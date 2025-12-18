Hiroshima Receives Olive Tree from Italy as Symbol of Peace on 80th Anniversary

An olive tree donated by the Italian association Città dell’Olio has been planted in Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park to symbolize a commitment to peace 80 years after the atomic bombing. The ceremony included Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, Italian delegates, and a blessing rite, emphasizing a shared commitment to peace and respect for human rights.
I sincerely hope that this olive tree will grow strong and tall over the years, sprout leaves of solidarity with the cities of the world and bear the most important fruit: a world free from conflict.
A ceremony for the planting of the ‘Olive Tree of Peace’ was held on November 11 in the presence of Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, municipal authorities and an Italian delegation. The delegation included Città dell’Olio president Michele Sonnessa and director general Antonio Balenzano, as well as Italy’s consul general in Osaka, Filippo Manara, and representatives of the Italian Embassy in Japan.
“It is a great pleasure for me to receive this olive tree, permeated with hope for peace, from the Italian people,” Matsui said as he opened the ceremony. “I sincerely hope that this olive tree will grow strong and tall over the years, sprout leaves of solidarity with the cities of the world and bear the most important fruit: a world free from conflict.”
The mayor added that Hiroshima remains deeply committed to promoting a culture of peace and invited the Italian people to join the city in spreading that message in everyday life.
Following the planting, a brief blessing rite was performed, formally entrusting the tree to the city. The olive tree, of the Leccino variety, one of the most widely cultivated in Italy, was chosen to represent the entire country symbolically.
The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of a bronze plaque donated by Città dell’Olio. Inscribed in Japanese and Italian, it expresses the shared commitment of Italy and Japan to solidarity among peoples, to peaceful coexistence, and to respect for human rights.
“Planting an olive tree in Hiroshima is not merely a symbolic gesture, but a concrete commitment to the future,” Sonnessa said. “The olive tree bears a message of peace that speaks a universal language: it grows slowly, resists storms and continues to bear fruit even after its wounds.”
Before the ceremony, participants attended a press conference, visited the Peace Memorial Museum and observed a moment of reflection in memory of the victims of the August 6, 1945, atomic bombing.
The initiative, organized by Città dell’Olio and the city of Hiroshima in collaboration with the Italy-Japan Foundation and the Italian-Japanese Association of Hiroshima Viva Italia, renewed a commitment first made in 1995. On the 50th anniversary of the atomic bombing, Città dell’Olio donated an olive tree to Hiroshima, which continues to thrive in the park today.
During the ceremony, Sonnessa and Balenzano recalled words spoken last year by Pope Francis, who said peace should “spring forth in the heart of every person, in every people and nation, in every corner of the earth, like an olive tree protected from the winds of war and nourished by those who strive to live in fraternity.”
Città dell’Olio has promoted peace through a range of initiatives. As part of the 2025 Jubilee celebrations, it provided 200,000 olive branches, together with the municipality of Rome, for the Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square, accompanied by calls for ceasefires in Gaza and Ukraine.
During the ninth edition of Camminata tra gli Olivi (“Walking Among the Olive Trees”) Day, which drew thousands of participants across more than 150 Italian cities, each municipality marked the occasion by planting an olive tree under the banner “Let’s Cultivate Peace.”
Organizers said the planting of the ‘Olive Tree of Peace’ in Hiroshima represents both the symbolic conclusion of that nationwide event and the first step in a broader series of actions aimed at promoting peace on a global scale.