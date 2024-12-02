IUCN Studies the Tradeoffs Between Intensive and Traditional Olive Groves

A study pub­lished by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) exam­ined the sus­tain­abil­ity pro­files of dif­fer­ent types of olive groves and com­pared them to other oilseed crops.

Since its found­ing in 1948, the IUCN has been at the fore­front of global con­ser­va­tion efforts, pro­vid­ing crit­i­cal insights into the health of our planet. It reviewed the results of aca­d­e­mic research on dif­fer­ent olive cul­ti­va­tion areas and man­age­ment types and their impacts on bio­di­ver­sity, ecosys­tem ser­vices and yields.

The study rec­om­mended adopt­ing a sys­temic approach, which should include the ​“way by which these crops are pro­duced, traded and con­sumed and the socio-eco­nomic con­text in which these value chains are embed­ded.”

According to aca­d­e­mic arti­cles reviewed by a spe­cially selected olive cul­ti­va­tion expert, tra­di­tional olive groves can have higher bio­di­ver­sity, but lower yields are usu­ally obtained. Moreover, 40 per­cent higher plant species rich­ness was found in organic set­tings com­pared with con­ven­tional sys­tems.

On the down­side, the study high­lighted that inten­sive (high-den­sity) olive cul­ti­va­tion has been found to have a more sig­nif­i­cant neg­a­tive impact on win­ter­ing bird species, whose rich­ness has declined sig­nif­i­cantly in super-inten­sive (super-high-den­sity) orchards.

The IUCN study under­lined the peren­nial olive tree’s slower ini­tial growth, with an aver­age time until ini­tial pro­duc­tion between three and five years, and its high sus­cep­ti­bil­ity to pests and dis­eases as draw­backs com­pared with annual oil crops. Still, with a long lifes­pan (500 years on aver­age), olive trees can tol­er­ate drought and poor soils.

The study also focused on the vital aspect of water needs. Among the oil crops con­sid­ered, olive groves have the high­est water foot­print, with an annual amount of 14,500 cubic meters of water required to pro­duce one ton of oil. Linseed fol­lows with 9,400 cubic meters, ground­nut with 7,500 cubic meters and sun­flower with 6,800 cubic meters annu­ally.

Olive groves are tra­di­tion­ally non-irri­gated and have broadly spaced trees (80 to 120 per hectare), as they are typ­i­cally grown in the Mediterranean region.

Due to their deep root sys­tems, olive trees are highly tol­er­ant of drought. However, they are highly sen­si­tive to the amount of rain­fall received dur­ing the win­ter.

Optimal olive drupe devel­op­ment can­not be guar­an­teed in case of pro­longed water scarcity and extreme tem­per­a­tures, such as those expe­ri­enced in the spring and sum­mer across Spain and much of the rest of the Mediterranean basin in 2022 and 2023, when olive oil pro­duc­tion fell to his­toric lows.

Indeed, water scarcity is a mount­ing risk for oil crops due to cli­mate change. The study also stresses the adverse effects of exten­sive oil crop mono­cul­tures on rain and cli­mate pat­terns world­wide, with ​“extreme weather events pro­jected to become sig­nif­i­cantly more fre­quent, lead­ing to sub­stan­tial reduc­tions in oil crop pro­duc­tion.”

“It should not be for­got­ten that Spain’s tra­di­tional olive grove land­scape is a mono­cul­ture, with all its con­se­quences for bio­di­ver­sity. Its eco­log­i­cal impact is con­sid­er­able,” said Beatriz Lozano, a mem­ber of the sus­tain­able use and man­age­ment of soils research team at the University of Córdoba’s Department of Agricultural Chemistry, Edaphology and Microbiology.

The increased intro­duc­tion of inten­sive (200 to 600 trees per hectare) and super-inten­sive (1,000 to 2,000 trees per hectare) olive cul­ti­va­tion, with their wide­spread use of irri­ga­tion, has been an upward trend in Spain over the last decade, par­tic­u­larly in the Andalusian province of Jaén.

This inten­si­fi­ca­tion reduces har­vest­ing costs, increases pro­duc­tion and dimin­ishes the impact of the olive tree’s nat­ural alter­nate-bear­ing nature.

Alternate bear­ing cycle Olive trees have a nat­ural cycle of alter­nat­ing high and low pro­duc­tion years, known as ​“on-years” and ​“off-years,” respec­tively. During an on-year, the olive trees bear a greater quan­tity of fruit, result­ing in increased olive oil pro­duc­tion. Conversely, an ​“off-year” is char­ac­ter­ized by a reduced yield of olives due to the stress from the pre­vi­ous ​“on year.” Olive oil pro­duc­ers often mon­i­tor these cycles to antic­i­pate and plan for vari­a­tions in pro­duc­tion.

