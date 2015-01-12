Add Olive Oil to Your Skin

There are many well-known reasons to include olive oil in your diet. From heart health to cancer prevention, the list continues to grow as more health benefits of olive oil are discovered.
Just like olive oil is a healthy part of your diet, it can also be a worthy addition to your skin care routine.
Your skin plays an essential part in detoxifying your body, so it’s important to keep it as clean and healthy as possible.
See Also:Olive Oil Health Benefits
It may seem counter-intuitive to apply olive oil on your skin, but it can be used as a natural barrier to protect from dirt and debris. By washing your face and keeping it too dry, you could actually be encouraging breakouts and unhealthy skin. A light coating of extra virgin olive oil on your face after you wash makes an excellent protective layer. Be sure to massage the oil into your face until it’s almost fully absorbed. Remember that a little goes a long way, so you do not need to use a lot of your favorite EVOO to reap the benefits.
Olive oil also contains antioxidants and squalene, which is one of the most common lipids produced by human skin cells (Wrangler even puts it in their jeans). Vitamins A and E in olive oil make it a prime anti-aging compound. A daily regimen can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while simultaneously nourishing and hydrating your skin (it certainly works for Sophia Loren).
Apply olive oil to your clean skin after using a toner. Toners allow your skin to return to the proper pH level. Your face should be slightly damp when applying the EVOO for the moisturizing qualities to be best absorbed by your skin. Remember to combine your use of olive oil as a moisturizer with sunscreen to protect your skin from UV rays.