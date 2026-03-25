EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Set for Provisional Launch Despite Mounting Opposition

Opposition within European institutions and the agricultural sector is delaying the launch of a major agreement between the European Union and Mercosur countries, with key voices in France, Poland, Ireland, Austria, and Hungary resisting the deal. Despite some support in Italy and Spain, concerns about environmental standards, transparency, and the impact on local producers have led to protests and political challenges, with the European Parliament seeking a ruling from the European Court of Justice on the agreement’s compliance with E.U. treaties.
Opposition from key voices within European institutions and the agricultural sector is placing a growing strain on the launch of a major agreement between the European Union and four Mercosur countries.
As the European Commission recently announced, the trade component of the agreement is expected to take effect provisionally on May 1st, once both the European Union and the Mercosur countries – Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay – exchange formal notifications confirming the completion of their internal procedures.
Following the recent ratification by Paraguay’s House of Deputies, all Mercosur member countries have now completed their internal approval processes and are expected to move ahead with formal notification to Brussels.
With both the European Commission and the European Council aligned on the procedure, and the Commission pressing for rapid implementation, the E.U.’s notification is now on its way.
The Interim Trade Agreement will therefore enter into force well before the Partnership Agreement, which forms the other half of the accord. Once definitively approved, that broader agreement will govern a more complex geopolitical relationship between the two blocs.
The way the deal is perceived in Europe differs sharply from sentiment on the other side of the Atlantic. In Mercosur countries, expectations are high, with local sources confirming strong anticipation among governments and businesses. Many see the agreement as an opportunity to boost exports to the European market, attract investment and deepen integration into global value chains.
In Europe, some sectors, including olive oil producers and exporters, have also raised expectations for the new arrangement.
Resistance to the pact, however, has solidified into a broad and increasingly organized movement across the continent. Among the E.U.’s agricultural powerhouses, France has emerged as the leading political holdout, backed by Poland, Ireland, Austria and Hungary.
All voted against the deal when it reached the E.U. Council, where it was nevertheless approved. French President Emmanuel Macron has since rejected the current terms, describing the agreement as a breach of national sovereignty and a direct threat to the French agricultural model.
“It is an agreement from another era, negotiated for too long on bases that are now outdated,” Macron said. In his view, the Commission’s decision to proceed with activation of the Interim Trade Agreement without waiting for the European Parliament’s final vote is both a mistake and an unpleasant surprise.
While the Italian government formally supports the deal, the national agricultural association, Coldiretti, has spearheaded a campaign against it, arguing that it would flood the market with goods produced with chemicals prohibited under European law. The group has also raised concerns about transparency, accusing Brussels of bypassing democratic scrutiny in favor of industrial lobbyists over local food security.
In Spain, divisions are also evident. While Madrid supports the agreement, many farmers do not. They have staged tractor protests in the capital, arguing that low-cost imports would bankrupt local producers who must comply with far stricter environmental and labor rules.
According to the young farmers’ association Asaja, “the decision to provisionally apply the trade agreement with Mercosur is an authentic institutional betrayal of the European agricultural sector.” COAG, which coordinates agricultural and livestock farmers’ associations in the country, stated that “it is a grave irresponsibility by the European Commission to approve this deal provisionally when their own auditors confirm that the Brazilian system cannot guarantee that hormone-treated meat won’t reach our tables.”
Those divisions have also found political expression in the European Parliament, which recently voted to request a preliminary ruling from the European Court of Justice on whether the agreement complies with E.U. treaties. That move immediately delayed final ratification, since Parliament cannot vote on the accord until the Court issues its opinion.
The vote does not block the provisional application of the trade portion of the deal. Still, if the Court of Justice rules against the treaty, the decision could lead to the suspension or even revocation of the provisional arrangement. That possibility adds another layer of uncertainty, as the Court’s opinion might take up to two years to arrive.
For Mercosur countries, implementing the trade pillar is a significant challenge in its own right, as member states remain constrained by deep economic asymmetries and fragmented regulation.
Local analysts warn that, without a more unified internal market, agile European firms could outmaneuver South American businesses, since Mercosur partners still lag in harmonizing technical standards and closing infrastructure gaps.
As the Interim Trade Agreement moves closer to enactment, debate over the accord’s more geopolitical dimension has largely receded into the background. Yet that portion extends far beyond tariff reductions, placing the relationship between the two blocs within a broader political and strategic framework.
Alongside trade, the Partnership Agreement establishes structured dialogue on issues including climate policy, environmental protection, human rights and regulatory alignment. Commitments tied to sustainability, including adherence to the Paris Agreement and measures addressing deforestation, are expected to shape production standards and traceability requirements across Mercosur countries.
That could also affect the olive oil sector, influencing how olive oil is cultivated, certified and marketed in both regions.
At the same time, the agreement creates channels for technical cooperation and knowledge exchange that could support agricultural modernization and innovation. Those mechanisms may ultimately affect competitiveness, market access and the production of higher-quality food across both blocs.