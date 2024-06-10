French Producers Celebrate Award-Winning Finish to Bumper Harvest

While France produced 5,500 tons of olive oil in the 2023/24 crop year, farmers and millers in France earned 14 awards at the World Competition.
Olive farmers and millers in France combined to earn 14 awards at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, the county’s second-highest total at the world’s largest olive oil quality competition.
France improved its world ranking from 13th place in 2023 to ninth in 2024 despite sending six fewer entries this year. Overall, 11 producers combined to earn four Gold Awards and ten Silver Awards from 21 entries.
News of the awards capped off a bumper harvest in France. According to European Commission data, the country produced 5,500 tons of olive oil in the 2023/24 crop year, a significant increase compared to the 3,800 tons produced in 2022/23 and 20 percent above the five-year average.
While farmers remain committed to cultivating local varieties, initiatives are being implemented to significantly boost production with commercial varieties.
Despite the bountiful and award-winning finish to the harvest, French producers cited climate change as a significant challenge, with some groves having abundant yields and others having very low olive production.
Regardless of the yield, the country’s overall quality of extra virgin olive oils is high this year due to timely rain and a dry and sunny summer.
Among this year’s winners was Mas des Bories. The producers, which focus on growing and milling native varieties, reacted with “immense joy” upon hearing about their Gold Award for an Aglandau monovarietal and Silver Award for a Protected Designation of Origin-certified blend.
Owner Claire De Fina Coutin attributed their success to their grove’s location in Salon-de-Provence.
“Due to our dry and sunny micro-climate, we didn’t suffer from the summer heat,” she said in a February 2024 interview. “We were protected by our location in the valley with trees. And we use irrigation, too, so that helps. But we do not need to irrigate throughout the year; we irrigate only for short periods.”
“As for the harvest itself, there was not much difference between this year and last year,” she added. “I would say that this year’s harvest was perhaps ten to 15 percent more than last year’s.”
In contrast, Domaine de Gerbaud, which earned a Gold Award for an organic PDO blend, had to take extra precautions to protect from the climatic impacts.
“This is amazing. We can’t stop grinning,” said co-owner Louisa Sherman. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we took a break from competitions and worked on some major tree restructuring while our daughter led a rebranding project. We are so excited to win this Gold Award after being away for a few years.”
Sherman cited the impact of climate change and inflation as the company’s main challenges in producing award-winning quality olive oil.
“Climate change is our biggest challenge,” she said. “During the past five years, we have suffered increasing drought and intense periods of heat, with the last two years being the worst.”
“Our second significant problem is that production costs keep increasing, particularly French labor costs,” Sherman added. “Despite this, the market resists higher, fairer prices for producers and consumers are still largely ignorant about the benefits (taste and health) of high-quality extra virgin olive oil.”
Still, she said that winning international quality awards is highly encouraging and helps increase the awareness of food industry professionals and the general public about high-quality producers.
“It improves our leverage when approaching potential stockists and consumers and represents a vote of confidence from trusted sources, enabling us to stand out from competitors,” Sherman said. “Of course, it is also hugely gratifying for the team to win in an international competition after putting in so much hard work during the year.”
France is a comparatively minor olive oil producer, yet it holds the seventh position globally regarding consumption. Nevertheless, its producers encounter obstacles in effectively adjusting to the challenges posed by production.
Situated between Montpellier and Marseille, fourth-time winner Moulin de la Coquille earned a Silver Award for a medium-intensity blend.
Owner Aurelie Sirvent said the company’s main challenge this year was milling with new equipment.
"This year, the major challenge was the change in our production chain," she said. "We had to adapt to our new working tool. Unfortunately, it's not like a race car we can test before the competition."

"We have to test this tool live on our production, and it's better not to make any mistakes to avoid losing the hard work of an entire year," she added.
“We have to test this tool live on our production, and it’s better not to make any mistakes to avoid losing the hard work of an entire year,” she added.
According to Sirvent, winning equates to gaining visibility. “It also means knowing the opinion of juries composed of experts who once again reward our work and expertise,” she said.
Ten of France’s 11 awards went to producers in the south, where most of the country’s extra virgin olive oil production is centered.
However, Domaine Petraghje put the Mediterranean island of Corsica on the world olive oil map, winning a Silver Award for a delicate Ghjermana di Casinca.
Owner Roger Philippe Maurizi hailed the award as the perfect ending to an excellent harvest in which the company produced 4,000 liters of extra virgin olive oil from the endemic olie variety.
“We are very happy with this award,” Maurizi said. “Winning shows our customers that our olive oil is high-quality, and for us, it is proof that we are doing good work in our olive grove.”