I was elected pres­i­dent of the neigh­bor­hood com­mit­tee three years ago, I thought that their fruit, too, should be val­ued,” Cacciani said. Furthermore, in the out­skirts, we have to deal with the olive raiders’, who steal the olives and, in doing so, tear the branches and dam­age them.”

This is a prob­lem for the health of these trees, which are a true her­itage, espe­cially con­sid­er­ing their great age,” he added. We pro­tect the trees from harm by col­lect­ing the fruit at the right moment to obtain a qual­ity prod­uct while they are still too green to attract the thieves’ atten­tion.”

Nuova Tor Vergata donate the oil produced from the harvesting of the public olive trees to those in need. (Photo: CDQ Nuova Tor Vergata)

Determined to safe­guard and val­orize the olive trees, rep­re­sen­ta­tives of the neigh­bor­hood com­mit­tee went to the gar­den­ing ser­vice office. They pre­sented the park’s sit­u­a­tion and their idea to pro­duce extra vir­gin olive oil to the offi­cials. They quickly received per­mis­sion to carry out the first har­vest in 2022.

Not only did the coun­cilor for agri­cul­ture agree to let us har­vest the fruit, but her col­league informed us about the work already being under­taken by the vol­un­teers in the area in Torre Spaccata,” Cacciani said. They put us in touch with them, who imme­di­ately made them­selves avail­able to help and gave us use­ful tips to start.”

As the har­vest­ing oper­a­tions at Salvador Allende Park started, sev­eral peo­ple joined the group of vol­un­teers to help them pick the olives and load them into a van.

I called an expert, who came with two col­lab­o­ra­tors to help us bet­ter, and he lent us all the nec­es­sary tools, includ­ing crates, nets and rakes,” Cacciani said. We begin har­vest­ing in the morn­ing, and in half a day, we were on our way to a mill in the area of Pavona. Given the pur­pose of our work, the miller gen­er­ously gave us a good dis­count on the press­ing.”

They obtained 110 liters, which have been bot­tled and entrusted to the Caritas oper­a­tors in the adja­cent town of Frascati.

In the mean­time, the col­lab­o­ra­tion between the Nuova Tor Vergata neigh­bor­hood com­mit­tee and the Romanisti park’s group turned into friend­ship, which bodes well for the pro­jec­t’s future. The vol­un­teers hope that more cit­i­zens’ groups will start safe­guard­ing and valu­ing the olive trees in their local areas, with the added ben­e­fit of pro­duc­ing good and healthy extra vir­gin olive oil for those who need it more.

Just yes­ter­day, Tonino called me,” Cacciani said, affec­tion­ately refer­ring to Antonio Carosi. He told me that they have sub­mit­ted the request for per­mis­sion to carry out har­vest this year and that their trees and olives are in good shape.”

Last year, it was impos­si­ble for us to pick any fruit because the strong drought caused a loss in pro­duc­tion, but this year, our trees are also thriv­ing, and we are set to start the new har­vest in a few weeks,” he added.

This is a way to take care of a com­mu­nity asset,” Cacciani con­cluded. It is not only an oppor­tu­nity for all of us to social­ize but also a way to pro­tect these beau­ti­ful olive trees while doing some­thing good for oth­ers.”

