Dry Heat Followed by Torrential Rain Curb Croatian Yields

The extreme weather swings from summer to autumn in Croatia resulted in low levels of oil accumulation but did not compromise quality.
Oil accumulation yields are lower than expected in Croatia, leading to expectations of a below-average harvest. (Photo: OPG Chiavalon)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Dec. 2, 2024 15:04 UTC

Despite a chal­leng­ing har­vest, olive grow­ers and millers across Croatia are opti­mistic about qual­ity.

A hot and dry sum­mer fol­lowed by heavy rain­fall com­pli­cated the har­vest for pro­duc­ers and resulted in millers report­ing dis­ap­point­ing con­ver­sion yields.

The qual­ity of the pro­duced olive oil is out­ra­geous,” said Rudolf Nemetschke, co-owner of Avistria. The oil is very fruity and has an inten­sive green’ color and taste – green tomato, herbs, green leaves. The qual­ity is the best in ten years.”

Avistria pro­duces extra vir­gin olive oil in Sveti Lovrec, in the heart of Istria, the large penin­sula in the north­ern Adriatic Sea. The com­pany cul­ti­vates almost 10,000 trees over 35 hectares.

The milling per­cent­ages were dis­as­trous this year,” Nemetschke explained, refer­ring to the con­ver­sion yields.

Meanwhile, fel­low Istrian pro­ducer Mili Kus, co-owner of Olivo Monte Cucco, said the 2024/25 crop year had been the most dif­fi­cult yet due to the sum­mer heat and drought fol­lowed by weeks of heavy rain.

The producers at Olivo Monte Cucco said 2024 was their toughest harvest yet. (Photo: Olivo Monte Cucco)

Looking at the first rain­fall, one could have hoped it could ben­e­fit the har­vest. But, apart from some addi­tional col­oration on the olives, it did not hap­pen,” Kus said. Such heavy rain­fall ended up impact­ing the ripen­ing process of the fruits. It just stopped.”

Heavy rain­fall also impacted the soil, which made har­vest­ing way more dif­fi­cult as mud was all over,” she added. Still, I believe the olive oil qual­ity this year is out of this world.”

The hot and dry sum­mer, fol­lowed by tor­ren­tial rains in the autumn, com­pli­cated the har­vest for regional pro­duc­ers.

Our Buza olive oil had a per­cent­age of 5.4 per­cent,” Nemetschke remarked, refer­ring to the con­ver­sion yield, deter­mined by how many kilo­grams of olive oil are pro­duced from 100 kilo­grams of fruits.

The num­bers for Istarska Bjelica and Leccino were bet­ter, with the aver­age num­ber being approx­i­mately 8.5 per­cent,” Nemetschke said. Such num­bers are not sat­is­fy­ing, although low num­bers were expected due to the sum­mer heat wave.”

We fear a clear price increase of extra vir­gin olive oil in Istria, as all pro­duc­ers have more or less the same sit­u­a­tion,” he added.

Croatia pro­duced about 3,500 tons of olive oil in the 2023/24 crop year. According to European Union data, Croatia has pro­duced an aver­age of 3,800 tons annu­ally over the past decade.

The extreme sum­mer drought and excep­tion­ally high tem­per­a­tures were not favor­able for pests, and as a result, the olive fruit fly was not observed at all this year,” said Tedi Chiavalon, co-owner of OPG Chiavalon.

Sandi and Tedi Chiavalon expected a below average yield but were surprised by the low levels of oil. (Photo: OPG Chiavalon)

Those con­di­tions led to an extremely healthy crop and incred­i­ble qual­ity of extra vir­gin olive oils, not just on our estate but across the entire region,” he added.

Chiavalon’s fam­ily groves include approx­i­mately 9,000 olive trees cov­er­ing more than 30 hectares in the Vodnjan area of Istria. He con­firmed that con­ver­sion yields were extremely low.

Such low yields have not been recorded in recent his­tory, and despite a good har­vest, the total pro­duc­tion of olive oil in Istria will ulti­mately be lower than usual,” Chiavalon said.

Due to the excep­tion­ally high tem­per­a­tures dur­ing the sum­mer and the pro­longed dry period with­out rain, we expected slightly lower yields, but not to the extent we wit­nessed in the end,” he added.

According to data from the Croatian gov­ern­ment, the coun­try boasts about 20,000 hectares of olive groves, almost half of which cor­re­spond to native vari­eties. The major­ity of Croatian olive oil pro­duc­tion comes from small fam­ily-owned farms.

The National Bureau of Statistics’ lat­est report noted that in 2024, more than half of the olive oil con­sumed in the coun­try was imported.

In October, aver­age extra vir­gin olive oil prices in the coun­try were still ris­ing, up to €14 per liter.

Producers on the island of Hvar blamed drought for their challenging harvest. (Photo: OPG Seca)

The biggest chal­lenge this sea­son was the drought that affected cer­tain parts of the island and the sur­round­ing areas,” said Josipa Visković, the event and com­mu­ni­ca­tion man­ager at OPG Seca. In some areas, it did not rain for almost five months, which has threat­ened the sur­vival of this year’s fruit.”

OPG Seca is an award-win­ning olive farm located on the island of Hvar, off the Dalmatian coast, where it cul­ti­vates about 1,000 olive trees.

Given the impos­si­bil­ity of irri­ga­tion and the unavail­abil­ity of a ded­i­cated water infra­struc­ture, we are impacted by cli­matic con­di­tions that threaten the olive trees with dry­ing,” Visković said.

Nevertheless, nature has blessed us with rain at the cru­cial and very last moment, so the olives were suc­cess­fully saved, and the oil man­aged to develop in the fruit,” she added.

Visković stressed the high qual­ity of the olive oil, cel­e­brated in a tra­di­tional end-of-har­vest event that is part of the com­pa­ny’s many activ­i­ties to pro­mote the island’s olive oil cul­ture.

