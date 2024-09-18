enEnglish
Calabrian Cooperative Emphasizes Quality While Building Economies of Scale

Seventeen olive oil producers have joined to promote Carolea extra virgin olive oils while driving down farming and milling costs.

Producers of the Dea Carolea cooperative (Photo: Dea Carolea)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Sep. 18, 2024 18:02 UTC
Olive farm­ers in Calabria, Italy’s sec­ond-largest olive oil-pro­duc­ing region, have already begun the har­vest.

While we do not antic­i­pate large vol­umes this year, we expect a top-qual­ity prod­uct,” said Valeria Minasi, coor­di­na­tor of the Dea Carolea project in the south­west­ern Italian region.

Dea Carolea is an exper­i­men­tal coop­er­a­tive formed by local olive oil pro­duc­ers. The goal is to achieve economies of scale, opti­mize agro­nomic prac­tices and col­lec­tively ele­vate their high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil on the global mar­ket.

A dis­tinc­tive fea­ture of this crop is its excep­tion­ally high final olive oil yield, unmatched by oth­ers, even with early har­vest­ing… It is a highly appre­ci­ated olive oil with a nearly intense medium fruity pro­file.- Antonio Lauro, founder, EVO IOOC Italy

Dea Carolea is a play on words that merges the Italian word for god­dess, dea, with Carolea, the olive vari­ety that has long dom­i­nated the plains of Lamezia Terme.

Under the Dea Carolea brand, par­tic­i­pat­ing grow­ers adhere to strict pro­duc­tion pro­to­cols and olive oil cer­ti­fi­ca­tions.

The Dea Carolea project expands on the work of pro­duc­ers already oper­at­ing within the Lametia Protected Designation of Origin cer­ti­fi­ca­tion, which applies to olive oil pro­duced in Lamezia Terme.

Numerous olive grow­ers man­age small and medium-sized orchards across the plain, and some fam­i­lies have been pro­duc­ing olive oil for cen­turies.

Dea Carolea is pro­moted as an oppor­tu­nity for grow­ers to expand their farms, farm­houses and olive oil mills, fos­ter­ing resilience through col­lec­tive effort.

A new gen­er­a­tion of olive entre­pre­neurs who have taken over and revi­tal­ized their fam­ily busi­nesses are the dri­ving force behind the project,” Minasi said. For the brand to emerge, as was the case with the renowned Terra di Bari, this her­itage and these diverse expe­ri­ences must con­verge into a sin­gle prod­uct.”

According to the project coor­di­na­tor, 17 pro­duc­ers have already com­mit­ted to meet­ing the brand’s PDO stan­dards in part or all of their pro­duc­tion.

Some of our trees are cen­turies old, while oth­ers have been replaced to enhance pro­duc­tiv­ity,” said Margherita Di Giovanni, co-owner of Podere d’Ippolito, a PDO con­sor­tium farm and a Dea Carolea project pro­moter. However, we avoid inten­sive or super-inten­sive farm­ing because this is our land­scape and iden­tity.”

Managing such a beau­ti­ful olive grove is not always easy due to the costs involved,” she added. Century-old trees are more demand­ing and chal­leng­ing, and we have faced man­power short­ages.”

According to Di Giovanni, the frag­men­ta­tion and small scale of local olive oil pro­duc­ers have slowed the recog­ni­tion of Carolea’s extra vir­gin olive oils.

Initially, we orga­nized pro­mo­tions and meet­ings with buy­ers and oth­ers inter­ested in Lametia PDO olive oil,” Di Giovanni said. This allowed us to iden­tify poten­tial weak­nesses.”

We real­ized that join­ing forces was essen­tial to ensure both qual­ity and quan­tity,” she added, high­light­ing the need to meet the demands of the inter­na­tional mar­ket.

Margherita Di Giovanni believes the Dea Carolea cooperative will help local producers promote Carolea extra virgin olive oil globally. (Photo: Dea Carolea)

In addi­tion to the Lametia PDO guide­lines, Dea Carolea pro­vides mem­bers with spe­cific pro­ce­dures to fol­low.

