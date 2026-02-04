Jordan Expands Tunisian Olive Oil Imports as Drought Squeezes Local Supply

Jordan has approved imports of 10,000 tons of Tunisian olive oil to address low local production and stabilize prices, with new measures in place to regulate quality and distribution. The move is part of efforts to expand trade relations between the two countries, with Tunisia aiming to diversify exports and establish new partnerships to boost its olive oil industry.
The volume of Tunisian olive oil shipments to Jordan is poised to rise sharply, signaling a new phase in trade relations between the two countries.
After issuing an initial authorization for 3,000 tons last November, Jordan’s Ministry of Agriculture has now approved imports totaling 10,000 tons.
More shipments are expected in the coming weeks as officials seek to increase availability on the local market and stabilize prices. Jordanian producers are facing very low output after the long-lasting impacts of drought, even as olive oil remains a staple in household kitchens. Government data show this season’s production is well below the 2012 – 2025 annual average of 25,000 tons, making Tunisia the leading foreign supplier.
Jordanian authorities have also announced new measures to govern imports, with a focus on maintaining quality throughout shipping and upon arrival in the country. Mohammad Hayari, the secretary-general of the agriculture ministry, said import licenses will be issued in accordance with defined procedures.
Priority will be given to public consumer corporations, sectoral associations, and farmers’ organizations, as well as to private companies that meet all regulatory requirements. Hayari said applications will be reviewed through an electronic system using transparent criteria, with eligibility limited to officially registered businesses in good standing.
Packaging rules will also apply. The ministry said imported olive oil must be sold in containers of no more than four kilograms, a requirement intended to regulate retail distribution and curb price speculation. An exception allows the Syndicate of Olive Press Owners to import containers up to eight kilograms, reflecting its role in processing and bulk handling across the import and distribution chain.
On January 12, the first shipment of Tunisian olive oil arrived in Jordan under the management of the Civil Service Consumers Corporation (CSCC), a government-run retailer with dozens of outlets nationwide.
CSCC is tasked with stabilizing the market when supplies tighten, relying on controlled imports and fixed pricing. For the initial imported batch, the retailer set a price of JD 4.2 per liter (about €5.01), undercutting prevailing local prices by 10 to 20 percent. Officials said the move is also meant to pressure domestic oil retailers to adjust their prices.
The imported oil is being released only after laboratory and sensory testing. Since the first import authorization was announced, Jordanian officials have said they will strictly monitor the quality of incoming shipments.
Beyond shipments, Jordan and Tunisia are also expanding cooperation through new partnerships, including joint olive oil promotion initiatives. Manufacturing, commerce and cross-border investment have been highlighted as priorities. Trade between the two countries rose by 6.5 percent in 2025 to TND 150 million (about €44 million).
Tunisia’s ambassador to Jordan, Moufida Zribi, said contacts with public and private stakeholders have increased in recent months and helped lay the groundwork for exports expected to continue through the entire 2025/26 campaign. She added that more than 40 Jordanian importers have visited Tunisian production sites since November 2025, accompanied by officials from the Tunisian export agency Cepex.
For Tunisia, one of the world’s largest producers, the new agreements accelerate efforts to diversify exports. In addition to membership in the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA), Tunisia has signed the Agadir Agreement with Jordan, Egypt and Morocco to establish a duty-free trade area. Other regional agreements, including one recently signed with the United Arab Emirates, explicitly reference olive oil trade.
The diversification push has become more prominent as Tunisian officials expand overseas commercial ties, particularly after the country was hit by U.S. tariffs.
While trade with the European Union remains vital, Tunisian olive oil exports to the bloc are facing a more challenging environment.
Tunisia’s overall olive oil output this season is now expected to reach 500,000 tons, a volume that would make it the world’s second-largest producer after Spain. Rising production forecasts are also driving efforts to open new trade corridors for the staple product and strengthen export options.