Crafting Award-Winning Olive Oil in the Shadow of Mount Fuji

Hundreds of kilometers away from Japan’s central olive-growing hub, one producer has braved the elements to produce unique extra virgin olive oil.

In the shadow of Mt. Fuji, CREA Farm carefully selected varieties that would thrive in the unique climate of Shizuoka province. (Photo: CREA Farm)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Sep. 26, 2025 16:48 UTC
CREA Farm in Fujieda, Japan, pro­duces award-win­ning extra vir­gin olive oil despite the chal­leng­ing cli­mate, focus­ing on qual­ity over quan­tity and sus­tain­able prac­tices. The farm not only cul­ti­vates olives but also engages in edu­ca­tional and envi­ron­men­tal ini­tia­tives, aim­ing to revi­tal­ize the rural com­mu­nity and share Japanese olive oil with the world.

A farm­ing vil­lage in the vicin­ity of Fujieda, Japan, is home to edu­ca­tional and envi­ron­men­tal projects while also being the source of some of the country’s finest extra vir­gin olive oil.

Near Mount Fuji in Shizuoka pre­fec­ture, CREA Farm began its jour­ney as an olive oil pro­ducer in 2013. 

Its Coratina mono­va­ri­etal has repeat­edly tri­umphed at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, hav­ing won six Gold and Silver Awards since 2019, includ­ing a Gold Award in 2025.

Many believed this envi­ron­ment to be unsuit­able. With few prece­dents for olive cul­ti­va­tion in our region, every step… has been a series of ongo­ing chal­lenges and dis­cov­er­ies.- Tatsuya Okumura, man­ag­ing direc­tor, CREA Farm

We believe our olive oil stands out because of our unwa­ver­ing pas­sion and metic­u­lous atten­tion to detail, push­ing beyond the nat­ural lim­i­ta­tions of Japan as an olive-grow­ing region,” Tatsuya Okumura, the company’s man­ag­ing direc­tor, told Olive Oil Times.

While a few regions of Japan enjoy a Mediterranean-like cli­mate, includ­ing the south­ern part of the arch­i­pel­ago, the cli­mate in most of the coun­try is often chal­leng­ing for olive grow­ers.

Shizuoka is blessed with fer­tile soil and clean air, but at the same time we face heavy rains, typhoons and humid sum­mers,” Okumura said. To adapt, we paid atten­tion from the begin­ning to what lies unseen under­ground, ensur­ing that olive trees could develop strong roots.”

In addi­tion, we prac­tice sus­tain­able meth­ods such as prun­ing to improve ven­ti­la­tion and care­fully mon­i­tor­ing pests,” Okumura said. Still, the unpre­dictabil­ity of the weather due to cli­mate change remains a major chal­lenge.”

Despite the chal­lenges, Olumura is look­ing for­ward to the upcom­ing 2025/26 har­vest with opti­mism. 

Each sea­son brings new chal­lenges, but also a great sense of progress. Due to abnor­mal weather, this year’s yield is expected to be slightly lower than last year, but the oil qual­ity looks very promis­ing,” Okumura said.

We antic­i­pate pro­duc­ing oils with a beau­ti­ful bal­ance of fresh­ness, fruiti­ness and bit­ter­ness. And we are truly excited to share them,” he added.

While there is an ongo­ing effort in Japan to cul­ti­vate more olive trees, Okumura said the sec­tor faces sev­eral grow­ing pains that have also affected CREA Farm.

Ensuring enough labor dur­ing the busy har­vest sea­son is a chal­lenge shared across agri­cul­ture,” he said. Yet each of these expe­ri­ences has taught us resilience, the abil­ity to remain strong and flex­i­ble. With every year, we feel we are grow­ing together with our trees.”

While Shizuoka pre­fec­ture is well known for its agri­cul­ture, olive oil pro­duc­tion began only recently.

The first olive trees in Japan were planted over a cen­tury ago in Shodoshima and Kagoshima, regions in the south­ern part of the coun­try with a more Mediterranean cli­mate.

