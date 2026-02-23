Australia and New Zealand Producers Warn Health Star Ratings Could Undercut Olive Oil Messaging

Producers in Australia and New Zealand are concerned that the Health Star Rating system may overshadow the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil, prompting calls for the system to become mandatory on all food packages to increase consumer trust and effectiveness. The system currently focuses on penalizing saturated fat content, leading to lower ratings for extra virgin olive oil despite its proven health benefits and association with healthy dietary patterns such as the Mediterranean diet.
Olive producers in Australia and New Zealand are questioning whether the Health Star Rating (HSR) system could soon overshadow years of consumer education about the distinct healthy qualities of extra virgin olive oil.
HSR, the current voluntary front-of-pack food labeling system, is set to become mandatory on all food packages sold in both countries.
In a communiqué issued after a food ministers meeting on February 13, ministers from both countries confirmed that the voluntary labeling appeared on only 39 percent of food packages sold in Australia and 36 percent of those sold in New Zealand. The figures were well below the 70 percent target ministers had hoped to reach by November 2025.
“Ministers expressed concern that the low uptake has limited the system’s effectiveness and undermined consumer trust,” an official note stated. Calls to make HSR mandatory have come from groups in both countries, including the Australian Medical Association, the Public Health Association of Australia and the New Zealand Food and Grocery Council.
Ministers asked Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) to develop a proposal to incorporate HSR as a mandatory measure in the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code. Two rounds of public consultation are planned before any decision becomes official.
The Health Star Rating framework was introduced in 2014 as a voluntary front-of-pack scheme designed to help shoppers compare the nutritional value of packaged foods at a glance.
According to official descriptions, it provides a simple visual guide for comparing similar packaged products, with more stars indicating a more favorable nutritional profile. Ministers acknowledged that consumers often misunderstand how to use the system, “particularly that the HSR is only intended for comparing similar products.”
For olive oil producers, the concern centers on how the algorithm evaluates edible fats and how those scores will appear under mandatory olive oil labeling rules.
HSR scores for edible fats highlight how heavily the calculator penalizes saturated fat. Because some saturated fats are present in extra virgin olive oil, its rating typically sits around 3.5 stars. That is higher than butter, palm oil and lard, which are usually rated at about 2.0 stars, but lower than canola or sunflower oils, which can score up to 4.5 stars because of their lower saturated fat content.
Producers argue the system does not account for the role of monounsaturated fats or for compounds such as polyphenols, sterols and tocopherols.
They also point to decades of research linking regular consumption of extra virgin olive oil to cardiovascular and metabolic benefits. Extra virgin olive oil is widely associated with dietary patterns such as the Mediterranean diet and is being studied for potential roles in cognitive and vascular health, as well as possible associations with reduced risk of certain cancers.
“We’ve been saying it since 2014: this rating system short-changes extra virgin olive oil producers and is misleading for consumers wanting to make healthier choices,” Australian Olive Association CEO Michael Southan said in a note released by the organization.
“The ratings calculator focuses on saturated fat content and does not take into account the much broader health benefits. Olives are a proven superfood, helping to boost health and prevent disease and we produce some of the very best in the world right here in Australia,” Southan added.
Sarah Haworth of the Olive Wellness Institute recently commented that extra virgin olive oil “is widely considered to be the healthiest cooking oil,” but that front-of-pack systems often rely on “crude measurements” that prioritize saturated fat over factors such as processing, fatty acid profile and bioactive compound content.
Elsewhere, extra virgin olive oil is increasingly framed as a public health food. In the United States, the latest review of dietary guidelines highlighted olive oil and table olives as part of healthy eating patterns. Since 2011, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has authorized a health claim that olive oil polyphenols contribute to the protection of blood lipids from oxidative stress. Major producing countries, including Spain, Portugal, and Italy, also recommend daily consumption of extra virgin olive oil in public health messaging.
“In its current state, mandatory health star rating information for extra virgin olive oil will be a blow to our industry,” Southan warned.
“At a time when Australians are eating more processed food than ever, our industry provides an oil that is completely unrefined and nutrient-dense, gently squeezed from the flesh of an olive in its natural form,” he said. “It needs to be recognized that way.”