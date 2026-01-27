Olive Oil Times Sommelier Certificate Program Returns to London in March

The Olive Oil Times Education Lab Sommelier Certificate Program will take place in London from March 9 to 13, offering a comprehensive course on olive oil quality and production. Participants will learn about sensory evaluation, cultivation practices, culinary applications, and networking opportunities with professionals from around the world.
The Olive Oil Times Education Lab Sommelier Certificate Program will return to London from March 9 to 13, for its intensive five-day course on olive oil quality, sensory evaluation and production.
The program will be held at the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) in Bloomsbury, adjacent to the University of London campus. Previous London editions of the course have attracted participants from six continents.
The curriculum includes olive oil sensory assessment, cultivation and farming best practices, harvesting and milling, quality assurance, health and nutrition, chemistry, regions and cultivars, culinary applications and advanced tasting techniques. Participants evaluate a wide range of olive oils from producing regions worldwide, learning to identify both positive attributes and common defects.
Past participants have described the course as comprehensive and immediately applicable.
“I found the course exceptionally good — beyond my expectations,” said Mehmet Taki, an asset manager and olive oil producer from Turkey. “It is a well-balanced program, providing solid information on every aspect of olive oil, from farming to storage.”
Retailers and importers have also emphasized the value of structured sensory training. Birger Vanacker, the owner of an independent delicatessen in Belgium, said the course helped him better control quality and variety in his olive oil selection.
“I can better inform my customers and help them choose the right olive oil for their own purposes and taste preferences,” Vanacker said.
Experienced professionals have likewise found value in the program’s global perspective. Guy Hendrickx, an olive oil importer from Belgium, said tasting oils from multiple origins broadened his understanding of sensory characteristics beyond a single producing country.
Producers have cited the program’s emphasis on evolving best practices. Elizabeth Ward-Booth, a producer based in Tuscany, said the course reinforced the importance of attention to detail throughout harvesting, milling and storage.
Participants have also pointed to the networking opportunities created by the international mix of attendees. Hedzer Roodenburg Vermaat of the Olive Oil Club said the course enhanced his credibility and expanded his professional network.
The program has also attracted participants focused on culinary education. Marilena Joannides, a Cyprus-based culinary specialist, said the course deepened her understanding of olive oil’s sensory and gastronomic potential.
Nearly 500 people worldwide have completed the Olive Oil Times Sommelier Certificate Program, forming an international network of professionals and educators dedicated to advancing olive oil quality and understanding.
Enrollment for the March London program is now open through the Olive Oil Times Education Lab website.