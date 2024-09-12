enEnglish
"Olive Oil for Dummies" Seeks to Educate Consumers, Dispel Common Myths

A new book by Simon Poole and Amy Riolo, offers a comprehensive guide to olive oil, covering grades, health benefits, and common myths. With practical tips and 40 recipes, the book provides an accessible entry point into the world of olive oil, making complex concepts easy to understand.
Amy Riolo and Simon Poole
By Daniel Dawson
Sep. 12, 2024 14:30 UTC

Olive Oil for Dummies is the lat­est addi­tion to the For Dummies fran­chise, a pop­u­lar instruc­tional and ref­er­ence book series with over 6,000 titles, includ­ing 80 ded­i­cated to food and cook­ing.

Co-authors Simon Poole and Amy Riolo, who have a long his­tory of writ­ing about olive oil, said the time had come to pub­lish an easy-to-under­stand and com­pre­hen­sive resource on the topic.

Despite its play­ful and cheeky titles, For Dummies trans­lates quite com­pli­cated sci­en­tific con­cepts in a very under­stand­able and respect­ful way to a gen­eral read­er­ship.- Simon Poole, co-author, Olive Oil For Dummies

Poole, a med­ical doc­tor who has exten­sively stud­ied the health ben­e­fits of olive oil, and Riolo, an award-win­ning chef spe­cial­iz­ing in cook­ing with olive oil, pre­vi­ously col­lab­o­rated on three For Dummies books about dia­betes.

Despite its play­ful and cheeky titlesFor Dummies trans­lates quite com­pli­cated sci­en­tific con­cepts in a very under­stand­able and respect­ful way to a gen­eral read­er­ship,” Poole said.

He and Riolo believe the book is a suit­able mes­sen­ger at a time when influ­encers and online com­men­ta­tors are dis­cussing the olive oil world and health ben­e­fits with their audi­ences, some­times spread­ing mis­in­for­ma­tion.

It was really impor­tant to give a gen­eral audi­ence a broad per­spec­tive on some of the detailed sci­ence and also to pro­vide them with some won­der­ful recipes,” Poole said.

We wanted to write that one book that could be a resource for every­body,” Riolo added.

The co-authors cred­ited Leandro Ravetti, the head of the Australia-based Modern Olives tech­ni­cal team and co-chief exec­u­tive of Cobram Estate, for his role as the book’s tech­ni­cal edi­tor.

He is so widely respected in the olive oil world,” Poole said. We have been very for­tu­nate to have his input and that of the other experts at the Olive Wellness Institute.”

Olive Oil for Dummies cov­ers sim­i­lar ground to an intro­duc­tory olive oil course in 288 pages. It includes infor­ma­tion about olive oil grades, dif­fer­ent pro­duc­tion meth­ods, his­tory and lore, health ben­e­fits, com­mon myths, tips for buy­ing and stor­ing olive oil, and 40 recipes.

cooking-with-olive-oil-health-news-world-olive-oil-for-dummies-seeks-to-educate-consumers-dispel-common-myths-olive-oil-times

Olive Oil for Dummies goes on sale in October and is already available for pre-order.

Poole and Riolo empha­sized that the book will pro­vide plenty of prac­ti­cal advice for con­sumers who may know lit­tle, if any­thing, about olive oil.

We have a whole chap­ter on the labels, how to read them and what peo­ple should look for,” Riolo said.

For exam­ple, the chap­ter explains the rel­e­vance of har­vest dates and why they are more infor­ma­tive than expi­ra­tion or best-before dates.

The authors also address the dif­fer­ent types of qual­ity cer­tifi­cates, includ­ing geo­graph­i­cal indi­ca­tions and those admin­is­tered by trade groups.

The chap­ter fur­ther dis­cusses what organic olive oil means and defines com­mon but con­fus­ing pre­fixes, such as light’ and first cold pressed,’ explain­ing their lack of rel­e­vance com­pared to extra vir­gin,’ and vir­gin.’

Another chap­ter explains how dif­fer­ent trans­port and stor­age con­di­tions impact olive oil qual­ity over time, advis­ing con­sumers to store it in a cool, dark place.

Poole and Riolo also spent con­sid­er­able time dis­pelling com­mon myths about olive oil in mul­ti­ple sec­tions of the book so read­ers would not be able to miss them.

Among the main ones is that olive oil can­not be used for fry­ing. That’s the big one: you can’t fry with olive oil or cook with olive oil; it can only be used raw,” said Riolo, point­ing out that olive oil is safe to fry up to 410 ºF (210 ºC). We don’t need to fry at tem­per­a­tures above about 385 ºF (196 ºC),” she added.

The authors clar­i­fied this point in a sec­tion on dis­pelling myths and a sec­tion about cook­ing. We were wor­ried that if we just put it in one place, peo­ple would miss it,” Riolo said.

Another myth the authors work to dis­pel is that fol­low­ing the Mediterranean diet is expen­sive.

It’s quite nice to illus­trate that, for exam­ple, that a good qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil is often a sim­i­lar amount to what peo­ple spend on a bot­tle of wine they might con­sume in an evening,” Poole said.

But to get the rec­om­mended amount of extra vir­gin olive oil a day to achieve the Mediterranean diet, it costs less than a cou­ple of cups of cof­fee from your favorite cof­fee house a week,” he added.

While Poole and Riolo ded­i­cate most of the book to inform­ing curi­ous con­sumers, no book about olive oil is com­plete with­out a cook­ing sec­tion.

All of the recipes use olive oils from all of the con­ti­nents,” Poole said. We use indi­vid­ual oils and briefly describe them. Of course, we say that you can use other olive oil. Still, we like high­light­ing and cit­ing exam­ples of great qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oils from var­i­ous places world­wide and acknowl­edge their pro­duc­ers.”

Poole and Riolo dis­cuss the dif­fer­ent olive vari­eties in the con­text of cook­ing, high­light­ing the range of cul­ti­vars grown across the olive oil world and their dis­tinc­tive organolep­tic qual­i­ties.

We try to get the heavy hit­ters from all coun­tries that pro­duce olive oil,” Riolo said. This shows the impact that olive oil has in the world and not just here where it orig­i­nated.”

Ultimately, Poole and Riolo hope that Olive Oil for Dummies, which goes on sale in October and is already avail­able for pre-order, will be an acces­si­ble entry point for any­one inter­ested in olive oil.

We are intro­duc­ing our read­ers to how to taste at home; how to become famil­iar with the dif­fer­ent tastes of extra vir­gin olive oil and rec­og­nize an oil that’s lam­pante from one that tastes good,” Poole con­cluded.

