Edwin Frankel: Taking California Olive Oil to Higher Standards

Among the world’s most dis­tin­guished chemists, Dr. Edwin Frankel is at once an esteemed icon and a for­mi­da­ble force among his peers. An estab­lished expert on lipid oxi­da­tion, Frankel has turned his focus to extra vir­gin olive oil, work­ing to improve stan­dards based on bet­ter ana­lyt­i­cal meth­ods. Bold and con­tro­ver­sial, his recently pub­lished find­ings have gripped the atten­tion of the indus­try as they pave the way toward sci­en­tific strides for California olive oil.

There’s nobody in the world who’s his peer. - UC chemist Bruce German

A strong sup­porter of the California olive oil indus­try, Frankel has his sights set on the bet­ter stan­dards so that California EVOO can meet bench­marks higher than European or even those pro­posed in Australia. ​“California is in a posi­tion to make California olive oil the most sci­en­tif­i­cally doc­u­mented for qual­ity and health of any­where in the world,” said Frankel’s major col­lab­o­ra­tor over the years, UC Davis pro­fes­sor and food chemist Bruce German. ​“California is in posi­tion to put its prod­uct sci­en­tif­i­cally at the fore­front,” con­tin­ues German, who is con­fi­dent Frankel is the one to do it. ​“There’s nobody in the world who’s his peer.”

Though the taste is the main cri­te­ria used by the International Olive Council to test for extra vir­gin olive oil, the fla­vor is sub­jec­tive, German explains. If chem­i­cal analy­sis is per­formed, mostly to deem an oil adul­ter­ated or spoiled, per­ox­ide value (PV) is one of the hall­marks used to mea­sure oxi­da­tion. The trou­ble is, German notes, ​“Most peo­ple don’t know how to mea­sure oxi­da­tion. Ed is uniquely qual­i­fied to do so.”

Last year’s con­tro­ver­sial report from the UC Davis Olive Center let the indus­try know it. Frankel’s team of sci­en­tists found that 69 per­cent of imported olive oil sam­ples and 10 per­cent of California olive oil sam­ples labeled extra vir­gin olive oil failed inter­na­tional chem­i­cal and sen­sory stan­dards for EVOO. The report stated, ​“Our lab­o­ra­tory tests indi­cated that the IOC and USDA chem­i­cal stan­dards often do not detect defec­tive olive oils that fail extra vir­gin sen­sory stan­dards.”

The report also said the IOC and USDA olive oil stan­dards would be more effec­tive by includ­ing the German/Australian DAGs and PPP stan­dards which indi­cate old, poor qual­ity, oxi­da­tion and adul­ter­ation with cheaper refined oils. The IOC as well as the North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA), a trade asso­ci­a­tion rep­re­sent­ing olive oil importers, dis­agreed with the study, deem­ing those meth­ods unre­li­able.

“He’s not mak­ing any friends in the IOC,” Richard Cantrill, Technical Director of the American Oil Chemists Society (AOCS) said of Frankel. ​“He’s an out­sider try­ing to get in. He’ll have some real dif­fi­culty,” he said, but acknowl­edges that Frankel’s well-known tenac­ity along with ask­ing enough ques­tions will open people’s minds. Those who have had the priv­i­lege of work­ing with Dr. Frankel know what to expect.

High ana­lyt­i­cal stan­dards paired with unguarded hon­esty define Dr. Frankel’s work and have earned him the respect of his col­leagues. ​“It takes courage to seek and speak the truth,” said Dan Flynn, Director of the U.C. Davis Olive Center who worked closely with Dr. Frankel for truth in label­ing. ​“His col­leagues can count on him to give it to them unvar­nished.”

Dr. Frankel has been pro­lific at doing just that. He has pub­lished 92 papers and his work has been cited 1100 times, dis­tin­guish­ing him as one of the most cited authors in his field. He also holds almost every award the American Oil Chemists’ Society (AOCS) can give out, accord­ing to Cantrill, who describes Frankel as ​“a world leader and expert on lipid oxi­da­tion.”

Frankel spent 31 years work­ing for the Department of Agriculture in Peoria, Illinois, before he retired as Lead Scientist in 1989 and began his sec­ond career, clearly his true call­ing, as an adjunct pro­fes­sor at UC Davis, his alma mater. Olive oil first piqued his inter­est in 1995 when he had the oppor­tu­nity to work with a vis­it­ing sci­en­tist from Spain.





They com­pared a few imported and California olive oil sam­ples from a local coop­er­a­tive mar­ket to a refined, bleached, and deodor­ized oil with a 0.4 per­ox­ide value (PV). All of the oils had a high PV rang­ing from 11 – 33. The IOC stan­dard is 20 which Frankel argues is way too high. "It doesn't take much oxi­da­tion, that lit­tle bit can pro­duce very unde­sir­able fla­vor com­pounds." His research led him to the unpop­u­lar opin­ion that PV is not a reli­able way of mea­sur­ing oxi­da­tion and he has been very crit­i­cal of some of the exten­sive pub­lished research in Spain. "I'm at the stage in my career," said Frankel, "where I can be crit­i­cal."

He believes the high PV of those sam­ples was due to a mis­con­cep­tion that EVOO is sta­ble for­ever. There are sam­ples sit­ting on shelves for years, he said, when the actual stor­age life of an unopened bot­tle should be no longer than one year. ​“Other oils,” explains Frankel, ​“are dated and when they’re on the shelf too long, they’re replaced. This is not done with olive oil. Enter last year’s UC Davis find­ings and Dr. Frankel’s opin­ion that ​“the imported his­tory is very ques­tion­able.”

The UC Davis report was only the begin­ning. Frankel’s most recent research is newly pub­lished in two per­spec­tive papers, the first addresses adul­ter­ation, oxida­tive sta­bil­ity and antiox­i­dants in the chem­istry of EVOO. The sec­ond chal­lenges the bar­rage of nutri­tion claims that boast the virtue of olive oil. ​“In my view,” he said, ​“these claims may be greatly exag­ger­ated and not based on sound sci­en­tific evi­dence.” His main prob­lem with these claims is ​“the use of lousy meth­ods,” said Frankel, who explained that the Spanish have spent a huge amount of resources using ques­tion­able ana­lyt­i­cal meth­ods and com­mer­cial kits not val­i­dated sci­en­tif­i­cally to mea­sure the nutri­tion value of olive oil. ​“They are look­ing for quick and dirty meth­ods. Most of the data is ques­tion­able. They’re using huge money when they need to be using bet­ter meth­ods.”

Regardless of how Dr. Frankel’s research is received, the olive oil indus­try stands to ben­e­fit from the progress he’s com­menced. His drive and integrity have guided and honed his exper­tise, plac­ing him in a unique posi­tion. Dan Flynn’s words speak to California and the entire indus­try when he said of Frankel, ​“He’s a tow­er­ing fig­ure and we’re very lucky he’s turn­ing his atten­tion to olive oil.”