Inside Séka Hills’ Quality-First Approach in California’s Capay Valley

Séka Hills, an olive oil producer in California’s Capay Valley, has won one Gold Award and four Silver Awards at the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, attributing their success to a focus on soil health, tree balance, and biodiversity. The farm has expanded steadily over the years, with a focus on quality rather than volume, and is prepared to evaluate opportunities for further growth in the olive oil sector as the wine grape industry contracts in California.
“With our tastings, we knew we were delivering high-quality products. What we did not realize was that we would win all of those awards in New York,” Jim Etters, director of land management at Séka Hills, told Olive Oil Times.
“We knew going into the milling season that we had great weather conditions,” Etters said. “When we got the news, we were so excited. We’ve got a small team, but a very hardworking team. Everybody — from the farming side, to the processing side, to the sales side — was happy to see that recognition.”
Etters attributed much of the success to a long-term focus on soil health, tree balance and biodiversity — an approach that mirrors the land stewardship philosophy of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, the federally recognized Native American tribe that owns and operates the estate.
He said cooler conditions that held through harvest helped maintain quality and reduced pressure on workers, making it easier to collect and mill fruit at peak condition.
In Capay Valley, mid-October harvest can still bring temperatures in the mid-90s Fahrenheit, about 35 ºC. In those conditions, quality-focused growers often turn to night harvesting and take extra steps to keep olives cool before milling.
While the farm is relatively young, Etters said it has moved well beyond the experimental stage. “When we started on this adventure 15 years ago, we knew the soils and the climate here in the Capay Valley and Western Yolo County were ideal for growing olives. Still, not many people were doing it here at that time,” he said.
That early period required years of variety trials and the refinement of key practices such as pruning, which can strongly influence yields, tree health, and resilience to weather extremes.
In northern California, where alternate bearing and yield instability can challenge producers, canopy management has become a focal point of olive farming research. Séka Hills has adjusted canopy architecture to improve light penetration and regulate vegetative growth, aiming to stabilize production across seasons rather than chase peak yields.
“I think that’s what the industry is really focused on now,” Etters said. “How can we prune these trees to try and maintain a consistent yield?”
Experience in the field has also shaped other agronomic decisions. “What we’re finding is less is more,” he said. “When it comes to inputs, that’s probably one of the biggest findings we’ve had. Our trees don’t need as much nitrogen. They may not need as much water.”
The tribe began with an 80-acre planting and expanded steadily, block by block. Today, the acreage and expected yields are aligned with the estate mill’s capacity. “Our focus has always been on quality, not volume,” Etters said. “We never wanted to be the Coca-Cola of olive oil. It was all about quality and all about estate-grown.”
The orchards now stretch across roughly 15 miles of varied terrain and microclimates. “It’s amazing to see the differences in how the different blocks mature at different times, even of the same variety — different microclimates, different soil types,” Etters said.
He added that the geographic diversity has become a strategic advantage, allowing the team to compress harvest into about 45 days while moving from block to block as fruit reaches optimal maturity.
Choosing the harvest window depends on variety, block location and fruit physiology. Etters said the team diversified into medium-density plantings to offer a broader range of flavor profiles. “Aside from the Arbequina, which is, of course, excellent, there’s a lot more out there,” he said.
That diversity was reflected in the 2026 results, with the estate’s Gold Award going to a Coratina monovarietal.
“We like to harvest some of it early on the green side, but for the most part pretty much in the middle,” Etters said. “We constantly monitor those levels as we get toward harvest through laboratory analysis for oil content and moisture content.”
Harvest timing also follows a hard regional deadline. “We have to get our fruit off the trees by about the first of December,” Etters said. “That’s about the time when we see our first freeze events here. If we still have fruit on the trees and we get down to 26 or 27 degrees Fahrenheit (about ‑3 ºC), the fruit will freeze. Then you can’t produce high-quality extra virgin olive oil from that fruit.”
Etters said climate volatility in California has intensified over the past decade, especially in annual precipitation. “It seems like it’s either really, really wet or really, really dry,” he said. “There is no more normal.”
Still, he argued that olives offer resilience that many traditional California crops do not. “As a grower of almonds and walnuts and tomatoes, those can’t survive without water. Olives can,” Etters said. “They may not produce much yield in a drought, but the trees aren’t going to die.”
In a region where groundwater regulation is tightening and surface water access is under increasing scrutiny, he said olives provide comparative stability.
Over the past decade, Séka Hills has invested in irrigation infrastructure to maximize surface water use. “We’ve put more irrigation infrastructure in place to utilize more surface water as opposed to groundwater,” Etters said. “Having Cache Creek in our backyard is a great source of surface water. We’re working to maximize that across the tribe’s lands.”
He added that results depend on precision rather than maximum irrigation, with careful scheduling tied to orchard needs and seasonal conditions.
Etters said part of mitigating uncertainty is to strengthen biodiversity and maintain the land. Measures include water conservation, minimal pesticide use, native-plant hedgerows, protection of riparian corridors, and removal of invasive weeds — steps that align with the estate’s broader sustainability goals.
“The tribe has been here in this valley for over 5,000 years,” Etters said. “They take sustainability and their culture into consideration in every decision they make on the farm and ranch. They want to protect and preserve the land not just for their community, but for their neighbors as well.”
While the operation is not actively looking to expand olive acreage, Etters said the farm may evaluate opportunities created by the contraction of California’s wine sector. “With the current state of the wine grape industry, the amount of vineyards being removed here, I think there’s going to be a large amount of acreage planted into olives over the next five to ten years,” he predicted.
He added that competition in California’s olive oil sector is increasing, even as growers remain collaborative. “We’re still a pretty small community of growers and processors,” Etters said. “We still help each other out.”
For Etters, the estate’s identity remains inseparable from the land and the tribe’s long history in the valley. “Having the chance to walk through the groves with the tribal citizens and take a break under a 300-year-old oak tree, you feel that very special connection,” he said.