These pro­ce­dures ensure access only to PDO-cer­ti­fied extra vir­gin olive oil, also tested by a cer­ti­fied tast­ing panel.

We test every batch sub­mit­ted to the project that already has a PDO cer­ti­fi­ca­tion,” Minasi said. Once these batches are blended into a sin­gle prod­uct, the result­ing extra vir­gin olive oil will also receive its own PDO cer­ti­fi­ca­tion.”

Additionally, the prod­uct under­goes fur­ther exam­i­na­tion by a cer­ti­fied panel test, after which it becomes a Dea Carolea extra vir­gin olive oil,” she noted.

Due to the vary­ing agro­nomic prac­tices of its mem­bers, Dea Carolea pro­duces organic and con­ven­tional olive oils.

One exam­ple of the stan­dard­ized pro­ce­dures is the har­vest, which is expected to be in full swing by mid-October,” Minasi explained.

Producers opt for an early har­vest to cap­ture the opti­mal qual­ity of the Carolea cul­ti­var while avoid­ing poten­tial olive fruit fly infes­ta­tions.

A dis­tinc­tive fea­ture of this crop is its excep­tion­ally high final olive oil yield, unmatched by oth­ers, even with early har­vest­ing,” said Antonio Lauro, pro­fes­sional taster and founder of the EVO IOOC Italy olive oil qual­ity com­pe­ti­tion.

Early har­vest­ing allows Carolea to show­case its opti­mal health ben­e­fits and organolep­tic qual­i­ties.

When har­vested early, Carolea con­tains a high level of bio­phe­nols, which is not the case when har­vested mature,” Lauro said. The ideal time to har­vest is when the olives begin turn­ing from green to yel­low, achiev­ing a yield that remains high com­pared to other cul­ti­vars.”

It is a highly appre­ci­ated olive oil with a nearly intense medium fruity pro­file,” he added. The cultivar’s char­ac­ter­is­tic notes include apple, golden apple, and almond, with hints of arti­choke and olive leaf often present.”

Carolea’s bit­ter­ness is dis­tinctly pro­nounced, with a medium inten­sity. It tends to over­shadow the spicy notes, which are also medium inten­sity but slightly milder,” Lauro said.

Di Giovanni pointed out that act­ing as a coop­er­a­tive among the mem­bers allows buy­ers seek­ing Dea Carolea olive oils to deal with a sin­gle point of con­tact.

We believe this is the key step for­ward that we’ve been striv­ing for,” she said. New pro­duc­ers are emerg­ing, many of whom are young, which is very promis­ing. We are proud that the PDO con­sor­tium now includes his­tor­i­cal part­ners and many young women-led busi­nesses.”

Both Minasi and Di Giovanni empha­sized that the next step for the project, beyond launch­ing Dea Carolea, is to focus on its fur­ther expan­sion.

While medium-sized, well-struc­tured com­pa­nies can ben­e­fit from the project, this is espe­cially true for small pro­duc­ers,” Di Giovanni said.

Collaboration enables greater com­pet­i­tive­ness and more advan­ta­geous joint acqui­si­tions,” she added. It also opens up access to fund­ing sources that pub­lic poli­cies reserve for com­pany groups, con­sor­tia and coop­er­a­tives, align­ing with the legislator’s direc­tion.”

Carolea olive oil and table olives are highly sig­nif­i­cant for Calabria, likely rep­re­sent­ing 40 to 50 per­cent of the region’s olive pro­duc­tion,” Lauro said. This crop is quite hardy, though it does suf­fer from pathogens like peacock’s eye; how­ever, these are man­age­able even in organic farm­ing.”

If all goes as planned, the har­vest will be com­pleted by October,” Minadi con­cluded. Certifications will be issued in November, and Dea Carolea should be avail­able for sale by the end of that month.”

