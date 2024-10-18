Small Study Suggests Anti-Aging Potential of Polyphenols on Skin

Recent research has confirmed that the phenols found in extra virgin olive oil may have significant potential in mitigating the effects of aging on the skin.
According to a paper published in the scientific journal Medicina, two bioactive polyphenols, oleacein and oleocanthal, have been shown to reduce some of the most visible signs of aging in older adults.
While extra virgin olive oil contains dozens of phenols, the researchers focused on these two compounds due to their promising effects on skin health, especially in treating non-melanoma skin cancers and promoting wound healing.
Additionally, these two phenols are recognized for their potent anti-inflammatory properties, as supported by a growing number of studies.
The study applied both compounds in a skincare solution to 55 women and 15 men over one month. The participants were divided into subgroups based on age and skin morphotypes.
In randomized, single-blind studies, a common clinical trial method, only the researchers know which treatment is given to the participants.
At the beginning of the study, detailed data were collected on the participants, including their age, weight, height, skin phototype, medical history, medication use and smoking and alcohol habits.
Participants were instructed to apply a one percent serum containing oleocanthal and oleacein twice daily for 30 days. Skin data were collected at the start of the study, after 15 days, and at the end of the month.
The researchers used the VISIA Skin Analysis System, a widely used platform for assessing skin treatments, to evaluate the improvement in skin aging. This system captures information such as total wrinkle area and wrinkle intensity.
Deep and superficial wrinkles were assessed at the study’s start, mid-point and conclusion.
The results revealed an average 23 percent reduction in wrinkle count across all participants.
Both men and women showed cumulative effects from the serum, with researchers observing that the treatment’s efficacy increased throughout the study.
According to the study authors, the effectiveness of the two compounds “aligns with broader research on the skin health benefits of polyphenols, including their ability to penetrate epidermal barriers and interact with cellular receptors.”
“Polyphenols have been observed to improve the structural organization of the dermis, which is crucial for its barrier function, and to increase dermal thickness and hydration levels, which are essential for maintaining healthy, well-functioning skin,” the researchers added.
However, men and women experienced different outcomes.
Specifically, younger men aged 20 to 44 saw a 52 percent reduction in wrinkles, while older men had a 47 percent reduction.
For women aged 45 to 79, wrinkle count decreased by 34 percent, while younger women experienced a 26 percent reduction.
“Our study demonstrates that oleocanthal and oleacein significantly reduce wrinkle count in both men and women, especially in those aged 45 through 79,” the authors wrote.
They further noted some limitations, including the short duration of the trial, the lack of long-term follow-up and the absence of a placebo control group.
“The data collected at three distinct time intervals show a consistent trend of wrinkle reduction. However, the overall findings support the use of extra virgin olive oil-derived polyphenols in anti-aging skincare formulations,” they wrote, suggesting the need for more extensive and detailed studies.
Olive oil has been used for skincare for thousands of years. Today, a growing body of scientific research supports the importance of using high-quality olive oil in skincare.
This research explores the use of extra virgin olive oil in dedicated skincare products and the long-term anti-aging effects of a diet rich in extra virgin olive oil, such as the Mediterranean diet.