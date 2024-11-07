enEnglish
South African Brands Shine Again at World Competition

Despite the erratic weather and frequent power outages during harvest, producers from South Africa combined to win twelve of the industry's most prestigious quality awards.

After last year's record year, South African producers had another strong showing at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. (Photo: Mardouw Investments)
By Costas Vasilopoulos
Nov. 7, 2024 14:39 UTC
Olive oil pro­duc­ers from South Africa are cel­e­brat­ing their sec­ond-best show­ing at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, earn­ing 12 awards (seven Gold and five Silver Awards) from 19 entries.

Entrants from the south­ern­most African coun­try have estab­lished their posi­tion in the com­pe­ti­tion, slowly but steadily improv­ing their rank­ing among Southern Hemisphere coun­tries.

Although the coun­try is still a rel­a­tively small pro­ducer com­pared to other coun­tries below the equa­tor, South Africans are increas­ingly focused on high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil: last year, pro­duc­ers earned a record-high 16 awards from 16 entries at the World Competition.

According to the South African Olive Industry Association (SA Olive), 95 per­cent of the olive oil pro­duced in South Africa each year is clas­si­fied as extra vir­gin.

The qual­ity South African olive oil pro­duc­ers have achieved over the years has also caught the atten­tion of local pro­fes­sion­als look­ing for the best oils for their busi­nesses.

We get arti­sanal, fan­tas­tic prod­ucts,” said Cape Town chef and restau­ra­teur Christophe Dehosse. There’s no rea­son to buy an olive oil that comes from Europe, 10,000 kilo­me­ters away.”

The country’s farm­ers have also embraced the cul­ti­va­tion of olive trees, mak­ing olive farm­ing the fastest-devel­op­ing agri­cul­tural sub­sec­tor in the coun­try, with a 20 per­cent annual growth rate.

In the 2024 crop year, which ran roughly from mid-March to early July, farm­ers and millers in South Africa enjoyed both a bumper olive oil crop of 1.6 mil­lion liters (around 1,760 tons) and high-qual­ity fresh oils in most pro­duc­ing regions of the coun­try.

However, the sec­tor had to over­come chal­lenges cre­ated by erratic weather and fre­quent power out­ages due to col­lapses in the country’s power grid. This forced pro­duc­ers to care­fully design and exe­cute their oper­a­tions to ensure the proper har­vest and milling of the olives.

Located between the his­toric town of Stellenbosch and Banhoek Valley in the country’s Western Cape region, Tokara Olives braved the unfa­vor­able con­di­tions dur­ing har­vest to win a Gold Award for its name­sake organic medium blend from Italian vari­eties.

Tokara Olives earned a Gold Award for its medium blend crafted from Italian olive varieties. (Photo: Tokara Olives)

The Tokara team is very excited, as it was a huge achieve­ment to win a Gold Award at the NYIOOC,” said Gert van Dyk, the com­pa­ny’s oper­a­tions man­ager. It’s a great moment to cel­e­brate suc­cess and moti­vate every­one to keep push­ing for excel­lence in the future.”

Van Dyk noted that Tokara’s road to suc­cess was bumpy this year, with weather extremes and a lack of rain impact­ing the company’s olive oil crop.

Nature con­tributed to a cou­ple of extreme chal­lenges dur­ing the har­vest as we expe­ri­enced major crop losses due to a severe wind­storm early in April, while our nor­mal win­ter rain­fall was absent dur­ing har­vest,” he said.

These phe­nom­ena con­tributed to accel­er­ated ripen­ing of our olive crop, forc­ing our olive mill to process a larger vol­ume of olives per day than nor­mal,” van Dyk added.

Mardouw Investments, another pro­ducer based in the Western Cape where 95 per­cent of the country’s olive oil is pro­duced, repeated its suc­cess in last year’s com­pe­ti­tion, win­ning another pair of Gold Awards this year.

Mardouw Investments has earned World Competition accolades in each of the past six years. (Photo: Mardouw Investments)

Mardouw was awarded for its epony­mous medium blend from Favolosa and Coratina olives and its mono­va­ri­etal from Frantoio olives, extend­ing its win­ning streak in the World Competition.

The awards mean the world to us,” said gen­eral man­ager Philip King. We have always believed that we pro­duce world-class extra vir­gin olive oil, and to be awarded two Gold Awards at such a pres­ti­gious com­pe­ti­tion as NYIOOC again is a mas­sive honor. This also demon­strates our con­sis­tency as we have been awarded for six years in a row since 2019.”

The rel­a­tively new Favolosa vari­ety, FS17, was ini­tially devel­oped in Italy in the 1980s from the Frantoio cul­ti­var and is con­sid­ered resis­tant to the Xylella fas­tidiosa bac­terium. The cul­ti­var’s fruits are medium-sized, wine-red when ripe and have a medium-to-high polyphe­nol con­tent.

King said that Mardouw is also look­ing to increase its exports and is plan­ning to use the NYIOOC awards it has received as a new mar­ket bat­ter­ing ram.

We want to grow our export busi­ness with a strate­gic focus on the East Coast of the United States,“ he said. I am con­fi­dent that our con­sis­tency of per­form­ing well in the NYIOOC the past six years will help pen­e­trate our tar­get mar­ket.”

For 39-year-old Loyiso Manga, the owner of Ubuntu from the country’s cap­i­tal, Cape Town, win­ning an award from the NYIOOC was a life’s dream come true.

Father of South African democracy Nelson Mandela made the word Ubuntu famous, meaning compassion and kindness. (Photo: Ubuntu)

I am excited and proud,” Manga said after receiv­ing a Silver Award for a del­i­cate blend, mar­keted in a dis­tinc­tively adorned bot­tle with tra­di­tional African designs.

This win is for all the unem­ployed youth and those who desire to fol­low their dreams,” Manga added. We have, and we’ve just begun.”

Ubuntu, named after a word made famous by Nelson Mandela that means com­pas­sion and kind­ness, is the first black-owned olive oil com­pany in South Africa.

Passionate about agribusi­ness and phil­an­thropy, Manga spent two years look­ing for an olive farm and gave life to his vision by finally found­ing Ubuntu in 2019.

Ubuntu extra vir­gin olive oil is not just a flash in the pan,” he said. it is the story of a dream come to life through hard work and a focus on the ben­e­fits that it will bring to the peo­ple it will come into con­tact with.”

The joy of win­ning at the NYIOOC has also spread to the nearby Breede River Valley, where Rio Largo Olive Estate was once again named among the world’s best olive oil pro­duc­ers.

Winning an award at the NYIOOC, the largest inter­na­tional com­pe­ti­tion for extra vir­gin olive oils, is a sig­nif­i­cant achieve­ment worth cel­e­brat­ing,” co-owner Brenda Wilkinson said. This recog­ni­tion not only enhances our brand aware­ness, par­tic­u­larly on a global scale but also serves as a bench­mark for our qual­ity com­pared to indus­try lead­ers.”

A multi-time win­ner at the World Competition, Rio Largo received a Silver Award this year for a medium blend and has won awards in six pre­vi­ous edi­tions of the com­pe­ti­tion.

This award affirms our posi­tion as a com­pet­i­tive player in the mar­ket, inspir­ing con­fi­dence in our prod­ucts and open­ing new oppor­tu­ni­ties for growth,” Wilkinson con­cluded.

