How Extra Virgin Olive Oil Can Become America’s Default Kitchen Fat

Updated U.S. dietary guidance has put extra virgin olive oil in the spotlight, but experts say the biggest health gains come when it replaces other fats as the default choice for everyday cooking.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Mar. 5, 2026 00:04 UTC
Extra vir­gin olive oil is becom­ing more cen­tral to American food cul­ture, with advo­cates sug­gest­ing it can be used more widely in every­day cook­ing with­out chang­ing recipes. The oil’s antiox­i­dant con­tent and sta­bil­ity dur­ing cook­ing make it a health­ier alter­na­tive to many refined oils, and it can be incor­po­rated into meals through sim­ple swaps, dress­ings, and condi­ments. Chef Dan Barber believes that olive oil has moved beyond being just a trend and has become a per­ma­nent sta­ple in American kitchens, offer­ing unique fla­vors and health ben­e­fits for every­day use.

Extra vir­gin olive oil has moved closer to the cen­ter of American food cul­ture, buoyed by its inclu­sion in updated U.S. dietary guid­ance and a grow­ing focus on heart-healthy eat­ing. Yet in many house­holds, it remains reserved for pasta night, a Mediterranean dish or a quick driz­zle over a cap­rese salad.

Replacing other fats is where the real impact is.- Limor Goren, mol­e­c­u­lar biol­o­gist and founder of Kyoord

Advocates say its role in the kitchen can be much big­ger, with­out ask­ing any­one to over­haul what they cook. The shift, they argue, is less about new recipes and more about which fat peo­ple reach for first.

You do not need to change what you cook,” Limor Goren, a mol­e­c­u­lar biol­o­gist and founder of Kyoord, told Olive Oil Times. If you already sauté onions for soup, mix pan­cake bat­ter, roast veg­gies, or make a pot of rice, just use olive oil instead of but­ter or seed oils.”

Limor Goren

Goren said the most mean­ing­ful gains come from sub­sti­tu­tion. Replacing other fats is where the real impact is,” she explained, point­ing to the antiox­i­dant com­pounds in extra vir­gin olive oil, includ­ing polyphe­nols, that are not present in many refined oils.

Make It the Default

For many peo­ple, Goren said, the eas­i­est start­ing point is treat­ing extra vir­gin olive oil as an every­day table sta­ple. Keeping it on the counter helps turn fin­ish­ing” into a rou­tine — using it on veg­eta­bles, bread, rice, or pasta the same way some fam­i­lies use but­ter.

Once that habit is estab­lished, she added, it often becomes nat­ural to use extra vir­gin olive oil in places where canola or other refined oils once dom­i­nated. She also sug­gested sim­pli­fy­ing com­mon meals, not­ing that a quick dress­ing can be made with olive oil and acid rather than rely­ing on bot­tled options.

Even take­out can become part of the rou­tine, Goren said, describ­ing olive oil as a fin­ish­ing touch that can lift famil­iar foods — pizza, grilled meats and veg­eta­bles — with­out adding com­plex­ity.

What About Cooking With Heat?

One of the most per­sis­tent hur­dles in the U.S. is the belief that extra vir­gin olive oil is too del­i­cate for every­day cook­ing. Smoke point charts are often cited, but Goren said the con­ver­sa­tion is fre­quently over­sim­pli­fied.

This comes up all the time, and I under­stand the con­fu­sion,” she said. Smoke point charts don’t tell the whole story.”

Goren pointed to research indi­cat­ing that extra vir­gin olive oil can be sta­ble dur­ing cook­ing and may pro­duce fewer toxic oxi­da­tion byprod­ucts than many seed oils, a resilience she attrib­uted to its antiox­i­dant con­tent.

She also framed the fear as cul­tur­ally spe­cific, not­ing that cooks in olive oil-pro­duc­ing coun­tries have long used it for sautéing and fry­ing. In those places, she said, it is not treated as a spe­cialty ingre­di­ent.

