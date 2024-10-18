enEnglish
World Competition Wins Bring Relief to Southern Cone Producers

Farmers and millers from Argentina, Chile and Uruguay combined to win twelve awards after significant production declines.

(Photo: Familia Zuccardi)
By Daniel Dawson
Oct. 18, 2024 15:31 UTC
Producers across South America’s Southern Cone over­came chal­leng­ing har­vests and, in some cases, soar­ing pro­duc­tion costs to craft award-win­ning qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil.

Farmers and millers from Argentina, Chile and Uruguay com­bined to win 12 awards from 20 entries at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competitions Southern Hemisphere divi­sion.

Chilean pro­duc­ers, who expe­ri­enced a 30 per­cent pro­duc­tion decline in 2024, yielded 15,000 met­ric tons of olive oil after a har­vest marred by extreme weather and an off-year. ’

Three farm­ers and millers from Chile com­bined to earn five Gold and two Silver Awards at the com­pe­ti­tion.

Long-time entrant and win­ner Alonso Olive Oil cel­e­brated a record year, earn­ing four Gold Awards for an early har­vest Coratina, a medium-inten­sity Coratina, a Pical and a medium blend.

Nearby, the pro­ducer behind Olivos de Ruta del Sol cel­e­brated earn­ing Gold and Silver Awards for a medium and del­i­cate blend, respec­tively, bot­tled under the Deleyda brand.

We are very happy and hon­ored with this award, a com­pe­ti­tion in which we have par­tic­i­pated for the sixth time and have obtained six Gold Awards with our Deleyda Premium and Deleyda Fine Selection,” chief exec­u­tive Fernando Carrasco Spano said.

Fernando Carrasco Spano harvests early, sacrificing quantity for quality. (Photo: Olivos de Ruta del Sol)

Situated 150 kilo­me­ters south of Santiago, the mul­ti­ple NYIOOC win­ner expe­ri­enced a mild pro­duc­tion drop, par­tic­u­larly not­ing the low oil accu­mu­la­tion lev­els in the olives, which can make high-qual­ity milling a chal­lenge.

To ensure qual­ity, we have an early har­vest strat­egy look­ing for olives at an early point of ripeness, where the olives max­i­mize their poten­tial for aro­mas and fla­vors,” Carrasco Spano said.

We under­stand that this search for qual­ity goes in the oppo­site direc­tion of max­i­miz­ing per­for­mance, but at Deleyda, we are com­mit­ted to achiev­ing the dif­fer­en­ti­at­ing aro­mas and expe­ri­ences for which we have been awarded over the years,” he added.

Carrasco Spano said that win­ning at the World Competition is an impor­tant qual­ity marker for con­sumers, pro­vid­ing annual evi­dence that the com­pany has fol­lowed the best prac­tices nec­es­sary to pro­duce a high-qual­ity prod­uct.

MORE Chile, sit­u­ated in the Atacama Desert in the coun­try’s north, was the third Chilean medal­ist, earn­ing a Silver Award for a del­i­cate Frantoio.

On the other side of the Andes, two pro­duc­ers from wine-soaked Mendoza, Argentina, cel­e­brated their Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC.

Olivares de Don Ignacio earned a Gold Award for its Patagonia Gourmet Blend, a medium-inten­sity blend of Arbequina, Arauco and Frantoio olives bot­tled with a Mendoza PGI cer­ti­fi­ca­tion.

Miguel Zuccardi, head of olive oil pro­duc­tion at Familia Zuccardi, was the country’s other win­ner. The com­pany earned a Gold Award for an organic medium Arauco, sub­mit­ted to the com­pe­ti­tion by Manicaretti Italian Food Importers.

Familia Zuccardi focuses on poducing extar virgin olive oil from the local Arauco variety. (Photo Familia Zuccardi)

We are very happy to obtain this recog­ni­tion at NYIOOC,” Zuccardi said. We believe it is good to bring the oils from our region to pres­ti­gious com­pe­ti­tions like this one and, above all, to spread our Arauco vari­ety, which has a rich his­tory in our region.”

