Chianti Classico PDO Celebrates New Harvest with ‘Novo’ Event in Florence

The Chianti Classico PDO Oil Consortium marked its 50th anniversary with ‘Novo,’ a new event in Florence celebrating extra virgin olive oils from the latest harvest.
The event “Novo” showcased new extra virgin olive oils from the latest harvest by the Olio DOP Chianti Classico Consortium in Florence, Italy. The four-course dinner created by chef Andrea Perini featured dishes paired with Chianti Classico PDO extra virgin olive oils, highlighting the diverse aromas and flavors of the oils.
“Novo,” the Tuscan word for new, is the name of an event created by the Olio DOP Chianti Classico (Chianti Classico PDO Oil) Consortium to present extra virgin olive oils from the latest harvest.
The inaugural edition was held on December 19 in the evocative setting of Florence’s Niccolini Theater, the city’s oldest theater and one of the first modern theaters in Europe. For the occasion, its historic stalls were opened to host guests alongside producers, industry professionals, and members of the press.
The event also marked two important milestones: the 50th anniversary of the Consortium and 25 years since it received Protected Designation of Origin certification.
The Consortium supports producers in their ongoing commitment to quality, extending its mission beyond production to include scientific initiatives and professional training programs.
An expression of a territory spanning nine municipalities in the provinces of Siena and Florence, in Tuscany, Olio DOP Chianti Classico is produced by the Consortium’s 181 members. The oil is characterized by aromas of green olive, raw artichoke, fresh grass, and almond, followed by a lingering spiciness.
Presented by Consortium President Gionni Pruneti and Chianti Classico Wine Consortium Director Carlotta Gori, the evening featured a four-course dinner by chef Andrea Perini.
Each dish was paired with a Chianti Classico PDO extra virgin olive oil, with guests encouraged to sample additional oils from a selection arranged by intensity and sensory profile.
The menu was accompanied by a selection of Chianti Classico DOCG wines, with Vin Santo del Chianti Classico DOC recommended for dessert.
During the event, Perini was named the first Ambassador of Chianti Classico PDO Oil, in recognition of his long-standing expertise and dedication to promoting the conscious use of olive oil in the kitchen.
In closing, Pruneti and Gori paid tribute to the producers who, together with the Consortium’s first promoter, Lapo Mazzei, founded the organization. Their pioneering vision continues to guide the denomination more than 50 years later.
“As we celebrate half a century since its founding, the number of Consortium members has continued to grow,” Pruneti told Olive Oil Times. “Our goal remains to protect an oil from a region uniquely suited to olive cultivation and of exceptional beauty, while supporting growers competing on the global market under the shared symbol of the Black Rooster.”
After the event, Perini shared a detailed account of how he conceived and prepared the dinner.
First course – Beef sashimi
Top sirloin was cured for ten hours in a salt-and-sugar mixture with aromatic herbs, including marjoram, fennel, and dill. Finely hand-sliced, the beef was served as three individual bites, each finished with a different olive oil.
“I used three blends of similar character but different intensity,” Perini explained. “I added balsamic vinegar to the medium-intensity oil and ginger and soy to the most intense one, so each bite expressed a distinct aromatic profile.”
The dish was accompanied by salsa verde mayonnaise and giardiniera, refreshing the palate between tastings. Guests were invited to further experiment by adding oils of varying intensity.
Second course – Celeriac faux risotto
Diced celeriac was toasted like a traditional risotto, then reduced in broth made from its trimmings, and finally stirred with “burrolio” and overcooked rice paste to achieve a creamy texture.
Served with a celeriac stock infused with ginger, lemon verbena, and thyme, the dish was finished with Galaverna fondue, dried pollen, and a medium-intensity extra virgin olive oil. Its preparation highlighted an anti-waste approach by using the vegetable’s scraps.
Third course – Fallow deer sirloin
The venison was pan-seared with spices, baked, sliced, and glazed with a reduction made from its bones. It was served alongside borlotti bean purée and baby spinach sautéed in extra virgin olive oil.
“A delicate oil in the purée helped create a velvety mouthfeel,” Perini noted. Guests were encouraged to add medium-intensity oils with almond and pine nut notes.
Dessert – White chocolate cremoso
The dessert combined white chocolate cremoso made with water, elderberry syrup, and extra virgin olive oil, topped with semi-candied and fresh bell peppers, strawberries, and goat’s yogurt foam.
“An intense, green, and spicy oil brought freshness to the dish, enhancing the vegetal notes of the fruit,” Perini said, inviting guests to finish with oils featuring intense fruitiness and herbal aromas.
