Three Veterans of the Croatian War of Independence Craft Award-Winning Olive Oils

As the old saying goes, “nothing succeeds like success,” and the producers behind Oleum Maris have achieved this by winning four Gold Awards at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
With olive groves on the Istrian peninsula in northwestern Croatia, the producers have won 16 World Competition awards since 2019. “Yes, and all Gold,” said Velimir Jurić, one of Oleum Maris’s three founders.
Indigenous varieties, integrated cultivation, timely harvesting, fast processing and careful storage are the keys to the first-class quality of our extra virgin olive oil.
The company won its first Gold Award for an Istrian Bjelica, followed by three more awards for monovarietals in 2020 and four awards in 2022, 2023 and now 2024 for autochthonous Istrian varieties: Istrian Bjelica, Rozinjola, Vodnjanska buža and Žižolera.
“The NYIOOC awards are the Oscars for olive growing,” Jurić said. “They mean a lot to us because they are the best confirmation of our dedication to the quality of our olive oil.”See Also:Producer Profiles
Oleum Maris was founded in 2009 by Jurić, Martin Milas and Mladen Kocijančić, all veterans of the Croatian War of Independence from Vodnjan. They started from scratch after receiving a state concession for 80 hectares of burned land.
“Pines grew there, and fires broke out almost every year,” Jurić said, who, along with his partners, landscaped the area and planted 15,000 olive trees on 55 hectares, mainly indigenous varieties of Buža, Istrian Bjelica, Rosignola, Žižolera and Buža.
They also have planted Leccino and Pendolino olive trees, native to Italy, which are excellent pollinators for the aforementioned Istrian varieties.
Maslinik is located on the main road between Pula, the largest city of Istria, and Vodnjan, an almost ideal location for growing olives.
“The terrain is rugged, south-facing and sunny at an altitude of about 85 meters,” Jurić said. “Our olive groves offer a unique view of the Brijuna Islands, the distinctive Vodnjan bell tower and the ancient, 3,000-year-old city of Pula.”
In the meantime, the well-known entrepreneur Vlado Ćorluka from Zagreb, the Croatian capital, joined the founders.
With investment in new equipment and technology, they achieved high-quality extra virgin olive oil production and created the Oio Vivo brand, which translates to “living oil” or “oil of life.”
“Indigenous varieties, integrated cultivation, timely harvesting, fast processing and careful storage are the keys to the first-class quality of our extra virgin olive oil,” Jurić said.
They have no problem selling the olive oil at a modern shop and tasting room nearby Galižana. The oil is also sold at a shop and bar in the center of Zagreb and to buyers across Europe online. The founders also took advantage of Istria’s rapidly growing olive oil tourism.
“We have guests from all over the world, including the United States,” Jurić said without hiding his satisfaction.
In addition to olive grove tours, they offer three types of tastings: oil tasting with bread, cheese and prosciutto or with other Istrian delicacies. Ice cream with Istrian bjelica is served for dessert.
Visits to the olive grove, from which there is a view of the sea and Brijuni National Park, also include rides in an old, but for this occasion modified, Land Rover Defender jeep, which is especially attractive to guests.
In the 2023/24 crop year, Oleum Maris produced 50,000 liters of extra virgin olive oil, which is in line with its production in most years. “The harvest was successful in every respect; the fruits were healthy, and the oil was excellent,” Jurić said.
Unlike most Istrian and Dalmatian producers, their work was not spoiled by bad weather or pests like the olive fruit fly.
“We have 13 employees who implement all agrotechnical measures in a timely manner,” Jurić said.
When the olive fruit fly appeared, the company’s agronomists reacted quickly and neutralized the most serious olive pest with minimal and selective insecticide use.
In addition to timely prevention, Oleum Marisa employees started harvesting olives at the right time.
“We have the most modern technology, shakers and platforms that collect the fruit and remove the leaves so that it goes straight to the mill undamaged and clean,” said Jurić, optimistic that the business can only go forward.
Along with tradition, ideal terroir and extensive knowledge of olive growing, harvesting, milling and olive oil storage, Jurić concluded that the NYIOOC awards are the best marketing tool and serve as a recommendation to current and future fans of Oio Vivo.