Although it is a vari­ety mainly intended for the pro­duc­tion of table olives, from the begin­ning of our project, we chose it and risked launch­ing the first sin­gle-vari­etal oil from Argentina pro­duced with the Arauco vari­ety,” he added. It is a vari­ety with very good pro­duc­tiv­ity, so its cul­ti­va­tion has been main­tained for more than four cen­turies.”

The award is a relief for the Zuccardi fam­ily after win­ter frost dam­aged the trees before they blos­somed. Combined with an off-year,’ this resulted in a rather low” har­vest in 2024.

This year, we opted for a greater pro­por­tion of man­ual har­vests to speed up the pace of har­vest­ing and guar­an­tee the fruit’s integrity,” Zuccardi said. In a year, with less fruit on the trees, ripen­ing is accel­er­ated, and we opted to con­cen­trate the har­vest in a shorter time.”

At an indus­trial level, we are apply­ing improve­ments that allow us to take bet­ter care of the oil extrac­tion process each year,” he added. This is about con­tin­u­ous improve­ment and every year, we focus on inno­vat­ing the indus­trial aspects that favor main­tain­ing the fresh aro­mas and fla­vors of the recently har­vested olives and pre­serv­ing the antiox­i­dant com­pounds in the oil.”

Zuccardi hopes this NYIOOC award will help the com­pany expand its mar­ket share in the United States.

Along with farm­ers and millers in Argentina and Chile, Uruguay’s two largest olive oil-pro­duc­ing com­pa­nies com­bined to earn three awards at the World Competition.

The award-winning Uruguayan producer Nuevo Manantials harvest in the eastern region of Rocha. (Photo: Nuevo Manantial)

Maldonado-based Agroland earned Gold and Silver Awards for its medium blends, Corte Italiano and Bivarietal, bot­tled under the Colinas de Garzón brands.

Meanwhile, in neigh­bor­ing Rocha, Nuevo Manantial earned a Silver Award for its Olivares de Rocha brand, a del­i­cate blend.

For us, this recog­ni­tion is very impor­tant,” said María José Morín, the mar­ket­ing man­ager for both com­pa­nies. Especially in this very par­tic­u­lar year, it is like an encour­age­ment, an incen­tive for the whole team that has suf­fered a lot with every­thing that was the har­vest loss.”

While offi­cial data have not been pub­lished yet, many in Uruguay antic­i­pate a sig­nif­i­cant pro­duc­tion decline due to two years of his­toric drought fol­lowed by rain dur­ing the har­vest.

The awards give us strength and encour­age­ment to con­tinue, know­ing that good work is always rec­og­nized in the face of adver­sity,” Morín said.

She added that the awards are expected to help both com­pa­nies increase their exports to Brazil and the United States.

Especially for the United States, the awards help us greatly because they open doors,” she said, point­ing out that an award from a U.S.-based com­pe­ti­tion demon­strates qual­ity to local dis­trib­u­tors and importers in a way that awards from else­where may not.

While it is still a long way to go until the 2025 harvest, Familia Zuccardi said conditions look good in the groves. (Photo: Familia Zuccardi)

While it is still too early to fore­cast the 2025 har­vest in the Southern Hemisphere, pro­duc­ers across the Southern Cone reported abun­dant flow­er­ing and are opti­mistic.

The trees are beau­ti­ful with many flow­ers, but we must see how the fruit devel­ops,” Morín said. There seems to be a fore­cast of a very good har­vest, but we must wait and see.”

In Argentina, where pro­duc­tion fell from a record-high 40,000 tons in 2023 to about one-third of that in 2024, Zuccardi antic­i­pates a pro­duc­tion rebound for 2025.

The spring that is begin­ning presents a more abun­dant flow­er­ing that we hope will come to fruition,” he con­cluded. Luckily, we have had a good win­ter with good snow­fall in the Andes moun­tain range, which is deci­sive in water avail­abil­ity and aquifers recharg­ing in desert regions such as Mendoza.”

