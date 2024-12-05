enEnglish
Trump Health Secretary Pick Elevates Seed Oil Controversy to U.S. Cabinet

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long railed against seed oils. If confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, he will be in a position to regulate the industry.

Robert Kennedy Jr., speaks at a Trump campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Daniel Dawson
Dec. 5, 2024 18:18 UTC
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the scion of one the most well-known polit­i­cal fam­i­lies in the United States, has been tapped by President-elect Donald J. Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

If con­firmed by a Republican-led Senate, Kennedy would have wide-rang­ing author­ity over the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which reg­u­lates about 80 per­cent of the coun­try’s food sup­ply.

While he is widely known for his anti-vac­cine views, Kennedy is also a promi­nent and vocal critic of seed oils, bring­ing a long-sim­mer­ing debate about their health impacts into the main­stream.

In an August inter­view with Fox News, Kennedy called seed oils one of the most unhealthy ingre­di­ents” found in food and said they are one of the worst things you can eat” since they are asso­ci­ated with body-wide inflam­ma­tion.”

Instead, Kennedy rec­om­mends replac­ing seed oils with beef tal­low, made from the fatty tis­sue of cow organs. Searching Kennedy’s his­tor­i­cal pub­lic state­ments and social media accounts found no men­tion of olive oil.

Researchers, includ­ing sci­en­tific mem­bers of the American Heart Association, have long argued that plant oils – mostly derived from seeds, espe­cially canola, sun­flower and soy­bean – are a health­ier alter­na­tive to ani­mal fat due to their unsat­u­rated fat con­tent.

Very con­sis­tently, all the data say but­ter and lard are bad for our hearts,” said Christopher Gardner, a pro­fes­sor of med­i­cine at Stanford University. Studies show swap­ping out sat­u­rated fats and replac­ing them with unsat­u­rated fats low­ers the risk for heart dis­ease.”

While Kennedy is among the most promi­nent crit­ics of seed oils, there is a grow­ing anti-seed oil influ­encer move­ment on social media.

Seed oil crit­ics artic­u­late two main argu­ments. The first is that seed oils are often con­t­a­m­i­nated by hexane, the chem­i­cal sol­vent used in most com­mer­cial seed oil pro­duc­tion.

Hexane is known to be toxic to humans in gaseous form but is used as a liq­uid in seed oil pro­duc­tion. The hexane evap­o­rates dur­ing the heat treat­ment that seed oils undergo when refined.

However, the FDA does not reg­u­late or mon­i­tor hexane residues in seed oils, so it is unclear whether or not trace amounts of hexane remain in com­mer­cially avail­able seed oils.

The more com­mon argu­ment against seed oils is their high con­tent of omega‑6 polyun­sat­u­rated fatty acids, espe­cially linoleic acid, com­pared to olive oil and ani­mal-derived fats.

Linoleic acid con­tent is about 55 per­cent in soy­bean oil, nearly 70 per­cent in sun­flower oil (less than five per­cent in high-oleic sun­flower oil) and more than 20 per­cent in canola oil. By con­trast, olive oil com­prises 2.5 to 21 per­cent linoleic acid, while beef has about one per­cent linoleic acid con­tent.

Seed oil crit­ics argue that omega‑6 fatty acids are con­verted into inflam­ma­tion-pro­mot­ing arachi­donic acids in the body. Indeed, arachi­donic acid is widely acknowl­edged as a build­ing block for com­pounds that cause inflam­ma­tion, but it has also been shown to sup­press pro-inflam­ma­tory com­pounds.

According to a 2017 meta-analy­sis of 30 ran­dom­ized con­trol stud­ies involv­ing 1,377 sub­jects pub­lished, linoleic acid had a min­i­mal impact on blood con­cen­tra­tions of inflam­ma­tory mark­ers. The researchers attrib­uted this to the fact that only 0.2 per­cent of linoleic acid is con­verted into arachi­donic acid.

While it is widely acknowl­edged that humans need dietary sources of omega‑3 and omega‑6 fatty acids to sur­vive, seed oil crit­ics argue that mod­ern Western diets include too many omega‑6 fatty acids and too few omega‑3 fatty acids.

Indeed, the rec­om­mended omega-6-to-omega‑3 ratio is four to one. However, some researchers esti­mate that these pro­por­tions range from ten to one to thirty to one in the U.S.

Seed oil crit­ics also fre­quently high­light the cor­re­la­tion between seed oil con­sump­tion in the U.S. and ris­ing obe­sity, car­dio­vas­cu­lar dis­ease and dia­betes as evi­dence of their neg­a­tive health impact.

However, cor­re­la­tion is not the same as cau­sa­tion. Instead, some experts argue that ris­ing seed oil con­sump­tion is directly linked to the dra­matic increase in ultra-processed foods, which include seed oils as an ingre­di­ent and are widely viewed as respon­si­ble for the afore­men­tioned chronic dis­eases.

Gardner fur­ther argued that ultra-processed foods are unhealthy pri­mar­ily because of other ingre­di­ents, includ­ing high-fruc­tose corn syrup, added sugar and sodium. It’s hard to cast the blame on the seed oils when these foods con­tain so many other things,” he said.

Kennedy has also strongly opposed ultra-processed foods and has said he would pro­hibit their use in school lunches. However, the FDA has no for­mal def­i­n­i­tion for ultra-processed food, which would make any ban dif­fi­cult to imple­ment.

