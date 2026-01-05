EU Delays Mercosur Trade Deal After Italy and France Withhold Support

Summary The European Union has post­poned sign­ing its free trade deal with Mercosur until January due to oppo­si­tion from Italy and France, who need more time to con­vince farm­ers to accept the agree­ment. The agree­ment, which would cre­ate the world’s largest free trade area, faces chal­lenges from some EU mem­ber states and con­cerns from European farm­ers about com­pe­ti­tion from South American imports.

The European Union will not sign its free trade deal with the four South American coun­tries com­pris­ing Mercosur until January, after Italy and France declined to sup­port the agree­ment.

Officials in both coun­tries said they need more time to con­vince farm­ers to accept the deal, with the French prime min­is­ter describ­ing the agree­ment, already approved by Mercosur coun­tries, as ​“incom­plete.”

“We have reached out to our Mercosur part­ners and agreed to post­pone slightly,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on social media.

The Financial Times reported that Mercosur coun­tries accepted the delay after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ​“pleaded for more time” dur­ing a phone call with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“Meloni explained that she is not against the agree­ment; she is sim­ply expe­ri­enc­ing some polit­i­cal embar­rass­ment because of the Italian farm­ers, but she is con­fi­dent she can con­vince them to accept it,” da Silva said fol­low­ing the call.

Rather than vot­ing to rat­ify the agree­ment as sched­uled, the European Parliament and the European Council — made up of all 27 EU trade min­is­ters — agreed last week on bind­ing safe­guards for farm­ers. These include the pos­si­ble reim­po­si­tion of tar­iffs if imports surge or if prices fall by more than eight per­cent in a sin­gle coun­try.

The European Commission has also sought to ease farmer con­cerns by propos­ing a multi­bil­lion-euro sup­port fund.

After her call with the Brazilian pres­i­dent, Meloni’s office said Italy would be ready to sign the deal once it receives feed­back from farm­ers on the pro­posed safe­guards and finan­cial sup­port.

For rat­i­fi­ca­tion, the agree­ment must secure the back­ing of at least 15 mem­ber states rep­re­sent­ing 65 per­cent of the EU pop­u­la­tion in the European Council, along with a sim­ple major­ity in the European Parliament.

Austria, France, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands and Poland — together rep­re­sent­ing about 45 per­cent of the EU pop­u­la­tion — have pub­licly ques­tioned the agree­ment or said they would oppose it.

Because of their size, sup­port from either Italy or France would be suf­fi­cient to push the deal over the rat­i­fi­ca­tion thresh­old.

Negotiated over 25 years, the EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement would cre­ate the world’s largest free trade area, remov­ing most trade bar­ri­ers among 720 mil­lion peo­ple in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and the European Union.

European farm­ers and their advo­cates in Brussels, where the European Commission is head­quar­tered, have long opposed the deal, argu­ing they can­not com­pete with tar­iff-free imports of beef, chicken, dairy prod­ucts and grains from Argentina and Brazil.

However, European and some Argentine olive oil pro­duc­ers strongly sup­port the agree­ment. The removal of tar­iffs on olive oil traded across the Atlantic would allow pro­duc­ers and exporters to com­pete more aggres­sively on price or cap­ture larger mar­gins.

While the deal is expected to have a lim­ited effect on the European olive oil mar­ket, remov­ing Argentina’s 31.5 per­cent tar­iff and the nine per­cent duties imposed by Paraguay and Uruguay on imports of extra vir­gin olive oil could lower costs for con­sumers by increas­ing com­pe­ti­tion.