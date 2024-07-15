Med Diet Adherence Associated with Lower Mortality Risk for Cancer Survivors

Newly published research has found that closely adhering to the Mediterranean diet might significantly reduce both all-cause and cardiovascular mortality rates among cancer survivors.
The study found that greater adherence to the Mediterranean diet was associated with a 30 percent reduction in the risk of death from any cause and nearly a 60 percent reduction in cardiovascular mortality among cancer survivors.
“The impact of adhering to the Mediterranean diet is substantial. This was assessed independently of the therapies each patient received for their tumor,” said Marialaura Bonaccio, a researcher at the Laboratory of Molecular and Nutritional Epidemiology at the Neuromed Mediterranean Neurological Institute in Italy and co-author of the study.
The research letter, authored by a group of Italian scientists and published in JACC CardiOncology, also explored the shared risk factors between cardiovascular diseases and cancer.
“Many individuals who develop tumors also go on to develop cardiovascular diseases,” Bonaccio told Olive Oil Times. “Well-documented evidence suggests common risk factors for these two conditions.”
Both conditions share metabolic risk factors such as inflammation and oxidative stress. The Mediterranean diet, rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods, addresses these shared pathways.
The research used data from the broad Moli-sani study, which tracked approximately 25,000 adults from the Molise region of Italy for over a decade.
This new research focused on 802 participants, around 60 years old, who had a history of cancer at the start of the study. Their dietary habits and health outcomes were monitored over 13 years.
“All of the individuals we included had a tumor at the time they joined the Moli-sani study, regardless of the type of tumor,” Bonaccio said. “While earlier studies focused on the dietary impacts on specific types of tumors, our study had the advantage of extending the results to all cancer survivors.”
Participants were categorized based on their adherence to the Mediterranean diet, measured using a semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaire, and obtained a MedDiet score.
“Consistent with previous literature, we found that the most significant benefits were observed in those who strictly adhered to the Mediterranean diet,” Bonaccio said. “Occasional adherence did not yield measurable benefits.”
According to the research, patients with higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet tended to have a higher socioeconomic status and were more likely to be physically active. Their all-cause mortality rate was 32 percent lower than the other patients examined by the researchers.
During the 12.7 years of follow-up, a total of 248 all-cause deaths were recorded, including 59 cardiovascular deaths and 140 from cancer.
Researchers acknowledged some limitations to the study, as it is an observational study, meaning causality cannot be inferred directly. They also noted how self-reported dietary intake might be subject to misreporting.
"It was a small group of a given age, and that prevented us from obtaining specific data on cancer types or different impacts at different ages," Bonaccio said.
According to Bonaccio, one of the study’s highlights is that it relates specifically to a Mediterranean population.
“A lot of research conducted in other countries evaluates the impact of the Mediterranean diet, but it is very interesting to measure them in a Mediterranean context,” she said.
“Mediterranean populations have a culture in which foods are combined in a certain way,” Bonaccio added. “In Italy, we never talk about pasta or legumes alone, as they are always combined. The way food is cooked enhances the nutritional properties of foods.”
On top of that, strict adherence to the Mediterranean diet also means avoiding most ultra-processed products.
“Taking the time needed to prepare a meal, transforming at home the fresh produce, using quality products such as olive oil, all of this does not happen if one looks for ready-to-eat off-the-shelf products,” Bonaccio explained.
The Italian scientist noted how the Mediterranean diet might play a more significant role in the future of nutrition.
“We are seeing more and more people diagnosed with cancer,” Bonaccio said. “That might come from improved diagnostic tools, but it also tells us that more and more people will need to associate a healthy diet with their treatments.”
While more research is needed, Bonaccio also stressed the significant studies currently being conducted, highlighting the role the Mediterranean diet and olive oil might play in the health of cancer patients.
“When we see that Mediterranean diet might reduce by 60 percent fatal stroke events in these patients, and that is just an example taken from our study, that tells us how this might be a good starting point for whoever has to deal with those diseases,” Bonaccio concluded.