Researcher to Share Details of 'Thrilling Discovery'

On November 21, Gary Beauchamp, director and president of the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, will be in Spain to discuss his well-known discovery of the oleocanthal molecule, a key component responsible for some of the heralded health benefits of extra virgin olive oil.
Similar to the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) known as ibuprofen, oleocanthal shares the same anti-inflammatory properties but without the side effects of the medicine so widely employed by the pharmacy industry. Oleocanthal will be explained by the man who discovered it accidentally more than a decade ago.
Several studies after Beauchamp’s discovery found that oleocanthal could help remove the proteins that are the main component (known as beta-amyloid) of the amyloid plaques in Alzheimer patients.
Long-term consumption of small quantities of oleocanthal from olive oil may be responsible in part for the low incidence of heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease associated with a Mediterranean diet.
In fact, Beauchamp discovered oleocanthal during an experiment to improve the taste of ibuprofen.
While researching molecular gastronomy with a team of scientists, food specialists and chefs, Beauchamp was conducting an olive oil tasting when he noticed some similarities between the taste of a particular olive oil and the ibuprofen.
Invited by the Oleocanthal Society of Andalucia, QVExtra International and the Spanish Olive Oil Municipalities Association, Beauchamp will give a talk titled ‘Oleocanthal: a thrilling discovery’ at the Council of Córdoba to explain the process which took him to discover the molecule in olive oil that could help improve the lives of many.