As Pakistan Olive Industry Matures, Producers See China as The Next Growth Engine

Pakistan’s olive oil sector is growing with expanded acreage, new brands, and international recognition, signaling a shift towards a more structured industry. Producers are focusing on quality improvements, seeking to scale up production through potential collaboration with China for technology transfer and investment in processing and logistics. The sector also presents opportunities for rural development and job creation, particularly in Balochistan, but long-term success will hinge on maintaining quality, meeting international standards, and addressing structural challenges.
Pakistan’s long-standing political and economic partnership with China has expanded from infrastructure and energy into trade and technology. Now, as Islamabad looks to deepen cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, officials and producers say the Pakistan olive oil sector could be a high-impact next step.
Once framed as a state-led effort to cut the country’s dependence on imported edible oils, Pakistan’s olive push is evolving into a more structured industry with measurable output, new brands and early signs of international recognition. Expanded acreage, farmer training and government support programs have helped establish the foundations of a domestic value chain, from grove development to milling and packaging.
“Olive sector is emerging in Pakistan. Fifty-one olive extraction units have been established in the country,” said Muhammad Tariq, project director of PakOlive. He added that recent data shows dozens of tons of fruit processed for value addition and a growing number of “olive entrepreneurs” entering the market.
Tariq said cultivation had reached about 55,000 acres through 2025 and was expected to rise to 60,000 acres in 2026. He also pointed to an estimated annual olive oil output of around 150 tons, arguing that early production gains are coinciding with lower reliance on imports and the start of small export shipments.
Industry participants say those figures matter less as headline totals than as evidence that an ecosystem is taking shape. Alongside orchards and extraction units, private operators are building brands and retail channels, signaling that olives are no longer viewed only as a subsidized crop but increasingly as a commercial opportunity tied to agriculture, processing and premium food markets.
Loralai Olives is one of the brands often cited as an example of the sector’s shift. Shaukat Rasool, the company’s chief executive and co-founder, said consumer interest has accelerated as Pakistani oils begin to earn outside validation.
“In last one year, we at LO – Loralai Olives have witnessed a remarkable evolution in Pakistan’s olive oil industry, particularly in quality awareness and international recognition,” Rasool said. “As LO received international award and gained global visibility, consumer curiosity has increased significantly.”
Rasool said the company is prioritizing monovarietal oils, but added that many consumers remain unfamiliar with categories and styles. “This rising demand for deeper knowledge has encouraged producers including us to become far more quality-conscious, transparent, and research-driven in our practices,” he said.
Producers describe a familiar pattern: when a local product earns international recognition, domestic curiosity rises quickly, and companies respond by tightening harvesting, milling and storage practices. In Pakistan, they say that the dynamic has been reinforced by institutional steps aimed at building a quality infrastructure.
Rasool said three quality testing laboratories have been established with international partners, including the International Olive Council and Italian stakeholders. “These facilities are strengthening credibility, traceability, and standards in the sector,” he said.
He added that more producers are now pursuing formal certifications than in prior years. “This signals that Pakistan’s olive industry is steadily shifting from volume-driven production to a quality-led, globally competitive model,” Rasool said.
Even so, producers and policymakers say quality improvements alone will not sustain growth. The next challenge is scale — and that is where cooperation with China could play a decisive role through technology transfer, investment in processing and support for packaging and cold-chain logistics.
Tariq framed potential collaboration as a technology-led upgrade rather than a simple export play. “Collaboration with PR China in context of Olive industry growth will be in the field of technology exchange for olive nutraceutical, value addition production, and machinery,” he said, adding that a larger consumer market could create an opening for certified Pakistani oils.
He said early business-to-business discussions took place around a Pakistan-China agriculture investment conference held in Islamabad on January 19, 2026, while noting that formal memoranda of understanding and policy frameworks remain a possibility for the future.
For producers, the argument is that Pakistan could appeal to Chinese buyers by maintaining premium quality while building reliable volumes. China is already a significant importer of olive oil, and industry participants expect demand to rise as consumers become more health-conscious and the premium food segment expands.
“Pakistan, with its emerging high-quality olive sector, is well-positioned to become a reliable alternative supply source rather than China relying solely on traditional Mediterranean producers,” Rasool said. He added that shorter supply chains and tighter traceability could help Pakistani oils deliver fresher product and clearer provenance for importers and retailers.
At the same time, he said market access alone will not solve structural constraints that still limit the industry’s ability to compete at scale. “Pakistan’s olive oil exporters face several structural challenges in accessing global markets, including limited production scale, high certification costs, lack of advanced packaging facilities, and complex logistics for cold storage and shipping,” Rasool said.
He said established Mediterranean suppliers still benefit from mature trade networks, brand recognition and export infrastructure, advantages that Pakistan will need time and capital to match. In that context, Rasool presented Chinese cooperation as an accelerator that could compress years of incremental development into a shorter cycle.
“China’s strong global trade network, investment capacity, and logistics expertise can help Pakistani producers scale faster, upgrade certification and quality systems, and improve packaging and supply chains,” he said. He added that partnerships could eventually open export corridors beyond China, strengthening credibility and competitiveness for Pakistani brands.
Officials also point to potential gains in rural development, particularly in Balochistan, where much of the cultivation is concentrated. Rasool said olive farming and processing are creating year-round jobs in planting, maintenance, harvesting, milling, storage and logistics, while turning underutilized land into productive groves.
“Beyond jobs, it is building a sustainable, climate-resilient rural economy that brings stable incomes, skills development, and long-term prosperity to local communities,” Rasool said, adding that the province is becoming the core of Pakistan’s emerging olive industry.
Tariq said cooperation could also expand human resource development through training and technical support, and help future exports by strengthening laboratory capacity and alignment with international standards. He added that improved post-harvest handling, marketing and branding would be essential if producers want to translate domestic expansion into durable export growth.
Whether Pakistan can convert momentum into a lasting export industry, participants said, will depend on policy consistency, tax and investment reforms and the ability to match domestic production to international market requirements. “Pakistan olive sector is one promising sector where investment in any kind would never go in vein,” Tariq said, pointing to opportunities across orchards, milling, machinery, value-added products and services.