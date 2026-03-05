How Extra Virgin Olive Oil Can Become America’s Default Kitchen Fat

Summary Extra vir­gin olive oil is becom­ing more cen­tral to American food cul­ture, with advo­cates sug­gest­ing it can be used more widely in every­day cook­ing with­out chang­ing recipes. The oil’s antiox­i­dant con­tent and sta­bil­ity dur­ing cook­ing make it a health­ier alter­na­tive to many refined oils, and it can be incor­po­rated into meals through sim­ple swaps, dress­ings, and condi­ments. Chef Dan Barber believes that olive oil has moved beyond being just a trend and has become a per­ma­nent sta­ple in American kitchens, offer­ing unique fla­vors and health ben­e­fits for every­day use.

Extra vir­gin olive oil has moved closer to the cen­ter of American food cul­ture, buoyed by its inclu­sion in updated U.S. dietary guid­ance and a grow­ing focus on heart-healthy eat­ing. Yet in many house­holds, it remains reserved for pasta night, a Mediterranean dish or a quick driz­zle over a cap­rese salad.

Replacing other fats is where the real impact is. - Limor Goren, mol­e­c­u­lar biol­o­gist and founder of Kyoord

Advocates say its role in the kitchen can be much big­ger, with­out ask­ing any­one to over­haul what they cook. The shift, they argue, is less about new recipes and more about which fat peo­ple reach for first.

“You do not need to change what you cook,” Limor Goren, a mol­e­c­u­lar biol­o­gist and founder of Kyoord, told Olive Oil Times. ​“If you already sauté onions for soup, mix pan­cake bat­ter, roast veg­gies, or make a pot of rice, just use olive oil instead of but­ter or seed oils.”

Limor Goren

Goren said the most mean­ing­ful gains come from sub­sti­tu­tion. ​“Replacing other fats is where the real impact is,” she explained, point­ing to the antiox­i­dant com­pounds in extra vir­gin olive oil, includ­ing polyphe­nols, that are not present in many refined oils.

Make It the Default

For many peo­ple, Goren said, the eas­i­est start­ing point is treat­ing extra vir­gin olive oil as an every­day table sta­ple. Keeping it on the counter helps turn ​“fin­ish­ing” into a rou­tine — using it on veg­eta­bles, bread, rice, or pasta the same way some fam­i­lies use but­ter.

Once that habit is estab­lished, she added, it often becomes nat­ural to use extra vir­gin olive oil in places where canola or other refined oils once dom­i­nated. She also sug­gested sim­pli­fy­ing com­mon meals, not­ing that a quick dress­ing can be made with olive oil and acid rather than rely­ing on bot­tled options.

Even take­out can become part of the rou­tine, Goren said, describ­ing olive oil as a fin­ish­ing touch that can lift famil­iar foods — pizza, grilled meats and veg­eta­bles — with­out adding com­plex­ity.

What About Cooking With Heat?

One of the most per­sis­tent hur­dles in the U.S. is the belief that extra vir­gin olive oil is too del­i­cate for every­day cook­ing. Smoke point charts are often cited, but Goren said the con­ver­sa­tion is fre­quently over­sim­pli­fied.

“This comes up all the time, and I under­stand the con­fu­sion,” she said. ​“Smoke point charts don’t tell the whole story.”

Goren pointed to research indi­cat­ing that extra vir­gin olive oil can be sta­ble dur­ing cook­ing and may pro­duce fewer toxic oxi­da­tion byprod­ucts than many seed oils, a resilience she attrib­uted to its antiox­i­dant con­tent.

She also framed the fear as cul­tur­ally spe­cific, not­ing that cooks in olive oil-pro­duc­ing coun­tries have long used it for sautéing and fry­ing. In those places, she said, it is not treated as a spe­cialty ingre­di­ent.

A Daily, Approachable Habit

That every­day mind­set is already com­mon in some U.S. kitchens. ​“At Spring we use it for all of our fin­ish­ings and all of our salad dress­ings,” Sabrina Rudin, founder of Spring Café Aspen, told Olive Oil Times. Rudin oper­ates an organic veg­e­tar­ian restau­rant with loca­tions in Aspen and New York City.