However, ​“there is not much dif­fer­ence between the impact of tra­di­tional cul­ti­va­tion and that of inten­sive and super-inten­sive cul­ti­va­tion on bio­di­ver­sity,” Lozano said. ​“In the lat­ter two cases, it only results in a larger sur­face area being cov­ered.”

The IUCN study fur­ther under­lined that, as a peren­nial crop, olives can min­i­mize the loss of nat­ural ecosys­tems and bio­di­ver­sity if grown in poly­cul­ture, thus allow­ing com­plex veg­e­ta­tion to develop in the olive grove. Thus, olives can play a cru­cial role in main­tain­ing the qual­ity of habi­tats.

The inte­gra­tion of olive trees and crops as part of a sil­voarable alley-crop­ping sys­tem has been found to pro­vide ecosys­tem ser­vices – ben­e­fits that peo­ple obtain from ecosys­tems – such as soil restora­tion, water preser­va­tion, cli­mate reg­u­la­tion and bio­di­ver­sity enhance­ment.

In 2022, Lozano and her team car­ried out a study on inter­crop­ping in non-irri­gated Mediterranean olive groves as part of the European Union’s Diverfarming project where ​“the aim of cover crop­ping was to improve bio­di­ver­sity and soil qual­ity, as well as enhance grow­ers’ returns.”

Sustainable soil con­ser­va­tion mea­sures such as inter­crop­ping saf­fron (Crocus sativus) or laven­der (Lavandula x inter­me­dia) in non-irri­gated olive groves ​“can be very effec­tive in pre­vent­ing soil ero­sion and improv­ing soil prop­er­ties,” Lozano said.

However, she also warned that ​“cli­matic vari­ables can have a pro­found impact, espe­cially on the tra­di­tional olive grow­ing sys­tem,” and ​“a cover crop’s har­vest may not be guar­an­teed.” Moreover, ​“it is very dif­fi­cult to obtain a pos­i­tive finan­cial return from a sec­ond crop grown in alleys in non-irri­gated olive groves.”

“In times of severe water short­ages, affect­ing even olive trees which are very resis­tant to drought, cover crops can hardly with­stand the lack of water and have often proved unsus­tain­able as an addi­tional source of income for olive grow­ers,” Lozano added.

Despite the risks asso­ci­ated with the via­bil­ity of cover crops in non-irri­gated olive groves, ​“in gen­eral, there has recently been an expan­sion in cover crop­ping in Spanish olive groves, spurred by spe­cific E.U. sub­si­dies,” Lozano said.

Indeed, offi­cial data on the sur­face area of olive groves with inter­cropped cover crops shows an impres­sive increase from 1.4 mil­lion hectares in 2022 – before the lat­est iter­a­tion of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) came into force in 2023 – to 2.4 mil­lion hectares in March 2024.

As prac­ti­cal exam­ples, two projects in Spain related to inter­crop­ping in olive groves – includ­ing efforts to pro­mote bio­di­ver­sity through bee­keep­ing, laven­der cul­ti­va­tion and rural tourism in the ​‘Olivares de Miel’ project and ​‘Olivares Vivos,’ which, with its LIFE Olivares Vivos+ project, has extended beyond Spain into Italy, Greece and Portugal – are aimed at increas­ing bio­di­ver­sity, reduc­ing soil ero­sion and mak­ing the invest­ment in cover crops prof­itable.

This can be achieved mainly through addi­tional, com­pre­hen­sive train­ing in inter­crop­ping and ded­i­cated efforts to improve mar­ket­ing, com­mu­ni­ca­tion and brand­ing strate­gies to sell high-qual­ity, value-added prod­ucts to envi­ron­men­tally con­scious con­sumers.

The IUCN Species Survival Commission declared in its report pub­lished in June 2024 that ​“the tran­si­tion to more sus­tain­able prac­tices, such as organic farm­ing and the use of cover crops, is essen­tial for reduc­ing the envi­ron­men­tal foot­print of olive oil pro­duc­tion.”

This goal has been rein­forced by the new pro­vi­sions laid out in the E.U.’s CAP, which runs until 2027, namely the intro­duc­tion of eco-schemes (for Spain, as spec­i­fied in the Spanish CAP Strategic Plan and the E.U.’s Biodiversity Strategy for 2030), with the recog­ni­tion of the high eco­log­i­cal and social value of con­scious olive grow­ers’ envi­ron­men­tal con­ser­va­tion per­for­mance for increased non-com­mod­ity ben­e­fits.