Two Australian Producers Celebrate Decade of Success at World Competition

They overcame pests and climatic challenges to earn seven awards at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
Australia's largest olive oil producer earned five awards at the 2024 NYIOOC. (Photo: Cobram Estate)
By Costas Vasilopoulos
Oct. 31, 2024 16:23 UTC

Navigating a chal­leng­ing 2024 har­vest, Australian pro­duc­ers have once again felt the thrill of being rec­og­nized for their high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oils on the world stage.

Returning entrants Cape Schanck Olive Estate and Cobram Estate from Victoria rep­re­sented the coun­try in the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition Southern Hemisphere divi­sion, com­bin­ing to earn seven awards (two Gold and five Silver Awards).

Victoria is the coun­try’s largest olive oil-pro­duc­ing region, account­ing for more than 70 per­cent of Australia’s annual olive oil pro­duc­tion.

Cape Schanck and Cobram Estate boast a 100 per­cent con­sis­tency score in the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, mean­ing they have con­tin­u­ously achieved award-win­ning qual­ity over the last ten years.

In Australia, last year’s bumper crop of around 19 mil­lion liters (17,480 met­ric tons) of olive oil was fol­lowed by an off-year pro­duc­tion in 2024 with reduced crops in most of the country’s olive oil-pro­duc­ing regions.

According to esti­mates from the Australian Olive Oil Association (AOOA), the coun­try yielded between 13,000 and 14,000 tons of olive oil in the 2024 har­vest, which ended in July.

The Australian har­vest declined in 2024 due to poor fruit sets and bad weather in some regions,” the association’s pres­i­dent, David Valmorbida, said in August after olive har­vest­ing was com­pleted in the coun­try.

Other areas were hit by the lace bug, which dec­i­mated groves,” Valmorbida added. Due to the com­bined effect of already being a cycli­cal off’ year and the impact of poor con­di­tions, few grow­ers have man­aged to pro­duce strong vol­umes this year.”

Cobram Estate, the largest olive oil pro­ducer in the vast south­ern Pacific coun­try har­vest­ing olives from 2.6 mil­lion olive trees each year, once again swept suc­cess in the com­pe­ti­tion, win­ning five awards (one Gold and four Silver Awards).

To receive recog­ni­tion at the NYIOOC is the great­est honor,” said brand man­ager Erin Wilson. We are thrilled with the results and incred­i­bly proud that the qual­ity and con­sis­tency of our extra vir­gin olive oils are rec­og­nized as some of the best in the world.”

According to the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, Cobram Estate is the top-ranked pro­ducer in the Southern Hemisphere.

The com­pany, for­merly known as Boundary Bend, earned a Gold Award for its epony­mous Coratina mono­va­ri­etal.

The NYIOOC judg­ing panel also handed four Silver Awards for two of the company’s medium mono­va­ri­etals from Picual and Hojiblanca and two medium blends.

Unlike other pro­duc­ers in the coun­try who faced unfa­vor­able weather this crop year, Cobram Estate enjoyed con­di­tions con­ducive to pro­duc­ing qual­ity olive oil, albeit of a decreased quan­tity.

Every sea­son is unique,” Wilson said. We expe­ri­enced a favor­able win­ter fol­lowed by a mod­er­ate sum­mer with above-aver­age rain­fall early in the oil accu­mu­la­tion process. This sit­u­a­tion led to excel­lent flesh-to-pit ratios boost­ing our oils’ bal­ance and fruity fla­vors.”

While it was a lower yield year, we com­bined these envi­ron­men­tal con­di­tions with our hor­ti­cul­tural and milling exper­tise to make beau­ti­ful and har­mo­nious, high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oils,” she added.

In the 2024 cam­paign, Cobram Estate pro­duced 10.1 mil­lion liters (9,292 tons) of olive oil, around 65 per­cent of the country’s national pro­duc­tion this crop year.

For Cape Schanck Olive Estate, two medium extra vir­gin mono­va­ri­etals from Coratina and Picual olives won a Gold and a Silver Award in this year’s com­pe­ti­tion.

Cape Schanck celebrated two more awards at the World Competition, bringing its total to 27. (Photo: Cape Schanck Olive Estate)

Our joy is immense for win­ning at the NYIOOC for another year,” said own­ers Stephen and Sui Tham.

Last April, the pro­ducer pre­pared for a boun­ti­ful crop ahead of the 2024 har­vest. However, heavy down­pours in late spring that coin­cided with the flow­er­ing of the olive trees and lower-than-usual tem­per­a­tures before the har­vest resulted in a lower-than-expected yield of olive oil at Cape Schanck.

Low yield and mild oil was the gen­eral theme [this sea­son],” the Thams said. With the mild oils, we were par­tic­u­larly anx­ious about how our oils would per­form in the com­pe­ti­tion this year, and we sub­mit­ted what we felt were our stand­out.”

Despite the season’s bumps, the company’s focus on qual­ity, described by the own­ers as the x‑factor’ for a suc­cess­ful har­vest regard­less of the amount of olive oil pro­duced, pro­pelled Cape Schanck to the NYIOOC winner’s podium for the tenth con­sec­u­tive year.

Coratina once again stood out, as it has for many years,” the cou­ple said. A sim­ple spaghetti aglio e olio with pros­ecco did it for us, with fam­ily, in cel­e­bra­tion.”

The awards from NYIOOC rep­re­sent many things for our oil and com­pany,” they con­cluded. Among the many rep­re­sen­ta­tions are that the awards over the years serve as an indi­ca­tion of con­sis­tency, which our con­sumers value very much.”

