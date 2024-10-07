enEnglish
Production in Italy Set for Sharp Decline, Down One-Third

Heat and drought in the south, combined with an ‘off-year,’ have resulted in a 30 percent decline in olive oil production in Italy.

(Photo: Agrestis)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Oct. 7, 2024 15:24 UTC
(Photo: Agrestis)

We’ve wit­nessed first­hand how cli­mate change has increas­ingly impacted our daily work in the groves over the past few years,” said Pietro Nicotra, the co-owner of Agrestis, a Sicilian olive oil coop­er­a­tive.

The per­sis­tent drought places tremen­dous stress on our olive trees, mak­ing it dif­fi­cult for them to pro­duce abun­dant fruit- Pietro Nicotra, Agrestis

Once again, the chang­ing cli­mate is severely affect­ing Italian olive oil pro­duc­tion. Officials have con­firmed that the 2024/25 crop year will suf­fer a sig­nif­i­cant drop in out­put.

According to a new report from the Italian Institute of Services for the Agricultural and Food Market (Ismea), total pro­duc­tion is esti­mated to drop between 215,000 and 235,000 tons.

A slightly more cau­tious esti­mate from the Italian Association of the Edible Oil Industry (Assitol) pre­dicted a yield of just 200,000 tons.

By com­par­i­son, Ismea reported that the 2023/24 crop year yielded more than 328,000 tons, 32 per­cent higher than the expected out­put for the upcom­ing sea­son. Ismea noted that the aver­age pro­duc­tion over the last five sea­sons has been 307,000 tons.

Given these fig­ures, Ismea warned that Italy risks drop­ping from sec­ond to fifth place among the world’s top olive oil pro­duc­ers.

Both Ismea and Assitol have attrib­uted the pro­duc­tion decline pri­mar­ily to pro­longed drought, par­tic­u­larly affect­ing south­ern regions.

Additionally, they noted that this year is pri­mar­ily an off-year’ in the nat­ural alter­nate-bear­ing cycle of olive trees.

On and off years

Olive trees have a nat­ural cycle of alter­nat­ing high and low pro­duc­tion years, known as on-years” and off-years,” respec­tively. During an on-year, the olive trees bear a greater quan­tity of fruit, result­ing in increased olive oil pro­duc­tion. Conversely, an off-year” is char­ac­ter­ized by a reduced yield of olives due to the stress from the pre­vi­ous on year.” Olive oil pro­duc­ers often mon­i­tor these cycles to antic­i­pate and plan for vari­a­tions in pro­duc­tion.

Yields are expected to vary sig­nif­i­cantly across the coun­try, with north­ern and cen­tral regions less affected by unfa­vor­able weather.

Ismea projects that Tuscany, Lazio and Umbria will see pro­duc­tion rebounds of more than 70 per­cent com­pared to last sea­son. In north­ern Italy, the rebound is expected to sur­pass 74 per­cent, despite an uniden­ti­fied issue result­ing in mys­te­ri­ous fruit drop in some groves.

Drought and heat­waves have had the most severe impact on major olive-pro­duc­ing regions, includ­ing Sicily, Calabria and Puglia, which account for most of Italy’s olive oil out­put.

Yields are expected to drop by at least 41 per­cent in these areas, along with those of Sardinia, Basilicata, Campania, Marche and Molise.

The Agrestis cooperative on Sicily expects an 80 percent production decline this year due to extreme weather. (Photo: Agrestis)

The award-win­ning Agrestis coop­er­a­tive in Buccheri, Sicily, has endured sev­eral chal­leng­ing years, demon­strat­ing the resilience of high-qual­ity pro­duc­ers.

Over the years, the coop­er­a­tive has earned numer­ous acco­lades for the qual­ity of its olive oil, includ­ing mul­ti­ple Gold Awards at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition since 2015.

The per­sis­tent drought places tremen­dous stress on our olive trees, mak­ing it dif­fi­cult for them to pro­duce abun­dant fruit,” Nicotra said.

During the flow­er­ing period, the unusu­ally warm spring and the extreme tem­per­a­tures in May directly impacted the pro­duc­tion of Agrestis’ olive trees.

The fluc­tu­a­tion in tem­per­a­tures between day and night, along with mois­ture set­tling on the plants, caused flower burn,” Nicotra said. As a result, we expe­ri­enced a dev­as­tat­ing 80 per­cent loss of this year’s har­vest.”

Despite all these chal­lenges, we remain com­mit­ted,” she added. Though the quan­tity is low, the olive oil we pro­duce embod­ies our tra­di­tions and the native cul­ti­vars that have defined this land for cen­turies.”

Many pro­duc­ers in Puglia also reported a sig­nif­i­cant drop in pro­duc­tion, although some areas expe­ri­enced fewer losses.

Puglia is Italy’s most important olive oil producing region. (Photo: Voglia di Puglia)

This year has been par­tic­u­larly chal­leng­ing. We’re com­ing off a low pro­duc­tion sea­son, which affected the fruit set again this year, fol­lowed by severe drought. Even dur­ing win­ter, rain­fall was scarce,” said Nicola Lamedica, olive spe­cial­ist at Voglia di Puglia farm, located in the north­ern­most part of the south­ern region.

Our strat­egy relies on drip irri­ga­tion and tra­di­tional olive-grow­ing meth­ods to com­bat the adverse cli­matic con­di­tions we’re fac­ing,” Lamedica added. Through advanced prun­ing tech­niques and con­stant care of the plants, we’ve main­tained high-qual­ity fruit, which is now in excel­lent con­di­tion.”

In the cen­tral region of Umbria, pro­duc­ers said this sea­son appears far more fruit­ful than the last.

Last sea­son was very chal­leng­ing. We’ve just started, but this new one makes us extremely opti­mistic,” said Miriam Cinaglia and Sergio Rutili, owner and gen­eral man­ager of the award-win­ning Centumbrie.

The raw mate­r­ial is excel­lent, and from our ini­tial impres­sions, the organolep­tic pro­file looks very promis­ing,” they explained.

From a quan­ti­ta­tive per­spec­tive, we expect strong pro­duc­tion in Umbria this sea­son. Unlike last year, the dru­pes are richer in pulp, which raises hopes for fur­ther improve­ments in the qual­ity of the final prod­uct,” Cinaglia and Rutili added.

Italy’s north and center are expected to have a good season after a low harvest in the 2023/24 crop year. (Photo: Centumbrie)

Further north, Casale 3 Danesi, near Lucca, Tuscany, man­ages a 450-tree olive orchard and expects a much more boun­ti­ful har­vest this sea­son than the last.

This year, the weather has been per­fect through­out the entire sea­son,” said Henrik Jorgensen, the farm’s owner. We usu­ally face numer­ous weather chal­lenges, such as early spring heat fol­lowed by sud­den freezes, which cause flower loss. But this year, we’ve avoided those issues.”

Additionally, the organic pro­ducer has ben­e­fited from the absence of the olive fruit fly this year.

A frost last­ing at least three days in win­ter usu­ally kills most flies below the soil’s sur­face. This year, we didn’t have any olive flies, which is a great relief,” Jorgensen said.

When the olive fruit fly is present, we can only use tra­di­tional fly traps since we are organic pro­duc­ers,” he added.

According to Ismea, Italy has more than 619,000 olive-related com­pa­nies and farms and 4,327 active mills.

Of Italy’s 1.16 mil­lion hectares of olive groves, 247,000 hectares, more than 21 per­cent, are cul­ti­vated organ­i­cally.

