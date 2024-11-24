enEnglish
S. American Olive Oil Sector Celebrates Successes and Examines Challenges

Sector professionals gathered in Montevideo, Uruguay for the second Latin American Olive Oil Conference.
Adriana Gámbaro, one of the event organizers, welcomes attendees and panelists to the conference. (Photo: Paula Folena)
By Daniel Dawson
Nov. 24, 2024 21:07 UTC

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – As olive trees blos­som across the hemi­sphere, 160 farm­ers, millers, researchers, stu­dents, gov­ern­ment offi­cials and mem­bers of the olive oil sec­tor from five coun­tries gath­ered in Montevideo, Uruguay, to dis­cuss the chal­lenges and oppor­tu­ni­ties fac­ing olive oil pro­duc­ers in South America.

The three-day event kicked off at the Uruguayan Technical Laboratory with an award cer­e­mony for the win­ners of the International Olive Council’s first Southern Hemisphere-spe­cific edi­tion of its Mario Solinas olive oil qual­ity awards.

The fol­low­ing day, IOC exec­u­tive direc­tor Jaime Lillo opened the sec­ond Latin American Olive Oil Conference at the new head­quar­ters of Antel, Uruguay’s state-run telecom­mu­ni­ca­tion com­pany.

There is energy here,” he said. Latin America is hav­ing an olive oil moment, and these con­fer­ences are impor­tant. There is a pas­sion and ded­i­ca­tion to qual­ity and a vision of the future.”

However, Lillo called on South American pro­duc­ers to con­front the chal­lenges posed by cli­mate change and said the largest olive oil-pro­duc­ing region out­side of the Mediterranean basin must base long-term suc­cess on improv­ing qual­ity across the olive oil grades while effec­tively com­mu­ni­cat­ing olive oil’s sus­tain­abil­ity and health ben­e­fits.

The con­fer­ence empha­sized the role of sci­en­tific inves­ti­ga­tion in address­ing these issues. Special atten­tion was also paid to the role of oleo­tourism in mak­ing a noto­ri­ously low-mar­gin busi­ness more prof­itable for small farm­ers.

To that end, Uruguayan Tourism Minister Eduardo Sanguinetti and the dean of the chem­istry depart­ment of the University of the Uruguayan Republic fol­lowed Lillo with pre­pared state­ments about the sec­tor’s impor­tance.

Before yield­ing the floor to the first pre­sen­ter, Uruguayan Olive Association pres­i­dent Gonzalo Aguirre drove the point home. Research and devel­op­ment is nec­es­sary for the sector’s suc­cess,” he said.

The first day of the con­fer­ence was dom­i­nated by dis­cus­sions about the spe­cific chal­lenges fac­ing South American olive farm­ers and the role of empha­siz­ing qual­ity to con­sumers.

Sebastián Sánchez, a chem­i­cal engi­neer­ing pro­fes­sor at the University of Jaén in Spain, started the con­fer­ence by dis­cussing the immense com­mer­cial poten­tial of olive oil pro­duc­tion byprod­ucts, espe­cially olive pits.

The olive pit has a high energy con­tent, about 4,800 kilo­calo­ries per kilo­gram [gasoline’s energy con­tent is 10,915 kilo­calo­ries per kilo­gram], and a strong demand exists for use as bio­fuel,” he said.

Equipment that sep­a­rates the olive pit from the rest of the olive is the piece of machin­ery in an olive mill that pays for itself the fastest,” Sánchez added.

He also pointed to the poten­tial for South America to invest in these facil­i­ties to cre­ate addi­tional rev­enue streams, and the poten­tial to cre­ate nutraceu­ti­cal extracts of oleu­ropein and hydrox­y­ty­rosol from olive leaves removed dur­ing prun­ing and sep­a­rated dur­ing the milling process.

A pair of Uruguayan researchers – Blanca Gómez and Ignacio Vieitez – reit­er­ated this point, indi­cat­ing that after about $2.2 (€2.07) mil­lion of invest­ment in the host coun­try, a viable indus­try pro­duc­ing ani­mal feed, cos­met­ics and even phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal prod­ucts could exist.

