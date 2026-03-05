How Extra Virgin Olive Oil Can Become America’s Default Kitchen Fat

Extra virgin olive oil is becoming more central to American food culture, with advocates suggesting it can be used more widely in everyday cooking without changing recipes. The oil’s antioxidant content and stability during cooking make it a healthier alternative to many refined oils, and it can be incorporated into meals through simple swaps, dressings, and condiments. Chef Dan Barber believes that olive oil has moved beyond being just a trend and has become a permanent staple in American kitchens, offering unique flavors and health benefits for everyday use.
Extra virgin olive oil has moved closer to the center of American food culture, buoyed by its inclusion in updated U.S. dietary guidance and a growing focus on heart-healthy eating. Yet in many households, it remains reserved for pasta night, a Mediterranean dish or a quick drizzle over a caprese salad.
Replacing other fats is where the real impact is.
Advocates say its role in the kitchen can be much bigger, without asking anyone to overhaul what they cook. The shift, they argue, is less about new recipes and more about which fat people reach for first.
“You do not need to change what you cook,” Limor Goren, a molecular biologist and founder of Kyoord, told Olive Oil Times. “If you already sauté onions for soup, mix pancake batter, roast veggies, or make a pot of rice, just use olive oil instead of butter or seed oils.”
Goren said the most meaningful gains come from substitution. “Replacing other fats is where the real impact is,” she explained, pointing to the antioxidant compounds in extra virgin olive oil, including polyphenols, that are not present in many refined oils.
Make It the Default
For many people, Goren said, the easiest starting point is treating extra virgin olive oil as an everyday table staple. Keeping it on the counter helps turn “finishing” into a routine — using it on vegetables, bread, rice, or pasta the same way some families use butter.
Once that habit is established, she added, it often becomes natural to use extra virgin olive oil in places where canola or other refined oils once dominated. She also suggested simplifying common meals, noting that a quick dressing can be made with olive oil and acid rather than relying on bottled options.
Even takeout can become part of the routine, Goren said, describing olive oil as a finishing touch that can lift familiar foods — pizza, grilled meats and vegetables — without adding complexity.
What About Cooking With Heat?
One of the most persistent hurdles in the U.S. is the belief that extra virgin olive oil is too delicate for everyday cooking. Smoke point charts are often cited, but Goren said the conversation is frequently oversimplified.
“This comes up all the time, and I understand the confusion,” she said. “Smoke point charts don’t tell the whole story.”
Goren pointed to research indicating that extra virgin olive oil can be stable during cooking and may produce fewer toxic oxidation byproducts than many seed oils, a resilience she attributed to its antioxidant content.
She also framed the fear as culturally specific, noting that cooks in olive oil-producing countries have long used it for sautéing and frying. In those places, she said, it is not treated as a specialty ingredient.
A Daily, Approachable Habit
That everyday mindset is already common in some U.S. kitchens. “At Spring we use it for all of our finishings and all of our salad dressings,” Sabrina Rudin, founder of Spring Café Aspen, told Olive Oil Times. Rudin operates an organic vegetarian restaurant with locations in Aspen and New York City.
While Rudin said her kitchens may use avocado or coconut oil for certain high-heat applications, she emphasized that they avoid seed oils. “Olive oil always has a front seat at the table in my discussions of oil,” she said.
Rudin also argued the culture has shifted more than some people realize. “Most Americans are very comfortable with cooking with olive oil,” she said, describing a broader move away from highly refined fats and a growing familiarity with extra virgin olive oil in the United States.
For households unsure where to begin, she recommended keeping it simple: make salad dressings at home, dress vegetables with olive oil and store it in a carafe or dark glass bottle. She suggested mixing olive oil with vinegar, mustard or lemon juice and keeping the dressing refrigerated for up to a week.
For Rudin, the appeal is not just culinary. She pointed to the role of polyphenols, heart health and overall dietary quality, calling extra virgin olive oil both “delicious” and foundational for those trying to move toward healthier fats.
Beyond Trend Cycles
If extra virgin olive oil is to be fully integrated into American cooking, advocates say it must be more than a wellness trend. Chef Dan Barber, known for his work at Blue Hill and his focus on agriculture and flavor, said olive oil has already moved beyond novelty.
“I recently read that most American households keep olive oil in their kitchen,” Barber said, crediting a mix of Italian home cooking influences and interest in the Mediterranean diet for helping embed it in everyday use.
“Food trends come and go at a dizzying speed in this country,” Barber added. “To me, it seems olive oil has managed to outlast the trend cycle and settle into something more permanent. I think it’s here to stay.”
Barber also underscored the sensory range of olive oil. “Olive oil has terroir,” he said, arguing that it expresses place through flavor in ways that can reward everyday use, not just special occasions.
Five Simple Ways to Start Tomorrow
Practical integration is what makes the difference. Here are five approachable ways to use extra virgin olive oil across familiar meals.
1. Swap Refined Oils in Dinner Mains
Instead of canola or vegetable oil, use extra virgin olive oil as your go-to cooking fat. For a crowd-pleasing dinner, Classic Cobb Salad with Olive Oil Bleu Cheese Dressing shows how olive oil can form the base of a rich, creamy dressing for familiar ingredients like bacon, eggs and chicken.
2. Use It at the Table on Salads and Sides
Keeping extra virgin olive oil within reach makes it easier to build flavor quickly. Drizzle it over a Grilled Broccoli Caesar Salad for a smoky side that still feels firmly in the everyday rotation.
3. Make Your Own Condiments
Skip bottled dressings and build simple olive oil-based staples for the week. DIY Marinated Roasted Bell Peppers shows how olive oil can turn vegetables into a versatile topping for sandwiches, salads or grilled dishes.
4. Roast and Grill With Confidence
Coat vegetables with olive oil before roasting or grilling to encourage crisp edges and deeper flavor. Ras el Hanout Roasted Cauliflower Salad offers a clear example of how extra virgin olive oil can enhance texture and complexity.
5. Try Familiar Comfort Food With Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Detroit-Style Pizza with EVOO Crust uses olive oil in the dough and as a finishing drizzle, turning a classic American style into a vehicle for bold flavor and better fats.