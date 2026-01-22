Study Finds Extra Virgin Olive Oil Improves Vascular Function in Hyperlipidemia Patients

A recent study in Greece found that consuming extra virgin olive oil improved markers associated with physical function and survival in patients with hyperlipidemia, a condition that increases the risk of atherosclerosis and other disorders. The study involved 50 patients with hyperlipidemia and found that higher-phenolic olive oil, even at a lower dose, produced greater improvements in reperfusion rate and reductions in blood pressure compared to lower-phenolic olive oil.
Hyperlipidemia, defined by excessive levels of lipids in the blood, significantly increases the risk of atherosclerosis, a leading cause of disability and death in developed countries. The condition is also associated with disorders affecting the pancreas, liver, spleen, eyes and skin.
Focusing on the effects of polyphenols, the trial involved 50 patients with hyperlipidemia and 20 healthy control participants matched for age and gender. Twenty-two patients consumed a lower-phenolic extra virgin olive oil containing 414 milligrams of polyphenols per kilogram at a dose of 20 grams per day, while 28 patients received a higher-phenolic olive oil containing 1,021 milligrams per kilogram at a lower dose of eight grams per day.
To minimize the intake of additional phenolic compounds, participants excluded polyphenol-rich foods such as olives, berries, red wine, dark chocolate, nuts, green tea and supplements from their diets. No other dietary restrictions were imposed during the study period.
Previous research by the same team had linked extra virgin olive oil consumption to favorable changes in blood lipid profiles, including higher levels of HDL, commonly known as “good” cholesterol. In the new analysis, the researchers found that these benefits extended to the cellular level, with clinically meaningful improvements in endothelial function.
Vascular endothelial cells line the interior surfaces of blood vessels and are essential to normal physiological function, playing a role in blood pressure regulation, clotting, inflammation and immune response.
Improved endothelial function was reflected in increased resting tissue oxygen saturation, higher oxygen consumption rates of approximately eight to ten percent, and increased reperfusion rates of approximately 12 to 15 percent. Researchers also observed shorter times to peak hyperemia and faster recovery following induced ischemia, along with modest reductions in diastolic blood pressure and heart rate.
The analysis further showed that the higher-phenolic olive oil, despite being consumed at a lower daily dose, produced greater increases in reperfusion rate and larger reductions in systolic blood pressure than the lower-phenolic olive oil administered at higher doses.
The researchers suggest that these findings highlight the importance of the polyphenol-to-lipid ratio in determining vascular and metabolic benefits. Higher ratios may enhance intestinal absorption, improving bioavailability and amplifying antioxidant and vasodilatory effects.
The study also identified statistically significant differences between male and female participants, particularly in changes to reperfusion rate. This points to possible sex-specific responses to polyphenols, potentially influenced by hormonal and physiological factors.
However, the researchers cautioned that the number of participants in each gender subgroup was limited. They also noted that unrecorded variables, including physical activity levels, medication adherence and individual differences in microvascular function, may have influenced the results.