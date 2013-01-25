Details Emerge of Europe's Crackdown on Olive Oil Fraud

Beefed up anti-fraud mea­sures in the European Union would require mem­ber states to do at least one tar­geted check annu­ally per thou­sand tons of olive oil mar­keted within them, accord­ing to draft leg­is­la­tion from the European Commission.

And any per­son or entity hold­ing olive oil would have to keep a reg­is­ter track­ing entry and with­drawal for each cat­e­gory of oil up to the bot­tling stage, under another aspect of the draft amend­ments to EU reg­u­la­tion 2568/91 on olive oil char­ac­ter­is­tics and analy­sis meth­ods.

“Experience has shown cer­tain risks of fraud imped­ing the full effect of the con­sumer pro­tec­tion offered by reg­u­la­tion 2568/91,” the draft says in regard to the need for the reg­is­ters.

It also talks of the need to update cer­tain analy­sis meth­ods referred to in the reg­u­la­tion and thus pro­poses two new annexes to it.

One, on spec­tropho­to­met­ric exam­i­na­tion in the ultra­vi­o­let, is designed to ​“rem­edy some incon­sis­ten­cies and imper­fec­tions in the method of analy­sis”.

Another, on deter­mi­na­tion of the dif­fer­ence between actual and the­o­ret­i­cal con­tent of tri­a­cyl­glyc­erols with ECN 42, is designed to replace the exist­ing annex with a ​“more effi­cient method”.

The draft leg­is­la­tion pro­poses that the changes come into effect next January 1 except for new rules on mem­ber states’ reports to the EC on their con­for­mity checks, which would come into effect at the start of 2015.

Also regard­ing the con­for­mity checks, mem­ber states would have to pro­vide much more detailed infor­ma­tion to the EC on their test­ing and its results. Checks must be car­ried out selec­tively, based on risk analy­sis, and with appro­pri­ate fre­quency, the draft says.

It also says that ref­er­ences to ​“olive oil mar­keted” in a par­tic­u­lar state means the total quan­tity of olive oil and olive pomace oil of that state that is con­sumed in it or exported from it.

The pro­posed change are under­stood to have the bless­ing of the Management Committee for the Common Organisation of Agricultural Markets and to be at an advanced state of con­sul­ta­tion and nego­ti­a­tion.