Rising Olive Oil, Cocoa Prices Challenge Specialty Chocolatiers

Despite historically high prices, extra virgin olive oil has made olive oil chocolatiers more competitive as cocoa butter prices have risen even more.
By Ofeoritse Daibo
Jul. 31, 2024 15:25 UTC

From olives to cocoa beans, extreme weather events world­wide have con­tributed to ris­ing prices for kitchen sta­ples and lux­u­ries.

The price of cocoa reached a record-high $9,865 (€9,244) per ton in April 2024 and has since fallen slightly to $8,380 (€7,935). Before September 2023, cocoa prices had not exceeded $3,600 (€3,300) per ton in more than 30 years.

We haven’t had to raise our prices on retail choco­late bars. This is largely because we use olive oil instead of much of the cocoa but­ter for many of the bars.- Hallot Parson, gen­eral man­ager, K+M Chocolates

Global cocoa prices have increased due to var­i­ous fac­tors, includ­ing a failed crop due to bad weather, bean dis­ease, smug­gling, mar­ket spec­u­la­tion and ille­gal gold min­ing, which have reduced pro­duc­tion and the avail­abil­ity of beans in Ghana, the world’s sec­ond-largest pro­ducer.

Meanwhile, drought and high spring tem­per­a­tures across the Mediterranean basin in 2023 and 2024 resulted in con­sec­u­tive years of poor olive har­vests and decade-low olive oil pro­duc­tion totals. The con­flu­ence of fac­tors resulted in the International Monetary Fund’s bench­mark olive oil price hit­ting record highs in January at $10,281 (€9,446) per ton and remain­ing his­tor­i­cally high.

See Also:EVOO-Enriched Chocolate Benefits People With Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

Rising cocoa and olive oil prices have hit a niche mar­ket of olive oil choco­latiers, includ­ing K + M Chocolates.

Founded in Napa, California, in 2017 by French Laundry chef Thomas Keller and Tuscan olive oil pro­ducer Armando Manni, the com­pany makes its choco­late from a care­fully bal­anced recipe that includes extra vir­gin olive oil and cocoa pow­der.

Their method pre­serves the rich­ness of the cocoa bean and pro­vides health ben­e­fits by using extra vir­gin olive oil instead of cocoa but­ter. Indeed, researchers at the University of Pisa pub­lished a study in 2017 demon­strat­ing that extra vir­gin olive oil-enriched dark choco­late improved the car­dio­vas­cu­lar risk pro­files of healthy par­tic­i­pants.

The price of cocoa has caused an enor­mous strain on choco­late pro­duc­ers every­where,” Hallot Parson, K+M Chocolates’ gen­eral man­ager, told Olive Oil Times. We are some­what lucky to have a decent inven­tory of cocoa beans, but cocoa but­ter has become par­tic­u­larly costly.”

To give you some con­text, from 2019 to 2023, we typ­i­cally paid between $8 and $9 (€7.40 and €8.30) per kilo­gram for organic cocoa but­ter,” he added. The cur­rent price is around $36 (€33) per kilo­gram. If we were to buy a 12.5 met­ric ton con­tainer, which is far more than we need or could afford, the price only drops to $26 (€23.8) per kilo­gram plus ship­ping from South America.”

Fortunately for K+M Chocolates, the company’s use of extra vir­gin olive oil instead of cocoa but­ter in var­i­ous prod­ucts has given them a com­pet­i­tive advan­tage despite the his­tor­i­cally high olive oil prices.

So far, we haven’t had to raise our prices on retail choco­late bars,” Parson said. This is largely because we use olive oil instead of much of the cocoa but­ter for many of the bars. However, we also focus on mak­ing pre­mium choco­late for pas­try chefs and restau­rant use. For these appli­ca­tions, good flu­id­ity of the choco­late is crit­i­cal, and that flu­id­ity comes largely from a higher con­tent of cocoa but­ter.”

While the com­pany has not raised its prices, Parson said food ser­vice prices were ris­ing, impact­ing large European choco­late pro­duc­ers who have his­tor­i­cally dom­i­nated the mar­ket.

Ironically, we may now be in a posi­tion to offer extremely com­pet­i­tive pric­ing against these mass-pro­duced brands,” Parson said. This has never been pos­si­ble for most craft choco­late com­pa­nies due to economies of scale and the added care we put into our sourc­ing and pro­duc­tion.”

Along with the ris­ing prices for raw mate­ri­als, Parson said the com­pany faces chal­lenges with its expan­sion into Asia due to the trans­port logis­tics and costs.

We have exported to Korea sev­eral times, but ulti­mately, it has proven too costly to estab­lish a pres­ence there,” Parson said.

Despite higher prices, con­sumers still crave both choco­late and olive oil. According to Fortune Business Insights, a mar­ket research firm, the Asia Pacific olive oil mar­ket is pro­jected to grow to $18.4 bil­lion (€16.8 bil­lion) by 2030, a 30-per­cent increase from 2022.

Separate research esti­mates the global choco­late mar­ket will grow steadily to $197 bil­lion (€181 bil­lion) by 2032, 50 per­cent above its 2023 value.

