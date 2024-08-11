enEnglish
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Yields Superior Sottoli in Puglia

The cultural practice of preserving fresh fruit and vegetables in olive oil has endured for centuries in Puglia and become increasingly popular worldwide.
Sottoli
By Paolo DeAndreis
Aug. 11, 2024 23:12 UTC

For cen­turies, the peo­ple of the south­ern Italian region of Puglia have used olive oil to pre­serve their agri­cul­tural pro­duce, ensur­ing its avail­abil­ity long after har­vest.

Since ancient times, veg­eta­bles stored in con­tain­ers such as amphoras have been cov­ered with olive oil. The Romans were well aware of its food-pre­serv­ing qual­i­ties.

The main dif­fer­ence between arti­sanal in-extra vir­gin olive oil qual­ity pre­serves and indus­trial food pre­serves avail­able from large retail­ers is taste, fla­vor and crisp­ness.- Gennario Belfiore, sotolli maker

Consumers of that era could enjoy off-sea­son foods, and oil-pre­served items fueled the food trade for cen­turies.

Moreover, olive oil has been read­ily avail­able in Puglia for cen­turies. Today, the region remains the heart of olive oil pro­duc­tion in Italy.

Nowadays, pro­duce pre­served in olive oil, known as sot­toli, rep­re­sent a sig­nif­i­cant por­tion of the food mar­ket in Puglia and through­out Italy.

Recent data indi­cates that 72 per­cent of Italians rou­tinely con­sume sot­toli, with sales exceed­ing 84,800 tons per annum and a total turnover for Italian pro­duc­ers of nearly €700 mil­lion.

The most pop­u­lar sot­toli orig­i­nate from the Apulian tra­di­tions; they include arti­choke, car­damom, egg­plant and tomato,” said Gennario Belfiore, owner of his family’s food pre­serves shop in Matera.

Lampascioni bulbs, dipped and pre­served in extra vir­gin olive oil, are sold online glob­ally.

These veg­eta­bles grow under­ground, almost exclu­sively in Puglia’s arid and cal­care­ous soil and neigh­bor­ing Basilicata. They pos­sess a unique fla­vor, intense and slightly bit­ter, and are a sta­ple of Apulian cui­sine.

Apulian tra­di­tion also fea­tures turnips, chili pep­pers, ground chili, dried toma­toes, zuc­chini, gar­lic, spicy gar­lic, wild veg­eta­bles, onions, capers, chicory, puntarelle chicory and pep­pers.

There are hun­dreds of dif­fer­ent sot­toli crafted by Apulian grow­ers and pre­served with olive oil,” Belfiore said. Not only veg­eta­bles but also cheeses like pecorino and a long list of local recipes which per­fectly com­bine food with a bath of extra vir­gin olive oil.”

Recipes include dried tomato rolls with capers and anchovies, puntarelle sal­ads and cereal- and legume-based soups.

The in-olive oil preser­va­tion tech­nique and its asso­ci­ated fla­vors became so pop­u­lar that today, sot­toli are used by many regard­less of the sea­son; some­times, they might even be cho­sen over the equiv­a­lent fresh prod­ucts.

The exquis­ite nuances of locally grown toma­toes dipped in extra vir­gin olive oil are fea­tured in the fill­ings of the local puc­cia, a very large panino (sand­wich) that remains wildly pop­u­lar.

Lorenzo Maggi, a local cui­sine expert, took a bite while look­ing out at the beau­ti­ful coast­line of Salento.

While toma­toes are grown through­out the sum­mer and can eas­ily be found fresh on local mar­ket shelves, most of the fill­ing in Maggi’s puc­cia is two years old.

The toma­toes were so good at the begin­ning,” he told Olive Oil Times. And they have been sit­ting with extra vir­gin olive oil for over two years. Their fla­vors were not only retained; they now con­vey a spe­cific round fla­vor and a crispy tex­ture of which I am fond.”

Local puc­cia mak­ers, one of the most pop­u­lar street food ven­dors in the south­ern Italian region, tend to use fresh, sea­sonal prod­ucts in their panini. However, some fla­vors can only come from foods pre­served in olive oil.

Moreover, these nat­u­rally-pre­served prod­ucts allow them to diver­sify their pucci beyond the bound­aries of sea­sonal recipes.

Pizzerias and restau­rants also use them year-round, some­times to give their appe­tiz­ers a tasty twist, and some­times to char­ac­ter­ize a serv­ing bet­ter,” Maggi said.