While Rudin said her kitchens may use avo­cado or coconut oil for cer­tain high-heat appli­ca­tions, she empha­sized that they avoid seed oils. ​“Olive oil always has a front seat at the table in my dis­cus­sions of oil,” she said.

Rudin also argued the cul­ture has shifted more than some peo­ple real­ize. ​“Most Americans are very com­fort­able with cook­ing with olive oil,” she said, describ­ing a broader move away from highly refined fats and a grow­ing famil­iar­ity with extra vir­gin olive oil in the United States.

For house­holds unsure where to begin, she rec­om­mended keep­ing it sim­ple: make salad dress­ings at home, dress veg­eta­bles with olive oil and store it in a carafe or dark glass bot­tle. She sug­gested mix­ing olive oil with vine­gar, mus­tard or lemon juice and keep­ing the dress­ing refrig­er­ated for up to a week.

For Rudin, the appeal is not just culi­nary. She pointed to the role of polyphe­nols, heart health and over­all dietary qual­ity, call­ing extra vir­gin olive oil both ​“deli­cious” and foun­da­tional for those try­ing to move toward health­ier fats.

Beyond Trend Cycles

If extra vir­gin olive oil is to be fully inte­grated into American cook­ing, advo­cates say it must be more than a well­ness trend. Chef Dan Barber, known for his work at Blue Hill and his focus on agri­cul­ture and fla­vor, said olive oil has already moved beyond nov­elty.

“I recently read that most American house­holds keep olive oil in their kitchen,” Barber said, cred­it­ing a mix of Italian home cook­ing influ­ences and inter­est in the Mediterranean diet for help­ing embed it in every­day use.

“Food trends come and go at a dizzy­ing speed in this coun­try,” Barber added. ​“To me, it seems olive oil has man­aged to out­last the trend cycle and set­tle into some­thing more per­ma­nent. I think it’s here to stay.”

Barber also under­scored the sen­sory range of olive oil. ​“Olive oil has ter­roir,” he said, argu­ing that it expresses place through fla­vor in ways that can reward every­day use, not just spe­cial occa­sions.

Five Simple Ways to Start Tomorrow

Practical inte­gra­tion is what makes the dif­fer­ence. Here are five approach­able ways to use extra vir­gin olive oil across famil­iar meals.

1. Swap Refined Oils in Dinner Mains

Instead of canola or veg­etable oil, use extra vir­gin olive oil as your go-to cook­ing fat. For a crowd-pleas­ing din­ner, Classic Cobb Salad with Olive Oil Bleu Cheese Dressing shows how olive oil can form the base of a rich, creamy dress­ing for famil­iar ingre­di­ents like bacon, eggs and chicken.

2. Use It at the Table on Salads and Sides

Keeping extra vir­gin olive oil within reach makes it eas­ier to build fla­vor quickly. Drizzle it over a Grilled Broccoli Caesar Salad for a smoky side that still feels firmly in the every­day rota­tion.

3. Make Your Own Condiments

Skip bot­tled dress­ings and build sim­ple olive oil-based sta­ples for the week. DIY Marinated Roasted Bell Peppers shows how olive oil can turn veg­eta­bles into a ver­sa­tile top­ping for sand­wiches, sal­ads or grilled dishes.

4. Roast and Grill With Confidence

Coat veg­eta­bles with olive oil before roast­ing or grilling to encour­age crisp edges and deeper fla­vor. Ras el Hanout Roasted Cauliflower Salad offers a clear exam­ple of how extra vir­gin olive oil can enhance tex­ture and com­plex­ity.

5. Try Familiar Comfort Food With Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Detroit-Style Pizza with EVOO Crust uses olive oil in the dough and as a fin­ish­ing driz­zle, turn­ing a clas­sic American style into a vehi­cle for bold fla­vor and bet­ter fats.