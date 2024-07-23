enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Fustiness, Rancidity Are the Most Common Defects in World Competition Submissions

Defects prevent olive oil from qualifying as an extra virgin, while diminishing its taste and health benefits.
NYIOOC Analyst Karolina Brkic Bubola
By Paolo DeAndreis
Jul. 23, 2024 19:21 UTC

Fustiness and ran­cid­ity were the two most com­mon defects detected by the analy­sis team at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

Data pub­lished on the Olive Oil Times World Ranking plat­form show that 278 sam­ples sub­mit­ted to the com­pe­ti­tion con­tained fusti­ness, rep­re­sent­ing 44 per­cent of total defect occur­rence. Meanwhile, ran­cid­ity was detected in 172 sam­ples for 27 per­cent of the total defect occur­rence.

Overall, the panel of experts iden­ti­fied 627 occur­rences of seven defects in the olive oils sub­mit­ted to the com­pe­ti­tion. Notably, a sin­gle olive oil sam­ple can con­tain mul­ti­ple defects. More than ten per­cent of the entries sent to the NYIOOC were defec­tive.

See Also:Lab Test Would Define the Sensory Profile of Olive Oil by Analyzing Its Molecules

To meet the stan­dards of the extra vir­gin grade, a sam­ple must be free of defects. These defects neg­a­tively impact the organolep­tic qual­ity of the olive oil and usu­ally reduce its health ben­e­fits.

While fusti­ness and ran­cid­ity were by far the most com­mon defects iden­ti­fied by the judges, sam­ples also con­tained winey (64), musti­ness (58), muddy sed­i­ment (33), heated or burned (20) and metal­lic (two) defects. According to the International Olive Council, 16 dif­fer­ent olive oil defects exist.

Expert olive oil tasters often iden­tify fusti­ness in sam­ples by detect­ing sen­sory attrib­utes such as tape­nade, olive mill waste­water and ripe olive fla­vors.

The pres­ence of fusti­ness often indi­cates that har­vested olives were stored for an extended period before milling into olive oil.

This delay trig­gers anaer­o­bic fer­men­ta­tion in the olives, lead­ing to unde­sir­able micro­bial activ­ity and the pro­duc­tion of dif­fer­ent acids.

Fustiness can also result from poor mill con­di­tions; olive oil can acquire this attribute when it comes into con­tact with old olive paste on inad­e­quately cleaned equip­ment.

According to Donato Palancia, ole­ol­o­gist and olive oil tech­ni­cian at Farchioni Olii, which earned three Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC, milling tem­per­a­tures can exac­er­bate defects, includ­ing fusti­ness.

The defect can be wors­ened dur­ing the extrac­tion phase by apply­ing exces­sively high tem­per­a­tures,” he said. This often occurs in olive mills because higher tem­per­a­tures yield a greater quan­tity of olive oil from the olive paste.”

However, these tem­per­a­tures com­pro­mise the qual­ity and sen­sory pro­file of the olive oil,” Palancia added. Regardless of the sce­nario, a defect like this is very unlikely to be caused by ship­ping an olive oil sam­ple or bot­tle. It does not arise from trans­port.”

Meanwhile, ran­cid­ity is caused by the oxi­da­tion of olive oil and can occur dur­ing the extrac­tion phase and after the oil is pro­duced. Still, a freshly-pro­duced olive oil is unlikely to oxi­dize quickly,” Palancia said.

Oxidation occurs when olive oil mol­e­cules inter­act with oxy­gen. While pro­tected by the antiox­i­dant prop­er­ties of cer­tain polyphe­nols, extra vir­gin olive oil is still sub­ject to degra­da­tion through oxi­da­tion.

Oxygen trig­gers the for­ma­tion of per­ox­ides, which react with unsat­u­rated fatty acids, the most abun­dant com­po­nents in olive oil, form­ing hydroper­ox­ides. This process leads to the cre­ation of alde­hy­des and ketones, which cause ran­cid­ity.

A defect can alter the qual­ity of olive oil to vary­ing degrees and inten­si­ties,” Palancia said. When we talk about oxi­da­tion in olive oil sam­ples, it could be asso­ci­ated with issues dur­ing trans­porta­tion. For instance, if some of the sample’s con­tent leaks from the con­tainer, air gaps are present, and oxi­da­tion may occur.”

Producers can detect defects and adjust accord­ingly in the milling phase of the olive oil pro­duc­tion process. As a result, Palancia believes pro­duc­ers should have a basic under­stand­ing of organolep­tic olive oil assess­ment.

I would say that the tech­ni­cian of the olive oil mill resem­bles the direc­tor of an orches­tra,” Palancia said. We have to try to har­mo­nize all the com­po­nents, like mak­ing a melody come out of an orches­tra, a melody able to char­ac­ter­ize the pro­duc­tion.”

A taster with expe­ri­ence, who con­sis­tently tastes oils and under­stands the crops, ripeness and extrac­tion tech­niques, can rec­og­nize prob­lems,” he added. That is not magic; it is the fun­da­men­tal expe­ri­ence needed for high-qual­ity olive oil pro­duc­tion.”

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles