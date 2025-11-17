Enter keywords and hit Go →
The Opportunities and Challenges of Colombia’s Olive Oil Market

Olive oil consumption in Colombia has nearly doubled in five years. Yet importers say consumer education and high logistics costs limit the market’s potential.
Guatape, Antioquia, Colombia
By Daniel Dawson
Nov. 17, 2025 15:14 UTC
Olive oil con­sump­tion in Colombia has nearly dou­bled over the past five years, but still only accounts for 1.7 per­cent of total edi­ble oil con­sump­tion, with palm oil dom­i­nat­ing. Importers face chal­lenges in expand­ing the mar­ket due to high costs, includ­ing taxes and trans­porta­tion, but are focus­ing on edu­cat­ing chefs and con­sumers to con­tinue the growth in con­sump­tion.

Olive oil con­sump­tion in Colombia, Latin America’s fourth-largest econ­omy, has nearly dou­bled over the past five years, ris­ing from four mil­lion liters in 2019 to 7.6 mil­lion liters in 2024.

Olive oil used to be seen as a home rem­edy.… Now peo­ple under­stand that extra vir­gin olive oil should be part of their daily diet.”- William Cortés, Frutalia

Despite the increase, olive oil still accounts for only 1.7 per­cent of total edi­ble oil con­sump­tion. Soybean, sun­flower and palm oil — some pro­duced locally — account for nearly half of all con­sump­tion.

Palm oil still dom­i­nates in restau­rants and the food indus­try, but olive oil con­sump­tion is clearly grow­ing,” said William Cortés, the sales direc­tor of Frutalia.

Cortés, who imports extra vir­gin olive oil from Spain and pro­duces small quan­ti­ties in Colombia, said the change has been evi­dent in super­mar­kets.

Retail shelf space for olive oils has expanded quickly, shift­ing from white-label brands sourced from major bot­tlers in Spain and Italy to pro­pri­etary labels from Argentina, Chile, Greece and Spain.

Consumption has risen sig­nif­i­cantly for health rea­sons, espe­cially dur­ing and after the Covid-19 pan­demic,” Cortés said, not­ing the influ­ence of tele­vi­sion pro­grams such as MasterChef.

Public per­cep­tion has changed, too,” he added. Olive oil used to be seen as a home rem­edy — some­thing for kid­ney stones or to drink on an empty stom­ach. Now peo­ple under­stand that extra vir­gin olive oil should be part of their daily diet, not an occa­sional treat­ment.”

Antonio Muñoz, chief exec­u­tive of AOVEColombia, also linked the surge in demand to grow­ing inter­est in healthy foods.

In just five years, the per­cep­tion has com­pletely changed,” he said. Now they see that olive oil is good for every­thing — for health, for the skin.”

AOVEColombia, which sup­plies high-end restau­rants and hotels, launched oper­a­tions in 2021. Muñoz said demand has remained strong even as prices at ori­gin hit record highs in 2023 and 2024.

The chef always chooses extra vir­gin olive oil because it makes his dishes out­stand­ing,” he said. They use it as part of the dish itself, not just as a means to pre­pare it.”

Still, Muñoz and Cortés agree that lim­ited con­sumer knowl­edge remains the biggest chal­lenge for importers.

The Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade (ICEX), which iden­ti­fies Colombia as a strate­gic mar­ket for Spanish exporters, has also empha­sized the need for more com­pre­hen­sive con­sumer edu­ca­tion and enhanced mar­ket pen­e­tra­tion.

Most Colombians don’t yet know how to rec­og­nize a fresh oil,” Cortés said. A true extra vir­gin olive oil should have a grassy aroma, a fruity fla­vor and a pleas­ant bit­ter­ness or pep­pery fin­ish. Many oils sold here smell ran­cid, mean­ing they’re no longer fresh or were stored too long.”

Muñoz noted that slow super­mar­ket turnover often leaves shop­pers with bot­tles from pre­vi­ous har­vests rather than the most recent one.

You have to show peo­ple what fresh olive oil is, because the big prob­lem in Colombia is the lack of prod­uct turnover,” he said. As a result, the oil goes ran­cid. It’s rare to find a bot­tle on the shelf that still has that fresh touch.”

Muñoz has focused on edu­cat­ing chefs about cook­ing with olive oil, often begin­ning by dis­pelling myths, such as con­cerns about the smoke point.

For now, olive oil con­sump­tion is con­cen­trated in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali, home to about a quar­ter of the country’s pop­u­la­tion.

Both importers expect chal­lenges in expand­ing the mar­ket due to the high cost of olive oil rel­a­tive to other edi­ble oils.

They said importers pay a 19 per­cent tax to legal­ize olive oil upon arrival at the ports of Barranquilla or Cartagena, plus an addi­tional 19 per­cent value-added tax on sales to restau­rants, retail­ers, and con­sumers.

Transport adds fur­ther cost. Colombia lacks rail links between its port cities and its major con­sumer cen­ters in the Andes. Goods move entirely by road, often along routes in poor con­di­tion.

Muñoz esti­mated that a con­tainer can take 24 hours to reach Bogotá from Cartagena, a jour­ney of nearly 1,000 kilo­me­ters.

Logistics are also a major issue,” Cortés said. For exam­ple, it costs more to ship a con­tainer from Bogotá to Cartagena than from China to New York. Everything moves by road, the infra­struc­ture isn’t great, and the dis­tances are long. That affects our com­pet­i­tive­ness and our costs.”

While Muñoz views chef edu­ca­tion as essen­tial for under­stand­ing the health ben­e­fits and sen­sory qual­i­ties of olive oil, Cortés focuses on con­sumers through tours of his groves and mill.

Through our tourism project, we teach vis­i­tors to rec­og­nize fresh olive oil through tast­ings and guided ses­sions,” he said. Finding high-qual­ity oil in Colombia remains dif­fi­cult; some­times even the same brand varies from one har­vest to the next. But inter­est is grow­ing, and we believe con­sump­tion will con­tinue to rise.”

