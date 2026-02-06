Enter keywords and hit Go →
Early NYIOOC Award Highlights Montenegro’s Growing Inland Olive Sector

Balša Baletić, an olive grower in Zeta near Podgorica, earned a Silver Award at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition for Oro, a blend of Oblica, Istarska bjelica, Leccino and Pendolino.

Baletić said the grove has benefited from healthy fruit and limited olive fly damage, which he credited to site conditions and farming practices.
By Nedjeljko Jusup
Feb. 6, 2026 16:46 UTC
Balša Baletić, a Montenegrin olive grower, won the coun­try’s first award at the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition for his blend Oro, earn­ing a Silver Award and spark­ing inter­est in olive grow­ing beyond the Adriatic coast. Baletić, who built a suc­cess­ful busi­ness in the United States before return­ing to Montenegro, pri­or­i­tizes qual­ity over vol­ume in his olive oil pro­duc­tion, empha­siz­ing the impor­tance of con­trol­ling the entire process from har­vest to bot­tling.

A Montenegrin pro­ducer has won the country’s first award at the 02026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, a mile­stone that sup­port­ers say could accel­er­ate inter­est in olive grow­ing beyond the Adriatic coast.

Balša Baletić, an olive grower and econ­o­mist from Zeta, about 50 kilo­me­ters north of the sea, earned a Silver Award for Oro, a blend led by Oblica and Istarska bjel­ica with smaller amounts of Leccino and Pendolino. This is my first com­pe­ti­tion ever,” Baletić told Olive Oil Times. The award means a lot to me and con­firms I’m on the right path.”

Baletić said the inland loca­tion helps shape both yields and fla­vor. He attrib­utes the oil’s pun­gency and aroma to a micro­cli­mate that com­bines Mediterranean influ­ences with a fer­tile plain and pro­nounced day – night tem­per­a­ture swings. Warm days and cooler nights, he said, can inten­sify sen­sory char­ac­ter­is­tics com­pared with some coastal sites.

Friends describe Baletić as some­one who built an American dream” in Montenegro. He left Podgorica in 2004, vis­it­ing rel­a­tives in Los Angeles before estab­lish­ing busi­nesses in Florida. Miami remains his com­mer­cial base, where he has worked in con­struc­tion and trade, but fam­ily con­sid­er­a­tions led him to spend part of the year back home.

The Baletić family

I wanted the chil­dren to have a child­hood like we did,” he said, describ­ing a fam­ily rou­tine split between school in Montenegro and hol­i­days in the United States. I won’t impose either America or Montenegro on them; let them choose when they grow up.”

Baletić began plant­ing olives in 2018 with 35 trees. He expanded rapidly, build­ing an approx­i­mately seven-hectare grove that now includes about 3,000 trees and a Pieralisi mill, allow­ing him to con­trol the entire process from har­vest to bot­tling — an approach he says is cen­tral to qual­ity.

Olive oil pro­duc­tion doesn’t deter­mine our liveli­hood — this is a side story based on love,” Baletić said in an inter­view with a local pub­li­ca­tion, explain­ing that the fam­ily pri­or­i­tizes qual­ity over vol­ume. He said he chose vari­eties asso­ci­ated with high polyphe­nol poten­tial and tested nurs­ery stock sourced from both Croatia and Italy to com­pare per­for­mance.

He also warned that inad­e­quate con­trols on imported saplings can spread dis­ease, not­ing that a sin­gle infected tree can jeop­ar­dize an entire grove. The risk under­scores why many pro­duc­ers are pay­ing closer atten­tion to pest pres­sure and plant health as new plant­i­ngs expand inland.

During the most recent har­vest, Baletić said the fam­ily pressed fruit imme­di­ately in their on-site mill, which has a capac­ity of 500 kilo­grams per hour. It’s cru­cial that the fruit is milled as soon as pos­si­ble after har­vest and stored prop­erly so it doesn’t oxi­dize,” he said, describ­ing cold extrac­tion and stor­age in sealed stain­less steel tanks in a cool cel­lar.

Baletić said he chose varieties associated with high polyphenol potential and tested nursery stock sourced from both Croatia and Italy to compare performance.

Baletić said the grove has ben­e­fited from healthy fruit and lim­ited olive fly dam­age, which he cred­ited to site con­di­tions and farm­ing prac­tices. For other poten­tial pests, he said poul­try roam­ing the prop­erty helps reduce insect pres­sure, adding an ele­ment of low-input sus­tain­abil­ity while pro­vid­ing manure for soil fer­til­ity.

News of the award prompted con­grat­u­la­tory mes­sages from across Montenegro’s olive sec­tor. Ćazim Alković, an olive grower and pres­i­dent of the Bar Olive Growers’ Association, called the com­pe­ti­tion the Champions League” for pro­duc­ers and said the result showed unusual con­fi­dence for a first-time entrant. He argued that the medal also points to the suit­abil­ity of the Zeta area for mod­ern groves, where care­ful vari­ety selec­tion and tightly man­aged pro­cess­ing can yield com­pet­i­tive results.

Montenegro’s tra­di­tional olive heart­land remains along the coast, from the Bay of Kotor through Bar and Ulcinj, where some groves include cen­turies-old trees and the famed ancient olive in Mirovica. But grow­ers and local offi­cials say new inland plant­i­ngs around Zeta, Tuzi and Podgorica have expanded over the past two decades, reflect­ing chang­ing invest­ment pat­terns and grow­ing con­fi­dence in non-coastal sites for olive farm­ing.

Baletić said he sees no need to choose between the two coun­tries he calls home. With plan­ning, he said, the fam­ily can main­tain busi­ness ties in Miami while build­ing a long-term agri­cul­tural project in Montenegro — one that he hopes will stand as an exam­ple for other pro­duc­ers and, even­tu­ally, a des­ti­na­tion linked to local food and rural life.

