Pakistan’s Olive Gala Signals Growth of a Young Sector

With more than 25,000 visitors, Olive Gala 2025 showcased growing consumer interest, expanding cultivation and rising confidence in Pakistan’s olive oil sector.
PakOlive via Facebook
By Wasim Shahzad
Dec. 29, 2025 20:04 UTC
Olive Gala 2025 in Pakistan attracted over 25,000 atten­dees, show­cas­ing the grow­ing inter­est and con­fi­dence in olive cul­ti­va­tion in the coun­try. The event fea­tured dis­cus­sions on increas­ing par­tic­i­pa­tion of young peo­ple and women in olive farm­ing, the devel­op­ment of a national olive pol­icy, and the poten­tial for export growth through gov­ern­ment sup­port and improved indus­try stan­dards.

Olive Gala 2025 marked a mile­stone for Pakistan’s emerg­ing olive sec­tor, draw­ing more than 25,000 vis­i­tors and sig­nif­i­cantly sur­pass­ing atten­dance at pre­vi­ous edi­tions. The event brought together pol­i­cy­mak­ers, farm­ers, inter­na­tional experts and indus­try stake­hold­ers from across the coun­try, high­light­ing the expand­ing scope and grow­ing con­fi­dence sur­round­ing olive cul­ti­va­tion in Pakistan.

Speaking about the event’s growth, Dr. Muhammad Tariq, national direc­tor of PakOlive, said par­tic­i­pa­tion has steadily increased each year, reflect­ing ris­ing inter­est and momen­tum across the sec­tor.

He pointed to shift­ing demo­graph­ics within agri­cul­ture, not­ing that young peo­ple and women are increas­ingly engag­ing in olive farm­ing. According to Tariq, pro­duc­ers are also plac­ing greater empha­sis on qual­ity, brand­ing and pack­ag­ing to meet inter­na­tional stan­dards.

Tariq added that Balochistan has emerged as a new focal point for olive cul­ti­va­tion, with grow­ing demand for both plan­ta­tion mate­r­ial and extra vir­gin olive oil. He said inter­est in the crop has increased sharply in the province.

Looking ahead, Tariq said a national olive pol­icy is cur­rently await­ing cab­i­net approval. The pro­posed frame­work aims to pro­mote sus­tain­abil­ity, improve gov­er­nance and reg­u­late the import and export of extra vir­gin olive oil, with expec­ta­tions for pos­i­tive out­comes once adopted.

International par­tic­i­pa­tion was also a key fea­ture of the gala. An agri­cul­tural expert from Italy empha­sized the cul­tural and his­tor­i­cal sig­nif­i­cance of olive cul­ti­va­tion, describ­ing the crop’s expan­sion in Pakistan as both nat­ural and deeply mean­ing­ful.

The expert noted Pakistan’s exten­sive her­itage of wild olive trees, explain­ing that this has helped cul­ti­vated vari­eties adapt well to local con­di­tions. He said Italian expe­ri­ence shows that agro­nomic man­age­ment and a sus­tained focus on qual­ity are essen­tial for long-term suc­cess.

He also high­lighted ongo­ing coop­er­a­tion through train­ing pro­grams and aca­d­e­mic exchanges, includ­ing ini­tia­tives that allow Pakistani stu­dents to study at agri­cul­tural insti­tu­tions in Italy. According to the expert, the pro­fes­sional capac­ity of local spe­cial­ists con­tin­ues to improve.

Loralai Olives, an award-win­ning local pro­ducer, also par­tic­i­pated in the event. Chief exec­u­tive and co-founder Shaukat Rasool said the gala offered an oppor­tu­nity to engage directly with con­sumers and show­case Pakistan’s grow­ing capa­bil­i­ties.

Rasool said con­sumer response reflected ris­ing national con­fi­dence in locally pro­duced olive oil. He noted that demand is increas­ing as more con­sumers shift from imported oils to domes­tic brands, par­tic­u­larly in major cities includ­ing Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

International inter­est is also grow­ing, Rasool said, adding that recent par­tic­i­pa­tion in trade events has gen­er­ated strong over­seas inquiries. With inter­na­tional ship­ments expected to begin soon, he antic­i­pates export vol­umes could sur­pass domes­tic sales.

He said gov­ern­ment sup­port has played an impor­tant role in the company’s growth, cit­ing encour­age­ment from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. Rasool added that revis­it­ing the gen­eral sales tax on locally pro­duced olive oil could help lower prices and fur­ther stim­u­late the sec­tor.

From the sci­en­tific and hor­ti­cul­tural per­spec­tive, Shavir Masrur, assis­tant gen­eral man­ager at Izhar Farms Pvt. Ltd., described how the com­pany has devel­oped advanced nurs­ery and tis­sue cul­ture facil­i­ties to sup­ply dis­ease-free plant­ing mate­r­ial.

Masrur said Izhar Farms oper­ates with a team of PhD sci­en­tists, trained hor­ti­cul­tur­ists and inter­na­tional experts, fol­low­ing global stan­dards in plant health man­age­ment and nurs­ery pro­duc­tion.

While gov­ern­ment sub­si­dies and train­ing pro­grams have helped raise aware­ness, Masrur said their impact could be improved through bet­ter coor­di­na­tion, stronger mon­i­tor­ing and closer links between farm­ers and researchers.

He also empha­sized the impor­tance of regional zon­ing, not­ing that pro­duc­tiv­ity and oil yields vary sig­nif­i­cantly across Pakistan. According to Masrur, areas such as Balochistan out­per­form mar­ginal regions like Potohar, where lower yields make long-term sus­tain­abil­ity more chal­leng­ing for farm­ers.

Representatives from Helping Hand for Relief and Development Pakistan described Olive Gala as a valu­able plat­form for pro­mot­ing sus­tain­able liveli­hoods. Through its skills devel­op­ment pro­grams, the orga­ni­za­tion sup­ports farm­ers by improv­ing tech­ni­cal capac­ity and on-farm pro­duc­tiv­ity.

The orga­ni­za­tion high­lighted the suit­abil­ity of olive trees for Pakistan’s arid and semi-arid regions, not­ing their rel­a­tively low water require­ments. It also pointed to youth-focused ini­tia­tives, includ­ing plan­ta­tion projects that engage stu­dents in envi­ron­men­tal stew­ard­ship and cli­mate aware­ness.