A Daily, Approachable Habit

That every­day mind­set is already com­mon in some U.S. kitchens. At Spring we use it for all of our fin­ish­ings and all of our salad dress­ings,” Sabrina Rudin, founder of Spring Café Aspen, told Olive Oil Times. Rudin oper­ates an organic veg­e­tar­ian restau­rant with loca­tions in Aspen and New York City.

While Rudin said her kitchens may use avo­cado or coconut oil for cer­tain high-heat appli­ca­tions, she empha­sized that they avoid seed oils. Olive oil always has a front seat at the table in my dis­cus­sions of oil,” she said.

Rudin also argued the cul­ture has shifted more than some peo­ple real­ize. Most Americans are very com­fort­able with cook­ing with olive oil,” she said, describ­ing a broader move away from highly refined fats and a grow­ing famil­iar­ity with extra vir­gin olive oil in the United States.

For house­holds unsure where to begin, she rec­om­mended keep­ing it sim­ple: make salad dress­ings at home, dress veg­eta­bles with olive oil and store it in a carafe or dark glass bot­tle. She sug­gested mix­ing olive oil with vine­gar, mus­tard or lemon juice and keep­ing the dress­ing refrig­er­ated for up to a week.

For Rudin, the appeal is not just culi­nary. She pointed to the role of polyphe­nols, heart health and over­all dietary qual­ity, call­ing extra vir­gin olive oil both deli­cious” and foun­da­tional for those try­ing to move toward health­ier fats.

Beyond Trend Cycles

If extra vir­gin olive oil is to be fully inte­grated into American cook­ing, advo­cates say it must be more than a well­ness trend. Chef Dan Barber, known for his work at Blue Hill and his focus on agri­cul­ture and fla­vor, said olive oil has already moved beyond nov­elty.

I recently read that most American house­holds keep olive oil in their kitchen,” Barber said, cred­it­ing a mix of Italian home cook­ing influ­ences and inter­est in the Mediterranean diet for help­ing embed it in every­day use.

Food trends come and go at a dizzy­ing speed in this coun­try,” Barber added. To me, it seems olive oil has man­aged to out­last the trend cycle and set­tle into some­thing more per­ma­nent. I think it’s here to stay.”

Barber also under­scored the sen­sory range of olive oil. Olive oil has ter­roir,” he said, argu­ing that it expresses place through fla­vor in ways that can reward every­day use, not just spe­cial occa­sions.

Five Simple Ways to Start Tomorrow

Practical inte­gra­tion is what makes the dif­fer­ence. Here are five approach­able ways to use extra vir­gin olive oil across famil­iar meals.

1. Swap Refined Oils in Dinner Mains
Instead of canola or veg­etable oil, use extra vir­gin olive oil as your go-to cook­ing fat. For a crowd-pleas­ing din­ner, Classic Cobb Salad with Olive Oil Bleu Cheese Dressing shows how olive oil can form the base of a rich, creamy dress­ing for famil­iar ingre­di­ents like bacon, eggs and chicken.

2. Use It at the Table on Salads and Sides
Keeping extra vir­gin olive oil within reach makes it eas­ier to build fla­vor quickly. Drizzle it over a Grilled Broccoli Caesar Salad for a smoky side that still feels firmly in the every­day rota­tion.

3. Make Your Own Condiments
Skip bot­tled dress­ings and build sim­ple olive oil-based sta­ples for the week. DIY Marinated Roasted Bell Peppers shows how olive oil can turn veg­eta­bles into a ver­sa­tile top­ping for sand­wiches, sal­ads or grilled dishes.

4. Roast and Grill With Confidence
Coat veg­eta­bles with olive oil before roast­ing or grilling to encour­age crisp edges and deeper fla­vor. Ras el Hanout Roasted Cauliflower Salad offers a clear exam­ple of how extra vir­gin olive oil can enhance tex­ture and com­plex­ity.

5. Try Familiar Comfort Food With Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Detroit-Style Pizza with EVOO Crust uses olive oil in the dough and as a fin­ish­ing driz­zle, turn­ing a clas­sic American style into a vehi­cle for bold fla­vor and bet­ter fats.

