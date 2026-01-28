How Olive Oil Importers Navigate the Turbulent but Lucrative U.S. Market

Despite economic challenges such as inflation and tariffs, demand for olive oil in the U.S. is projected to continue growing, with imported olive oil accounting for the majority of the market. Companies like Bono USA are adapting to the changing trade environment by investing in their U.S. operations, expanding marketing efforts, and leveraging influencer partnerships to reach a diverse consumer base and maintain consistent supply to retailers.
Inflation, tariffs and falling consumer confidence have not stopped demand for olive oil in the United States from climbing steadily.
The latest data from the United States Department of Agriculture forecast olive oil consumption to rise for the third straight marketing year, which runs from November to October, reaching a record 478,000 metric tons in 2025/26.
However, companies selling imported olive oil, which accounts for at least 97 percent of the U.S. market, are adapting to a shifting trade environment and new marketing strategies to reach a diverse consumer base.
“Inflation and economic uncertainty have affected purchasing habits and behavior across all food categories,” said Jon Kalina, the recently appointed chief executive of Bono USA, the U.S. arm of the Sicilian producer and exporter.
“Even so, the demand for premium and authentic products is still there,” he added. “Consumers are prioritizing health and traceability.”
Sustained demand for olive oil continues despite growing concern among U.S. consumers about the economic outlook.
The University of Michigan’s closely watched consumer survey found that Americans were more worried about the current state and future direction of the economy in January 2026 than they were a year earlier.
Kalina said olive oil continues to defy broader food category trends, much as it did during the inflationary spike of 2022.
“For a few more dollars, consumers are not willing to trade down once they’ve gone up to that premium product,” he said.
Despite the category’s resilience, Bono USA’s chief operating officer, Salvatore Russo-Tiesi, said the company remains mindful of the financial pressures facing many households.
“We like to use the term ‘affordable premium,’” Russo-Tiesi said. “We’re very conscious about investing in our product while keeping pricing as low as possible in the current economic headwinds.”
One of those headwinds has been the U.S. tariffs on most imported goods.
While the University of Michigan survey found that concern about tariffs is gradually receding, consumers across income levels remain worried about high prices.
After six months of importing olive oil under the current 15 percent tariff on European Union products, Russo-Tiesi said the impact has been manageable.
“Everyone is dealing with the tariffs, so no single European company has a clear advantage or disadvantage,” he said.
Russo-Tiesi pointed to the importance of the company’s U.S. facility, opened in 2023, and Bono’s vertically integrated supply chain in mitigating tariff impacts.
“Our strategic advantage has been boots on the ground,” he said. “Having our own warehouse allows us to control inventory and respond quickly to uncertainty.”
“After the ten percent tariff announced in April, we anticipated more was coming and were able to load up on product,” Russo-Tiesi added.
Kalina said the U.S. operation also helps maintain a consistent supply to retailers, which is critical to preserving shelf space.
“The biggest death of any brand is long-term out-of-stock,” he said. “When you go out of stock, you lose distribution. That shelf space is real estate you pay for.”
Bono USA’s investment reflects a broader wave of U.S. expansion by European olive oil producers in the early 2020s, including a $25 million investment by Certified Origins and U.S. bottling and farming projects by Acesur.
Russo-Tiesi acknowledged that producers in Argentina, Chile and Turkey, which face lower tariffs, enjoy a marginal advantage, but said U.S. demand cannot be met without European supply.
Instead, he said South American and Turkish producers are benefiting from currency dynamics, as a stronger euro has made European imports more expensive.
“It’s the logistics, the currency and the tariff,” Russo-Tiesi said. “They won’t meet U.S. demand, but they can gain market share.”
For Kalina, the key to navigating economic turbulence is steady growth paired with cost discipline.
“We sell an expensive product,” he said. “It’s expensive to get on the shelf and to support it. Steady, moderate growth wins the race.”
Bono USA has pursued that strategy by diversifying its retail base, working with new distributors and expanding marketing efforts aimed at younger consumers.
Kalina said the company continues to add natural food stores while seeking entry into big-box retailers, including Target, club stores and supermarkets.
“It’s nice to hit a home run every so often, but you need base hits along the way,” he said. “A single independent store or a 20-store chain can be a base hit.”
While coastal metropolitan areas remain Bono USA’s core markets, Russo-Tiesi said future growth depends on expanding across the southern and central U.S.
“We’ve invested in accounts in Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama,” he said. “We’re working with retail chains in these regions.”
Local partnerships help the company better understand regional consumers and market to them effectively.
“We need their help with demonstrations, fliers, commercials and end-caps,” Russo-Tiesi said. “Getting the product on the shelf is one thing. Getting it into people’s homes is another.”
Bono USA has also leaned into influencer marketing to build awareness among younger consumers.
According to Rob Barletta of Marino PR, which handles marketing for Bono USA, successful influencer partnerships depend on education and authenticity.
“We don’t send product to people who don’t appreciate quality,” he said, noting that U.S.-based food influencers have delivered strong results.
“We’ve sponsored trips to Italy so influencers can learn how the product is made and where it comes from,” Barletta added. “That’s key.”
“You can’t just send a bottle and hope for the best,” he said. “You have to educate the influencer and choose the right ones.”
Kalina said influencer marketing has helped generate organic demand, eventually reaching a tipping point with retailers.
“You eventually get to the point where retailers can no longer not put you on their shelves,” he said.