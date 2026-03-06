Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Historic Award for Iranian Olive Oil Producer Comes as Conflict Shuts Down Business

Saeed Shahmoradi became the first Iranian producer to win at the NYIOOC, but celebrations were quickly overtaken by conflict, business closures and deepening economic uncertainty in Tehran.
Saeed Shahmoradi won Iran’s first Gold Award at the 2026 NYIOOC.
By Daniel Dawson
Mar. 6, 2026 17:21 UTC
Summary Summary

Saeed Shahmoradi, founder of Orum Araz Nikdaneh, became the first Iranian olive oil pro­ducer to win a Gold Award at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition for their Razbon brand. Despite the achieve­ment, the com­pa­ny’s oper­a­tions in Tehran have been dis­rupted due to the con­flict with the United States and Israel, impact­ing sales and pro­duc­tion. Shahmoradi remains com­mit­ted to pro­duc­ing high-qual­ity olive oil and main­tain­ing direct rela­tion­ships with cus­tomers, despite eco­nomic chal­lenges in Iran.

It’s a tough time, and it was nearly too dif­fi­cult to con­nect to the inter­net for our con­ver­sa­tion today,” Saeed Shahmoradi told Olive Oil Times from the besieged Iranian cap­i­tal, Tehran.

The founder of Orum Araz Nikdaneh recently became the first Iranian olive oil pro­ducer to win an award at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, earn­ing a Gold Award for its Razbon brand, a blend of Arbequina and Koroneiki olives.

No sooner had Shahmoradi learned of the achieve­ment than the United States and Israel began bomb­ing Iran.

While Orum Araz Nikdaneh’s 50 hectares of olive groves are in the north­east­ern province of Golestan, where Shahmoradi is from, the company’s main office is 400 kilo­me­ters away in Tehran.

It’s really chaos at the moment,” Shahmoradi said. You hear the loud sounds of the bombs and mis­siles through­out the day and night. [On Sunday,] a mis­sile landed maybe 50 meters away from our office build­ing.”

Everything is shut down now,” he added. Our fac­tory is closed. Our office is closed. People are stay­ing at home and there are no sales. Zero.”

Shahmoradi entered the olive oil busi­ness after a pre­vi­ous career as an indus­trial engi­neer and project man­ager in the oil and gas sec­tor.

He said he was drawn to the mechan­i­cal side of olive oil pro­duc­tion and believed his tech­ni­cal back­ground would give him an advan­tage.

Shahmoradi entered the NYIOOC to receive feed­back from the competition’s judges on the qual­ity of his oil, hop­ing to use their assess­ment to keep improv­ing.

When the news of the award arrived, he said the entire team was extremely happy” and imme­di­ately saw the recog­ni­tion as a way to per­suade skep­ti­cal cus­tomers to choose their oil over imported rivals.

Every time we talked about our product’s qual­ity, peo­ple said, Well, every­body says that about their prod­uct,’” Shahmoradi said. Before, we didn’t have proof, but now we can show them that the oil was rec­og­nized at the world’s best olive oil com­pe­ti­tion.”

This is a big event for us,” he added. I see it as a cat­a­lyst that pushes us to ele­vate our­selves. It also helped prove that our olive oil is value for money.”

Shahmoradi said the award should also help deepen con­sumer trust in the brand, which he sees as essen­tial to increas­ing sales of olive oil in Iran.

This year’s Gold Award fol­lowed a fruit­ful har­vest in Golestan province. According to the International Olive Council, Iran was fore­cast to pro­duce 62,000 met­ric tons in the 2025/26 crop year, slightly below the pre­vi­ous year’s total and the five-year aver­age.

Shahmoradi said the foun­da­tion of his award-win­ning suc­cess was an early har­vest in late September and early October. The green fruit was quickly trans­ported to a nearby mill, and the result­ing, cold-extracted extra vir­gin olive oil was pumped into a cool, dark stor­age room.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The blend of Arbequina and Koroneiki olives, which Shahmoradi said are among the most com­mon vari­eties in Golestan, is mild, with a strong aroma of freshly cut grass.

He said Iranians are gen­er­ally famil­iar with olive oil, and there is already a cul­ture of cook­ing with olive oil. Even so, many con­sumers still strug­gle to dis­tin­guish high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil from lower cat­e­gories.

While Orum Araz Nikdaneh sells its oil in super­mar­kets and hyper­mar­kets, Shahmoradi believes the best way to build the busi­ness is through direct rela­tion­ships with cus­tomers.

Shahmoradi has 50 hectares of Arbequina and Koroneiki olive groves in the northeastern province of Golestan. (Photo: Saeed Shahmoradi)

We have also invested a lot in our online shop because we want to have a direct rela­tion­ship with the end cus­tomer and have the chance to receive their feed­back,” he said.

Gradually, peo­ple find a brand they trust and stick with it,” Shahmoradi added. Like in any other busi­ness, we must be patient.”

The com­pany also sells on Digikala, Iran’s largest online retailer. According to Shahmoradi, its olive oil is fre­quently the top seller on the site, often described as the Amazon of Iran.”

But the country’s endur­ing eco­nomic cri­sis has left his pro­duc­tion costs sig­nif­i­cantly higher than those of imported olive oils on super­mar­ket shelves, many of them from neigh­bor­ing Türkiye.

The biggest chal­lenge for us is the eco­nomic cri­sis tak­ing place in Iran,” he said. I keep work­ing because of my inter­est in olives and olive oil, not my finan­cial inter­ests.”

Inflation is high, so you can’t rely on prices stay­ing the same,” Shahmoradi added, not­ing that many busi­nesses buy gold or other assets to hedge against infla­tion instead of hold­ing local cur­rency. You can’t always pro­cure the right ser­vices either, which is another big chal­lenge in Iran.”

As a result, Orum Araz Nikdaneh tar­gets a niche mar­ket of higher-income con­sumers and believes direct com­mu­ni­ca­tion is the best way to main­tain those rela­tion­ships and encour­age shop­pers to pay more for a local prod­uct.

I pro­duce the best qual­ity olive oil I can and then cal­cu­late the price,” Shahmoradi said. So the price is the price. I’m not focus­ing on price, I’m focused on qual­ity.”

Still, he said, ram­pant infla­tion makes it dif­fi­cult to know how much dis­pos­able income Iranians will have in the com­ing year and whether olive oil will become one of the expenses they can no longer afford.

Unlike many pro­duc­ers else­where in the Mediterranean, and unlike Tehran, which faced an urgent water short­age before the start of win­ter, Shahmoradi said Golestan has not suf­fered from drought.

He added that labor is also read­ily avail­able, mean­ing Orum Araz Nikdaneh has not faced the worker short­ages com­mon else­where in the olive oil world. Overall, he said, the agro­nomic chal­lenges have been far less severe than the eco­nomic and geopo­lit­i­cal ones.

But we are not sit­ting idly,” Shahmoradi said. We are wait­ing for the oppor­tu­nity to start up again and get back into the mar­ket,” after the con­flict with the United States and Israel sub­sides.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement

Related Articles