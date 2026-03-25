EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Set for Provisional Launch Despite Mounting Opposition

Summary Opposition within European insti­tu­tions and the agri­cul­tural sec­tor is delay­ing the launch of a major agree­ment between the European Union and Mercosur coun­tries, with key voices in France, Poland, Ireland, Austria, and Hungary resist­ing the deal. Despite some sup­port in Italy and Spain, con­cerns about envi­ron­men­tal stan­dards, trans­parency, and the impact on local pro­duc­ers have led to protests and polit­i­cal chal­lenges, with the European Parliament seek­ing a rul­ing from the European Court of Justice on the agree­men­t’s com­pli­ance with E.U. treaties.

Opposition from key voices within European insti­tu­tions and the agri­cul­tural sec­tor is plac­ing a grow­ing strain on the launch of a major agree­ment between the European Union and four Mercosur coun­tries.

As the European Commission recently announced, the trade com­po­nent of the agree­ment is expected to take effect pro­vi­sion­ally on May 1st, once both the European Union and the Mercosur coun­tries – Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay – exchange for­mal noti­fi­ca­tions con­firm­ing the com­ple­tion of their inter­nal pro­ce­dures.

Following the recent rat­i­fi­ca­tion by Paraguay’s House of Deputies, all Mercosur mem­ber coun­tries have now com­pleted their inter­nal approval processes and are expected to move ahead with for­mal noti­fi­ca­tion to Brussels.

With both the European Commission and the European Council aligned on the pro­ce­dure, and the Commission press­ing for rapid imple­men­ta­tion, the E.U.’s noti­fi­ca­tion is now on its way.

The Interim Trade Agreement will there­fore enter into force well before the Partnership Agreement, which forms the other half of the accord. Once defin­i­tively approved, that broader agree­ment will gov­ern a more com­plex geopo­lit­i­cal rela­tion­ship between the two blocs.

The way the deal is per­ceived in Europe dif­fers sharply from sen­ti­ment on the other side of the Atlantic. In Mercosur coun­tries, expec­ta­tions are high, with local sources con­firm­ing strong antic­i­pa­tion among gov­ern­ments and busi­nesses. Many see the agree­ment as an oppor­tu­nity to boost exports to the European mar­ket, attract invest­ment and deepen inte­gra­tion into global value chains.

In Europe, some sec­tors, includ­ing olive oil pro­duc­ers and exporters, have also raised expec­ta­tions for the new arrange­ment.

Resistance to the pact, how­ever, has solid­i­fied into a broad and increas­ingly orga­nized move­ment across the con­ti­nent. Among the E.U.’s agri­cul­tural pow­er­houses, France has emerged as the lead­ing polit­i­cal hold­out, backed by Poland, Ireland, Austria and Hungary.

All voted against the deal when it reached the E.U. Council, where it was nev­er­the­less approved. French President Emmanuel Macron has since rejected the cur­rent terms, describ­ing the agree­ment as a breach of national sov­er­eignty and a direct threat to the French agri­cul­tural model.

“It is an agree­ment from another era, nego­ti­ated for too long on bases that are now out­dated,” Macron said. In his view, the Commission’s deci­sion to pro­ceed with acti­va­tion of the Interim Trade Agreement with­out wait­ing for the European Parliament’s final vote is both a mis­take and an unpleas­ant sur­prise.

While the Italian gov­ern­ment for­mally sup­ports the deal, the national agri­cul­tural asso­ci­a­tion, Coldiretti, has spear­headed a cam­paign against it, argu­ing that it would flood the mar­ket with goods pro­duced with chem­i­cals pro­hib­ited under European law. The group has also raised con­cerns about trans­parency, accus­ing Brussels of bypass­ing demo­c­ra­tic scrutiny in favor of indus­trial lob­by­ists over local food secu­rity.

In Spain, divi­sions are also evi­dent. While Madrid sup­ports the agree­ment, many farm­ers do not. They have staged trac­tor protests in the cap­i­tal, argu­ing that low-cost imports would bank­rupt local pro­duc­ers who must com­ply with far stricter envi­ron­men­tal and labor rules.

According to the young farm­ers’ asso­ci­a­tion Asaja, ​“the deci­sion to pro­vi­sion­ally apply the trade agree­ment with Mercosur is an authen­tic insti­tu­tional betrayal of the European agri­cul­tural sec­tor.” COAG, which coor­di­nates agri­cul­tural and live­stock farm­ers’ asso­ci­a­tions in the coun­try, stated that ​“it is a grave irre­spon­si­bil­ity by the European Commission to approve this deal pro­vi­sion­ally when their own audi­tors con­firm that the Brazilian sys­tem can­not guar­an­tee that hor­mone-treated meat won’t reach our tables.”

Those divi­sions have also found polit­i­cal expres­sion in the European Parliament, which recently voted to request a pre­lim­i­nary rul­ing from the European Court of Justice on whether the agree­ment com­plies with E.U. treaties. That move imme­di­ately delayed final rat­i­fi­ca­tion, since Parliament can­not vote on the accord until the Court issues its opin­ion.

The vote does not block the pro­vi­sional appli­ca­tion of the trade por­tion of the deal. Still, if the Court of Justice rules against the treaty, the deci­sion could lead to the sus­pen­sion or even revo­ca­tion of the pro­vi­sional arrange­ment. That pos­si­bil­ity adds another layer of uncer­tainty, as the Court’s opin­ion might take up to two years to arrive.

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For Mercosur coun­tries, imple­ment­ing the trade pil­lar is a sig­nif­i­cant chal­lenge in its own right, as mem­ber states remain con­strained by deep eco­nomic asym­me­tries and frag­mented reg­u­la­tion.

Local ana­lysts warn that, with­out a more uni­fied inter­nal mar­ket, agile European firms could out­ma­neu­ver South American busi­nesses, since Mercosur part­ners still lag in har­mo­niz­ing tech­ni­cal stan­dards and clos­ing infra­struc­ture gaps.

As the Interim Trade Agreement moves closer to enact­ment, debate over the accord’s more geopo­lit­i­cal dimen­sion has largely receded into the back­ground. Yet that por­tion extends far beyond tar­iff reduc­tions, plac­ing the rela­tion­ship between the two blocs within a broader polit­i­cal and strate­gic frame­work.

Alongside trade, the Partnership Agreement estab­lishes struc­tured dia­logue on issues includ­ing cli­mate pol­icy, envi­ron­men­tal pro­tec­tion, human rights and reg­u­la­tory align­ment. Commitments tied to sus­tain­abil­ity, includ­ing adher­ence to the Paris Agreement and mea­sures address­ing defor­esta­tion, are expected to shape pro­duc­tion stan­dards and trace­abil­ity require­ments across Mercosur coun­tries.

That could also affect the olive oil sec­tor, influ­enc­ing how olive oil is cul­ti­vated, cer­ti­fied and mar­keted in both regions.

At the same time, the agree­ment cre­ates chan­nels for tech­ni­cal coop­er­a­tion and knowl­edge exchange that could sup­port agri­cul­tural mod­ern­iza­tion and inno­va­tion. Those mech­a­nisms may ulti­mately affect com­pet­i­tive­ness, mar­ket access and the pro­duc­tion of higher-qual­ity food across both blocs.