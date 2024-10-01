Citizen Groups in Rome Harvest Local Olive Trees for Charity

Rome is dotted with public parks, some hosting ancient and recently planted olive trees.
Volunteers from two neighborhood associations in the city’s eastern outskirts have stepped up to care for olive trees growing in their district’s green spaces. These trees produce extra virgin olive oil for charity.
The city institutions have received the initiative well and aroused great interest among the public.
This is a way to take care of a community asset. It is not only an opportunity for all of us to socialize but also a way to protect these beautiful olive trees while doing something good for others.
“Initially, we were just a small group of neighbors who used to hang out in the park,” said Antonio Carosi, one of the initiative’s promoters in the Parco dei Romanisti in Torre Spaccata.
“As we voluntarily started to look after this public space, keeping it neat and safeguarding its vegetation, we realized that the 35 olive trees scattered in the garden were growing well, producing a lot of fruit,” he added.
The decade-old trees were planted in the park when it was established in 2004. The group, which harvests the olives yearly, is trying to identify the olive variety.
“I have experience making olive oil with my family, and so do others of the group; therefore, it was easier for us to embark on the project to produce extra virgin olive oil from their olives,” Carosi said.
The volunteers carried out the first harvest in 2012 after receiving permission from local authorities, as law required in public spaces.
“In the first years of our activity, despite the permission we had been given at the start of each olive season, the municipal police showed up to ensure we were working in compliance with the regulations,” Carosi said.
“After some time acting as amateurs, we decided to formalize our role and to operate in a more structured way by merging into the solidarity purchasing group ‘GAS.P.A.R.8.’ (reads ‘Gasparotto’),” he added.
Since then, they have participated in an event focused on public spaces organized by local institutions. The launch of their project was greeted with enthusiasm.
“We introduced our work to the public and received the appreciation of Roma Capitale councilor for agriculture, Sabrina Alfonsi,” Carosi said. “We committed ourselves to enhance the project further, and we are now about to submit a draft collaboration agreement to the municipality of Rome.”
Now, they are preparing for the upcoming harvest in mid-October. At the right ripening time, the fruits will be picked and delivered to a mill within a few hours of the city to obtain extra virgin olive oil. “The expenses for the milling operation are paid by us volunteers,” Carosi said.
The extra virgin olive oil is immediately bottled and donated to the charitable association Caritas Italiana, whose local branch is in the parish of Saint Bonaventura, next to the park. Here, the oil is included in food parcels distributed by the staff with the support of the volunteers to people in need.
“Now we are reaching an agreement to prune the trees in collaboration with the municipality’s gardening service workers,” Carosi said. “Some years ago I also attended a pruning course. I have to say that we are increasingly committed to know more and further improve the production process.”
Usually, seven or eight volunteers are responsible for the ordinary management of the small urban grove, while at least a dozen people join the group during the harvest days.
“Picking olives is an interesting experience and a novelty for many city inhabitants, who also are motivated by the charitable purpose behind it,” Carosi said. “Everyone can dedicate the time they can, and this is a great opportunity to socialize. Indeed, the work concludes with a nice barbecue open to all.”
“People get busy with this activity, which revitalizes the neighborhood,” he added. “As we aim to extend the project to other parts of the city, we are glad we could support another group of volunteers who also started producing extra virgin olive oil not far from here a few years ago.”
At the extreme eastern edge of the city, the Salvador Allende archeological park covers 12 hectares of land. It is home to 25 olive trees lining a stone-paved road from the Roman era.
“These trees are probably centuries-old and belong to autochthonous varieties,” Andrea Cacciani, president of the Nuova Tor Vergata neighborhood committee, told Olive Oil Times.
“When we moved to this newly built area in the late 1990s, they were basically neglected, mainly because they are protected by legislative constraints by the Superintendence for Archaeological Heritage,” he added. “They are indeed located right next to an ancient road in an excellent state of conservation that in Roman times connected the settlements of Tuscolo and Fidene.”
Despite the rigid restrictions imposed by the authorities, the volunteers from the neighborhood committee obtained authorization to look after the trees.
“Afterwards, when I was elected president of the neighborhood committee three years ago, I thought that their fruit, too, should be valued,” Cacciani said. “Furthermore, in the outskirts, we have to deal with the ‘olive raiders’, who steal the olives and, in doing so, tear the branches and damage them.”
“This is a problem for the health of these trees, which are a true heritage, especially considering their great age,” he added. “We protect the trees from harm by collecting the fruit at the right moment to obtain a quality product while they are still too green to attract the thieves’ attention.”
Determined to safeguard and valorize the olive trees, representatives of the neighborhood committee went to the gardening service office. They presented the park’s situation and their idea to produce extra virgin olive oil to the officials. They quickly received permission to carry out the first harvest in 2022.
“Not only did the councilor for agriculture agree to let us harvest the fruit, but her colleague informed us about the work already being undertaken by the volunteers in the area in Torre Spaccata,” Cacciani said. “They put us in touch with them, who immediately made themselves available to help and gave us useful tips to start.”
As the harvesting operations at Salvador Allende Park started, several people joined the group of volunteers to help them pick the olives and load them into a van.
“I called an expert, who came with two collaborators to help us better, and he lent us all the necessary tools, including crates, nets and rakes,” Cacciani said. “We begin harvesting in the morning, and in half a day, we were on our way to a mill in the area of Pavona. Given the purpose of our work, the miller generously gave us a good discount on the pressing.”
They obtained 110 liters, which have been bottled and entrusted to the Caritas operators in the adjacent town of Frascati.
In the meantime, the collaboration between the Nuova Tor Vergata neighborhood committee and the Romanisti park’s group turned into friendship, which bodes well for the project’s future. The volunteers hope that more citizens’ groups will start safeguarding and valuing the olive trees in their local areas, with the added benefit of producing good and healthy extra virgin olive oil for those who need it more.
“Just yesterday, Tonino called me,” Cacciani said, affectionately referring to Antonio Carosi. “He told me that they have submitted the request for permission to carry out harvest this year and that their trees and olives are in good shape.”
“Last year, it was impossible for us to pick any fruit because the strong drought caused a loss in production, but this year, our trees are also thriving, and we are set to start the new harvest in a few weeks,” he added.