Jaime Lillo said plans are underway for the next edition of Southern Hemsiphere edition of Mario Solinas. (Photo: Manuel Mendoza)

Other pre­sen­ters dis­cussed the need to pro­mote and com­mu­ni­cate qual­ity to con­sumers on the con­ti­nent, which has a pop­u­la­tion of nearly half a bil­lion.

Véronica Aranti, head of the Mendoza olive oil tast­ing panel and a researcher at the National University of Cuyo, dis­cussed get­ting the Arauco-based blend cer­ti­fied as a Mendoza Geographical Indication.

“[The Mendoza GI] rep­re­sents a before and after in Mendoza,” she said, point­ing out how decreas­ing olive cul­ti­va­tion in the region empha­sized the need to high­light qual­ity.

Anecdotal evi­dence from promi­nent pro­duc­ers in Mendoza has shown that the GI, which came into force in 2022, has pro­moted olive oil con­sump­tion among vis­i­tors to the wine-soaked region, espe­cially Brazilians.

Jorge Astudillo, a con­sul­tant from Atacama, Chile, also dis­cussed how the Valle del Huasco Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) cer­ti­fi­ca­tion, the first PDO in South America, was a first step to pro­mot­ing high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil con­sump­tion in the coun­try.

The com­bi­na­tion of cli­mate, soil and water of the area, together with a tra­di­tional cul­ti­va­tion sys­tem, gen­er­ates a dif­fer­ent and valu­able prod­uct, reflected in the high qual­ity of the prod­uct due to its polyphe­nol con­tent, oleic acids and organolep­tic char­ac­ter­is­tics,” he said.

However, he warned that pro­duc­ers would need to be patient since the cost of pro­duc­ing PDO-cer­ti­fied extra vir­gin olive oil is higher than other extra vir­gin olive oil, and the demand for PDO prod­ucts remains nascent across the con­ti­nent.

Other researchers focused on some of the chal­lenges fac­ing pro­duc­ers in South America, away from the oppor­tu­ni­ties pro­vided by pro­mot­ing qual­ity and the cir­cu­lar econ­omy.

Mercedes Arias, an agri­cul­tural engi­neer­ing researcher at the University of the Uruguayan Republic, dis­cussed the poten­tial impact of the lack of chill­ing units on olive farm­ers.

In a sep­a­rate panel, she also dis­cussed chal­lenges asso­ci­ated with pol­li­na­tion due to chang­ing tem­per­a­ture and pre­cip­i­ta­tion pat­terns.

Researchers from Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay later dis­cussed the impor­tance of iden­ti­fy­ing well-adapted cul­ti­vars to the unique cli­matic chal­lenges in South America and how they may fare as the cli­mate con­tin­ues to change,

We need to pre­serve and learn about olive genetic bio­di­ver­sity,” said Rogeiro Oliveira from the Brazilian Agricultural Research Company.

Paula Conde, a researcher at the Uruguayan National Institute of Agricultural Research (Inia), later empha­sized the need for Uruguayan pro­duc­ers to focus on medium-den­sity groves instead of piv­ot­ing to high-den­sity.

I’m con­vinced that switch­ing to super-high-den­sity is not a good idea for us,” she said. Despite the lower cost, she said Uruguay’s cli­mate is not well suited to trees planted so closely together due to the wet autumns and high lev­els of humid­ity year-round.

The sec­ond day of the con­fer­ence fea­tured dis­cus­sions of milling tech­nolo­gies and tech­niques, leg­is­la­tion and mar­ket trends around olive oil in South America, the use of extra vir­gin olive oil, its deriv­a­tives and oleogels in cook­ing, infu­sions and bak­ing, respec­tively, and the role of oleo­tourism for farm­ers and millers.

The morn­ing began with a dis­cus­sion about using enzymes in talc in dif­fi­cult pastes, help­ing millers max­i­mize oil yield from early-har­vest and high-humid­ity olives, while main­tain­ing qual­ity.

The use of enzymes pro­duces olive oil with lower free acid­ity; we’re not just look­ing for yield,” said Miguel Amarillo, a food engi­neer at the University of the Uruguayan Republic.

