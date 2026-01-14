Olive Oil Benefits as U.S. Food Brands Rethink Seed Oils

Food companies in the U.S. are shifting away from seed oils in product formulations, with refined olive oil being a popular replacement driven by consumer demand and political pressure. While olive oil is being used as a seed oil alternative in packaged foods, concerns about adulteration with avocado oil remain, with some brands opting for beef tallow instead.
Food companies in the United States have made a flurry of announcements over the past 18 months promoting a shift away from seed oils in their product formulations, with refined olive oil emerging as a beneficiary.
A combination of retail data and anecdotal evidence suggests that some of these reformulations have been driven by rising consumer demand. However, the trend has also been reinforced by political pressure from the administration of President Donald J. Trump and his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
According to data from consumer packaged goods analyst firm SPINS, sales of Seed Oil Free Alliance-certified products rose 216 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period a year earlier. A separate survey found that 28 percent of U.S. consumers are actively avoiding seed oils.
While Jonathan Rubin, chief executive of the Seed Oil Free Alliance, said the shift away from seed-derived edible oils began around 2016, he noted that the number of public reformulation announcements has surged since Kennedy’s appointment at the start of 2025.
The Make America Healthy Again advocate has long been a critic of seed oils, including what he calls the “hateful eight” — corn, canola, cottonseed, soy, sunflower, safflower, rice bran and grapeseed — once describing them as “one of the worst things you can eat.”
Decades of research have found that plant-based oils, including seed oils, are generally healthier than animal fats because they are higher in unsaturated fats. However, Rubin said many consumers are increasingly concerned that the high levels of omega‑6 fatty acids, particularly linoleic acid, found in seed oils may be linked to inflammation.
According to Rubin, olive oil has been one of the primary beneficiaries of the shift away from seed oils. “Food companies are starting to use olive oil in chips, protein bars and popcorn, and it’s becoming a popular call-out,” he told Olive Oil Times.
The Seed Oil Free Alliance has certified 55 brands, seven of which use olive oil as a seed oil replacement. California Olive Ranch has also received certification for its extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, flavored olive oils and olive oil-based vinaigrettes and marinades.
Separate data from market research firm Mintel found that product launches featuring a “made with olive oil” claim increased by 150 percent between 2019 and 2023.
By comparison, “made with avocado oil” claims rose 825 percent over the same period, highlighting the limitations olive oil faces as a seed oil alternative in the packaged food sector.
“Products reformulated with alternative oils like avocado oil and olive oil can improve product perceptions, making higher price points more acceptable to consumers,” Mintel food and drink analyst Julia Mills told Nosh in 2024.
However, she added that these alternatives still account for only a small share of overall launches, indicating that the shift remains limited.
Alongside olive oil and avocado oil, Rubin said beef tallow — Kennedy’s preferred dietary fat — algae oil, coconut oil and palm oil are also being used to replace seed oils in packaged foods.
Rubin added that some brands are cautious about using avocado oil due to concerns about adulteration, estimating that about ten percent of Seed Oil Free Alliance-certified brands rely on it.
“Fewer are using avocado oil because of that high adulteration rate — close to 70 percent of the samples we’ve tested,” Rubin said, adding that only one olive oil sample tested by the alliance was found to be adulterated.
“When you buy a bag of chips made with olive oil, it’s more expensive than soybean oil chips,” Rubin said. “We test all added oils for purity to ensure consumers are getting what they’re paying for.”
Among recent examples of brands switching from seed oils to olive oil are Saffron Road and Hoboken Farms.
Rubin confirmed that Saffron Road, which produces frozen entrées, replaced soybean oil with coconut oil and refined olive oil. Hoboken Farms, meanwhile, has substituted seed oils with extra virgin olive oil in its tomato sauce.
According to Nosh, Hero Bread has also replaced canola oil with olive oil, citing consumer preference for seed oil alternatives.
Other examples include restaurant chain Sweetgreen, which introduced a seed oil-free menu using extra virgin olive oil in its salad dressings instead of sunflower or soybean oils.
The fast-casual chain said it would also use olive oil exclusively for cooking, but later discontinued its ripple fries, citing negative consumer feedback on taste and increased supply chain complexity.
Olive oil has not benefited in every case. Real Good Foods reportedly chose to replace seed oils with beef tallow rather than olive oil in some breaded frozen meat products, citing lower costs and a more complementary flavor profile.