In recent years, the ris­ing prices of extra vir­gin olive oil have pushed a sig­nif­i­cant por­tion of the indus­try to focus on dif­fer­ent pre­serv­ing fats.

It surely makes sense to use extra vir­gin olive oil for food pre­serves, but at what cost?” asked Donato Palancia, an ole­ol­o­gist and olive oil tech­ni­cian at Farchioni Olii.

Olive oil has become a sig­nif­i­cant cost for food-pre­serv­ing indus­tries,” he added. Only a few oper­a­tors can afford to use it. I see many indus­tries not using extra vir­gin olive oil any­more, and some not even olive oil.”

Despite the higher costs, Belfiore said extra vir­gin olive oil dif­fer­en­ti­ates his prod­ucts.

It pairs with pro­cess­ing that hap­pens at the opti­mal moment of mat­u­ra­tion, so the qual­i­ties of our prod­ucts are retained,” he said. The main dif­fer­ence between arti­sanal in-extra vir­gin olive oil qual­ity pre­serves and indus­trial food pre­serves avail­able from large retail­ers is taste, fla­vor and crisp­ness.”

Like some com­peti­tors, Belfiore’s com­pany exports extra vir­gin olive oil-based sot­toli to Europe, the United States and Canada. We are also see­ing grow­ing inter­est from Japan and New Zealand,” he said.

Belfiore added that sot­toli has even helped intro­duce Mediterranean veg­eta­bles to global audi­ences, specif­i­cally cit­ing arti­choke sot­toli in Japan.

Whether arti­sanal or indus­trial in ori­gin, in-oil pre­serves require pre­cise pro­cess­ing pro­ce­dures built on under­stand­ing the risks posed by the pos­si­ble growth of bac­te­ria and other microor­gan­isms inside the prod­uct.

All fats are effi­cient preser­va­tion tools for a fun­da­men­tal rea­son: they reduce con­tact with oxy­gen and there­fore min­i­mize oxi­da­tion reac­tions,” said Giancarlo Colelli, a full pro­fes­sor at the Apulian University of Foggia’s Science of Agriculture, Food and Environment depart­ment.

Oxidation can alter food, affect­ing its color and nutri­tional qual­ity. Exposure to oxy­gen causes ran­cid­ity, a com­mon olive oil defect.

By remov­ing oxy­gen from the food con­tain­ers, microor­gan­isms that need oxy­gen to grow can­not mul­ti­ply.

That is not only good news; it can also be bad news,” Colelli warned. While those microor­gan­isms will not grow, it also means that another class of microor­gan­isms, those that can grow with­out oxy­gen, will face much less com­pe­ti­tion and might develop more eas­ily.”

If the prod­ucts are not cor­rectly san­i­tized, tox­ins could develop and endan­ger con­sumers’ lives. Every year in Italy, hun­dreds of peo­ple suf­fer from intox­i­ca­tion of this kind, almost exclu­sively from home­made in-oil food pre­serves.

I never eat home­made sot­toli because fol­low­ing proper pro­duc­tion pro­ce­dures is key, and that does not always hap­pen in a house­hold,” Colelli said. Producers imple­ment a series of obsta­cles to pre­vent the growth of bac­te­ria and tox­ins.”

Examples of these obsta­cles include acid­i­fi­ca­tion. Whether by adding an acid or nor­mal fer­men­ta­tion, a lower pH con­di­tions the envi­ron­ment, pre­vent­ing tox­ins from form­ing.

Take, for instance, egg­plant in oil. To make a prod­uct sta­ble over time, pro­duc­ers acid­ify the egg­plants, usu­ally by cook­ing them to inac­ti­vate enzymes,” Colelli said. We lower the acid­ity and add olive oil so molds and most aer­o­bic bac­te­ria do not develop.”

Once we have the prod­uct, we often give it a thor­ough antiox­i­dant treat­ment and pas­teur­iza­tion,” he added. This cre­ates a base that lasts for years.”

While fatty acids are very heat-sen­si­tive, Colelli said extra vir­gin olive oil still has many pro­tec­tive com­po­nents.

Between extra vir­gin olive oil and non-extra vir­gin olive oil, the extra vir­gin oil is cer­tainly bet­ter and is there­fore rec­om­mended,” he said. Especially for prod­ucts where ther­mal energy treat­ments are not nec­es­sar­ily used at the end of pro­cess­ing, extra vir­gin olive oil has the great advan­tage of degrad­ing less, tast­ing good and hav­ing a high nutri­tional value.”

