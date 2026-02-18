Enter keywords and hit Go →
Dalmatian Heritage and Early Harvest Precision Drive an Award-Winning Brand

Sebastijan Adžić says archaeological finds off Croatia’s Dalmatian coast reinforce his commitment to traditional olive growing, now paired with early harvest practices and fast milling to protect aromas and polyphenols.
By OOT Staff
Feb. 18, 2026 14:59 UTC
Sebastijan Adžić, an olive grower in Pakoštane, is deeply con­nected to the region’s his­tory and tra­di­tion of olive oil pro­duc­tion, with his groves serv­ing as a liv­ing reminder of the area’s past as one of the largest olive groves on the east­ern Adriatic coast. He focuses on pro­duc­ing high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil using local cul­ti­vars and tra­di­tional tech­niques, empha­siz­ing the impor­tance of Pakoštane’s micro­cli­mate and a quick har­vest-to-mill process to pre­serve the oil’s fresh­ness and aro­matic pro­file.

Sebastijan Adžić, an olive grower in Pakoštane, said his work is rooted in the land­scape of Dalmatian stone, salt and sea, where his fam­ily home sits on the remains of a Roman Villa Rustica and the ruins of an ancient port lie just off­shore.

Adžić said the area’s long rela­tion­ship with olive oil still feels tan­gi­ble. While div­ing in the Adriatic, he said he has found amphorae and rit­ual ceramic oil lamps dat­ing back about 2,000 years, dis­cov­er­ies that deepen his sense of respon­si­bil­ity to carry for­ward a tra­di­tion rather than rein­vent it.

A legacy in light: This 2,000-year-old Roman ritual oil lamp was found on Adžić’s estate, demonstrating that the liquid gold’ of Pakoštane has been cherished since antiquity.

He added that the hin­ter­land around Pakoštane once sup­ported one of the largest olive groves on the east­ern Adriatic coast. Today, he describes his groves as a liv­ing reminder of that era and part of a broader revival of Croatia’s mod­ern olive sec­tor.

Adžić’s NYIOOC award-win­ning brand, Leut, takes its name from the tra­di­tional wooden boat used along the coast. He said the name reflects endurance at sea, mir­ror­ing the resilience he asso­ciates with olive trees grow­ing on karst lime­stone.

His pro­duc­tion focuses on extra vir­gin olive oil made pri­mar­ily from local Oblica and Levantinka, blended with cul­ti­vars includ­ing Frantoio, Coratina and Picholine. Adžić said the approach com­bines local iden­tity with tech­niques refined through expe­ri­ence in olive farm­ing.

The family oversees every step of the harvest, hand-picking only the healthiest fruit to preserve the character of its native varieties.

Adžić attrib­uted the oils’ char­ac­ter to Pakoštane’s micro­cli­mate—strong sun­light, qual­ity soils, fresh spring water and shift­ing winds between the sea and nearby Lake Vrana. He said an early har­vest and care­ful hand-pick­ing of healthy fruit are cen­tral to the results.

To pro­tect fresh­ness, he empha­sized min­i­miz­ing the time between har­vest and milling, say­ing each minute mat­ters for pre­serv­ing the aro­matic pro­file of Dalmatian herbs and main­tain­ing nat­u­rally occur­ring polyphe­nols.

Minutes matter: Adžić minimizes the time between harvest and milling to preserve high polyphenols and the fresh scent of Dalmatian herbs.

Alongside pro­duc­tion, Adžić’s fam­ily also works in hos­pi­tal­ity and uses tast­ings to con­nect vis­i­tors with the place where the story began. He said serv­ing the oil at the table — often steps from the shore­line — helps link tourism with local agri­cul­tural her­itage.

Adžić said his recent Gold Award in New York rec­og­nized not only his work but his family’s shared effort. He described the honor at the NYIOOC World com­pe­ti­tion as con­fir­ma­tion that Pakoštane can still pro­duce olive oils wor­thy of its ancient rep­u­ta­tion.