María Lourdes Toujas, an award-win­ning miller with oper­a­tions in Uruguay and Argentina, added that some of the com­pa­nies with which she was involved have demon­strated that the use of enzymes also had no impact on the organolep­tic pro­files of the extra vir­gin olive oils pro­duced.

The tech­ni­cal dis­cus­sion gave way to a round table dis­cussing some of the reg­u­la­tions sur­round­ing olive oil, includ­ing areas for improve­ment.

A gap­ing hole we have in Argentina is that the food laws do not con­tem­plate sen­so­r­ial analy­sis,” Toujas said, which means pro­duc­ers can get away with label­ing vir­gin olive oil that meets the physio-chem­i­cal require­ments but not the sen­sory ones as extra vir­gin. We are work­ing to incor­po­rate this,” she added.

After dis­cussing health ben­e­fits, includ­ing recent research into the pro­tec­tive role of extra vir­gin olive oil on non-alco­holic fatty liver dis­ease, another round-table event dis­cussed the mar­ket real­i­ties in South America.

Ana Beloto discussed the need to meet consumers where they are, finding ways to use olive oil that fit into the culture. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

Ana Beloto, a Brazilian olive oil som­me­lier, said com­pa­nies export­ing to the world’s sec­ond-largest olive oil importer out­side of Europe must con­sider cul­tural norms.

She said Easter and Christmas are key dates in the Brazilian cal­en­dar with high poten­tial for olive oil sales, and pro­duc­ers must cap­i­tal­ize on this by incor­po­rat­ing olive oil into regional recipes and edu­cat­ing the health­care sec­tor and retail­ers about the prod­uct.

We have to edu­cate every­one in the value chain, includ­ing retail­ers and dis­trib­u­tors,” she said.

Mónica Bauzá, an agri­cul­ture pro­fes­sor spe­cial­iz­ing in olive oil at Argentina’s National University of Cuyo, said the region must shift focus away from bulk exports to Europe to indi­vid­u­ally pack­aged pro­duc­tion. We’ve changed [in Argentina] and are mov­ing toward qual­ity,” she said.

Lyris Marlene Monasterio Muñoz, a mem­ber of the Peruvian pro­ducer asso­ci­a­tion, Pro Olivo, added that her coun­try also seeks to stand out for qual­ity and is prepar­ing a fea­si­bil­ity study on apply­ing for a PDO cer­ti­fi­ca­tion for Tacna extra vir­gin olive oil.

A lunch break was fol­lowed by pre­sen­ta­tions on using extra vir­gin olive oil in the diverse regional cuisines of Latin America, the use of oleu­ropein extracts in infu­sions and new appli­ca­tions for using oleogels in bak­ing.

The con­fer­ence con­cluded with a round table of pre­sen­ters from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay, who dis­cussed the pos­si­bil­i­ties and chal­lenges sur­round­ing oleo­tourism.

María Isabel Hagg, from Argentina’s National University of the South, said that oleo­tourism is just begin­ning to take root in Argentina but could fol­low the well-estab­lished path of wine tourism.

She added that olive oil-spe­cific tourism routes are already being estab­lished in Mendoza, Córdoba, Catamarca and the province of Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, Alejandra Cabrera, from Uruguay’s Tourism Ministry, argued that tourism could be used as a tool to develop olive oil pro­duc­tion by sup­port­ing and strength­en­ing the infra­struc­ture around farms and mills and even­tu­ally devel­op­ing olive oil routes sim­i­lar to those found in Argentina.

From the Chilean point of view, Astudillo, the con­sul­tant, returned to the stage and said that Chile has every­thing nec­es­sary for a robust oleo­tourism sec­tor, but more needed to be done to develop olive oil routes, sim­i­lar to what is hap­pen­ing in Argentina and Uruguay.

Chile is far from hav­ing the oleo­tourism that Argentina and Uruguay have,” he said. We don’t have bridges con­nect­ing the pro­duc­ers in each val­ley, but the poten­tial exists.”

The event closed with the announce­ment that the third Latin American Olive Oil Conference would be held in Porto Alegre, the cap­i­tal of Rio Grande do Sul, in 2026.