CREA Farm earned a Gold Award at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition for a Coratina monovarietal, its sixth overall. (Photo: CREA Farm)

Many believed this envi­ron­ment to be unsuit­able. With few prece­dents for olive cul­ti­va­tion in our region, every step, from estab­lish­ing our grow­ing tech­niques to train­ing staff and refin­ing the har­vest-to-press time­line, has been a series of ongo­ing chal­lenges and dis­cov­er­ies,” he noted.

According to CREA Farm, cul­ti­vat­ing olives and pro­duc­ing olive oil in such chal­leng­ing con­di­tions ulti­mately reflected the Japanese spirit of crafts­man­ship and show­cased the nat­ural beauty of the land.

Our goal, though, was also to build a place where people’s smiles could gather,” Okumura said, hint­ing at the social and cul­tural ini­tia­tives of the com­pany.

The project aligns with Shizuoka’s rural revi­tal­iza­tion efforts, trans­form­ing idle farm­land into pro­duc­tive orchards and invit­ing vis­i­tors to expe­ri­ence olive cul­ti­va­tion in the foothills of Mount Fuji.

Growing Coratina olive trees was not a casual choice. The glob­ally praised Apulian olive vari­ety paired per­fectly with the fla­vors typ­i­cal of the Japanese tra­di­tion.

We chose the Coratina vari­ety because of its bold char­ac­ter, rich fruiti­ness and pleas­ant bit­ter­ness,” Okumura said. These qual­i­ties har­mo­nize beau­ti­fully with Japanese cui­sine, from sashimi and grilled veg­eta­bles to miso soup.”

Over the years, CREA Farm tested many other cul­ti­vars, and today the com­pany grows 12 dif­fer­ent vari­eties, includ­ing Picual, Arbequina and Hojiblanca. The com­pany cul­ti­vates about 3,000 olive trees spread over six hectares.

Each of them adds a unique expres­sion to our olive oils,” Okumura said. While we plan to increase the num­ber of trees grad­u­ally, our focus remains qual­ity over quan­tity. We aim to nur­ture each tree care­fully so that every drop of olive oil embod­ies authen­tic­ity and integrity.”

Over the years, the com­pany has increas­ingly empha­sized its focus on qual­ity.

In the early days, sim­ply grow­ing healthy trees was our great­est chal­lenge. Now, with more con­fi­dence in our cul­ti­va­tion tech­niques, we are focus­ing on pro­duc­ing higher-qual­ity oils and shar­ing our story with the world,” Okumura said.

In the words of the com­pany, CREA Farm is not only about grow­ing olives. What began as a plan to revive aban­doned farm­land has evolved into a model that com­bines agri­cul­ture, com­mu­nity engage­ment, and envi­ron­men­tal respon­si­bil­ity.

Milling is a critical step in CREA Farm’s mission to prioritize quality over quantity. (Photo: CREA Farm)

On land once left idle, the com­pany has planted olive trees and herbs, avoid­ing fences and heavy struc­tures to pre­serve the nat­ural land­scape.

Old farm­houses and unused real estate have been ren­o­vated for work­shops, kitchens and gar­dens rather than replaced.

After the har­vest, noth­ing is wasted: olive pomace becomes fer­til­izer or ani­mal feed, while olive branches are reused in com­mu­nity craft activ­i­ties such as wreath-mak­ing.

CREA Farm’s café and restau­rant rely on sea­sonal and locally sourced ingre­di­ents, often grown directly on site, with an empha­sis on reduc­ing food waste and show­cas­ing sim­ple, nat­ural fla­vors. The com­pany also mar­kets jams, honey, fla­vored oils, spices and canned goods.

Additionally, the farm invites res­i­dents and vol­un­teers to par­tic­i­pate in car­ing for the orchard.

Through what it calls a learn, grow, eat, buy” approach, CREA Farm encour­ages peo­ple to par­tic­i­pate in work­shops, gar­den­ing, cook­ing classes, and tast­ings, fos­ter­ing a deeper under­stand­ing of sus­tain­able food cul­ture.

Looking ahead, CREA Farm aims not only to be a pro­ducer of olive oil but also to con­tribute to increas­ing com­mu­nity exchange and to become a cul­tural bridge that intro­duces Japanese olive oil to the world,” Okumura con­cluded.

