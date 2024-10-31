Two Australian Producers Celebrate Decade of Success at World Competition

Navigating a challenging 2024 harvest, Australian producers have once again felt the thrill of being recognized for their high-quality extra virgin olive oils on the world stage.
Returning entrants Cape Schanck Olive Estate and Cobram Estate from Victoria represented the country in the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition Southern Hemisphere division, combining to earn seven awards (two Gold and five Silver Awards).
Victoria is the country’s largest olive oil-producing region, accounting for more than 70 percent of Australia’s annual olive oil production.See Also:2024 NYIOOC Coverage
Cape Schanck and Cobram Estate boast a 100 percent consistency score in the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, meaning they have continuously achieved award-winning quality over the last ten years.
In Australia, last year’s bumper crop of around 19 million liters (17,480 metric tons) of olive oil was followed by an off-year production in 2024 with reduced crops in most of the country’s olive oil-producing regions.
According to estimates from the Australian Olive Oil Association (AOOA), the country yielded between 13,000 and 14,000 tons of olive oil in the 2024 harvest, which ended in July.
“The Australian harvest declined in 2024 due to poor fruit sets and bad weather in some regions,” the association’s president, David Valmorbida, said in August after olive harvesting was completed in the country.
“Other areas were hit by the lace bug, which decimated groves,” Valmorbida added. “Due to the combined effect of already being a cyclical ‘off’ year and the impact of poor conditions, few growers have managed to produce strong volumes this year.”
Cobram Estate, the largest olive oil producer in the vast southern Pacific country harvesting olives from 2.6 million olive trees each year, once again swept success in the competition, winning five awards (one Gold and four Silver Awards).
“To receive recognition at the NYIOOC is the greatest honor,” said brand manager Erin Wilson. “We are thrilled with the results and incredibly proud that the quality and consistency of our extra virgin olive oils are recognized as some of the best in the world.”
According to the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, Cobram Estate is the top-ranked producer in the Southern Hemisphere.
The company, formerly known as Boundary Bend, earned a Gold Award for its eponymous Coratina monovarietal.
The NYIOOC judging panel also handed four Silver Awards for two of the company’s medium monovarietals from Picual and Hojiblanca and two medium blends.
Unlike other producers in the country who faced unfavorable weather this crop year, Cobram Estate enjoyed conditions conducive to producing quality olive oil, albeit of a decreased quantity.
“Every season is unique,” Wilson said. ”We experienced a favorable winter followed by a moderate summer with above-average rainfall early in the oil accumulation process. This situation led to excellent flesh-to-pit ratios boosting our oils’ balance and fruity flavors.”
“While it was a lower yield year, we combined these environmental conditions with our horticultural and milling expertise to make beautiful and harmonious, high-quality extra virgin olive oils,” she added.
In the 2024 campaign, Cobram Estate produced 10.1 million liters (9,292 tons) of olive oil, around 65 percent of the country’s national production this crop year.
For Cape Schanck Olive Estate, two medium extra virgin monovarietals from Coratina and Picual olives won a Gold and a Silver Award in this year’s competition.
“Our joy is immense for winning at the NYIOOC for another year,” said owners Stephen and Sui Tham.
Last April, the producer prepared for a bountiful crop ahead of the 2024 harvest. However, heavy downpours in late spring that coincided with the flowering of the olive trees and lower-than-usual temperatures before the harvest resulted in a lower-than-expected yield of olive oil at Cape Schanck.
“Low yield and mild oil was the general theme [this season],” the Thams said. “With the mild oils, we were particularly anxious about how our oils would perform in the competition this year, and we submitted what we felt were our standout.”
Despite the season’s bumps, the company’s focus on quality, described by the owners as the ‘x‑factor’ for a successful harvest regardless of the amount of olive oil produced, propelled Cape Schanck to the NYIOOC winner’s podium for the tenth consecutive year.
“Coratina once again stood out, as it has for many years,” the couple said. “A simple spaghetti aglio e olio with prosecco did it for us, with family, in celebration.”
“The awards from NYIOOC represent many things for our oil and company,” they concluded. “Among the many representations are that the awards over the years serve as an indication of consistency, which our consumers value very much.”