World Competition Wins Bring Relief to Southern Cone Producers

Producers across South America’s Southern Cone overcame challenging harvests and, in some cases, soaring production costs to craft award-winning quality extra virgin olive oil.
Farmers and millers from Argentina, Chile and Uruguay combined to win 12 awards from 20 entries at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition’s Southern Hemisphere division.
Chilean producers, who experienced a 30 percent production decline in 2024, yielded 15,000 metric tons of olive oil after a harvest marred by extreme weather and an ‘off-year. ’
Three farmers and millers from Chile combined to earn five Gold and two Silver Awards at the competition.
Long-time entrant and winner Alonso Olive Oil celebrated a record year, earning four Gold Awards for an early harvest Coratina, a medium-intensity Coratina, a Pical and a medium blend.
Nearby, the producer behind Olivos de Ruta del Sol celebrated earning Gold and Silver Awards for a medium and delicate blend, respectively, bottled under the Deleyda brand.
“We are very happy and honored with this award, a competition in which we have participated for the sixth time and have obtained six Gold Awards with our Deleyda Premium and Deleyda Fine Selection,” chief executive Fernando Carrasco Spano said.
Situated 150 kilometers south of Santiago, the multiple NYIOOC winner experienced a mild production drop, particularly noting the low oil accumulation levels in the olives, which can make high-quality milling a challenge.
“To ensure quality, we have an early harvest strategy looking for olives at an early point of ripeness, where the olives maximize their potential for aromas and flavors,” Carrasco Spano said.
“We understand that this search for quality goes in the opposite direction of maximizing performance, but at Deleyda, we are committed to achieving the differentiating aromas and experiences for which we have been awarded over the years,” he added.
Carrasco Spano said that winning at the World Competition is an important quality marker for consumers, providing annual evidence that the company has followed the best practices necessary to produce a high-quality product.
MORE Chile, situated in the Atacama Desert in the country’s north, was the third Chilean medalist, earning a Silver Award for a delicate Frantoio.
On the other side of the Andes, two producers from wine-soaked Mendoza, Argentina, celebrated their Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC.
Olivares de Don Ignacio earned a Gold Award for its Patagonia Gourmet Blend, a medium-intensity blend of Arbequina, Arauco and Frantoio olives bottled with a Mendoza PGI certification.
Miguel Zuccardi, head of olive oil production at Familia Zuccardi, was the country’s other winner. The company earned a Gold Award for an organic medium Arauco, submitted to the competition by Manicaretti Italian Food Importers.
“We are very happy to obtain this recognition at NYIOOC,” Zuccardi said. “We believe it is good to bring the oils from our region to prestigious competitions like this one and, above all, to spread our Arauco variety, which has a rich history in our region.”
“Although it is a variety mainly intended for the production of table olives, from the beginning of our project, we chose it and risked launching the first single-varietal oil from Argentina produced with the Arauco variety,” he added. “It is a variety with very good productivity, so its cultivation has been maintained for more than four centuries.”
The award is a relief for the Zuccardi family after winter frost damaged the trees before they blossomed. Combined with an ‘off-year,’ this resulted in a “rather low” harvest in 2024.
“This year, we opted for a greater proportion of manual harvests to speed up the pace of harvesting and guarantee the fruit’s integrity,” Zuccardi said. “In a year, with less fruit on the trees, ripening is accelerated, and we opted to concentrate the harvest in a shorter time.”
“At an industrial level, we are applying improvements that allow us to take better care of the oil extraction process each year,” he added. “This is about continuous improvement and every year, we focus on innovating the industrial aspects that favor maintaining the fresh aromas and flavors of the recently harvested olives and preserving the antioxidant compounds in the oil.”
Zuccardi hopes this NYIOOC award will help the company expand its market share in the United States.
Along with farmers and millers in Argentina and Chile, Uruguay’s two largest olive oil-producing companies combined to earn three awards at the World Competition.
Maldonado-based Agroland earned Gold and Silver Awards for its medium blends, Corte Italiano and Bivarietal, bottled under the Colinas de Garzón brands.
Meanwhile, in neighboring Rocha, Nuevo Manantial earned a Silver Award for its Olivares de Rocha brand, a delicate blend.
“For us, this recognition is very important,” said María José Morín, the marketing manager for both companies. “Especially in this very particular year, it is like an encouragement, an incentive for the whole team that has suffered a lot with everything that was the harvest loss.”
While official data have not been published yet, many in Uruguay anticipate a significant production decline due to two years of historic drought followed by rain during the harvest.
“The awards give us strength and encouragement to continue, knowing that good work is always recognized in the face of adversity,” Morín said.
She added that the awards are expected to help both companies increase their exports to Brazil and the United States.
“Especially for the United States, the awards help us greatly because they open doors,” she said, pointing out that an award from a U.S.-based competition demonstrates quality to local distributors and importers in a way that awards from elsewhere may not.
While it is still too early to forecast the 2025 harvest in the Southern Hemisphere, producers across the Southern Cone reported abundant flowering and are optimistic.
“The trees are beautiful with many flowers, but we must see how the fruit develops,” Morín said. “There seems to be a forecast of a very good harvest, but we must wait and see.”
In Argentina, where production fell from a record-high 40,000 tons in 2023 to about one-third of that in 2024, Zuccardi anticipates a production rebound for 2025.
“The spring that is beginning presents a more abundant flowering that we hope will come to fruition,” he concluded. Luckily, we have had a good winter with good snowfall in the Andes mountain range, which is decisive in water availability and aquifers recharging in desert regions such as Mendoza.”