Filippo Berio Exec Forecasts Production Rebound, Falling Prices

The chief executive of the North American operation believes the sector must increase supply and production efficiency while cultivating demand.
Dusan Kaljevic
By Daniel Dawson
Oct. 13, 2024 16:51 UTC

Dusan Kaljevic feels bull­ish as promis­ing olive har­vests get under­way across the Mediterranean basin, and prices at ori­gin are antic­i­pated to drop.

We are look­ing at 3.2, maybe 3.3 mil­lion met­ric tons glob­ally,” the Filippo Berio North America chief exec­u­tive told Olive Oil Times. That’s an impor­tant num­ber.”

The 2024/25 crop year is expected to be the first nor­mal” har­vest since 2021/22, when pro­duc­tion reached 3.4 mil­lion tons.

If the num­ber of 3.2 mil­lion met­ric tons is con­firmed after the first two months of har­vest­ing, I expect that the price will go below €5 in January.- Dusan Kaljevic, CEO, Filippo Berio North America

In the two inter­ven­ing crop years, pro­duc­tion dropped to 2.6 and 2.4 mil­lion tons, respec­tively; con­sec­u­tive years of high spring tem­per­a­tures and drought yielded the low­est har­vests in nearly a decade.

Spain is the hub of global olive oil pro­duc­tion, and Kaljevic antic­i­pates pro­duc­tion reach­ing 1.5 mil­lion tons, twice as high as the lat­est two har­vests.”

Winter was ideal for olive oil incu­ba­tion,” he said, with plenty of rain and mod­er­ate tem­per­a­tures. That should be a big relief for the entire indus­try.”

See Also:2024 Harvest Updates

Along with Spain, pro­duc­ers in Turkey and Tunisia are also expect­ing sig­nif­i­cant pro­duc­tion rebounds.

Kaljevic esti­mates Tunisia will pro­duce about 300,000 tons, 36 per­cent above last year and 56,000 tons more than the five-year aver­age.

In Turkey, pro­duc­tion is expected to climb to about 350,000 tons, exceed­ing last year’s yield of 180,000 tons and 39 per­cent above the five-year aver­age.

Kaljevic attrib­uted the pro­duc­tion increases in both coun­tries to a com­bi­na­tion of bet­ter weather than the pre­vi­ous har­vest, new trees enter­ing matu­rity and many groves enter­ing an on-year’ in the olive trees’ nat­ural alter­nate bear­ing cycle.

On and off years

Olive trees have a nat­ural cycle of alter­nat­ing high and low pro­duc­tion years, known as on-years” and off-years,” respec­tively. During an on-year, the olive trees bear a greater quan­tity of fruit, result­ing in increased olive oil pro­duc­tion. Conversely, an off-year” is char­ac­ter­ized by a reduced yield of olives due to the stress from the pre­vi­ous on year.” Olive oil pro­duc­ers often mon­i­tor these cycles to antic­i­pate and plan for vari­a­tions in pro­duc­tion.

There are huge incen­tives and gov­ern­ment invest­ments, and both Tunisia and Turkey have done a fan­tas­tic job,” he added. Their min­istries of agri­cul­ture sup­port the indus­try… Every year, there are more invest­ments in inten­sive and super-inten­sive farms.”

However, some parts of Tunisia and neigh­bor­ing Morocco received exces­sive rain­fall. As a result, pro­duc­tion is expected to remain below aver­age in Morocco.

Kaljevic esti­mated that North Africa’s sec­ond-largest olive oil pro­ducer would yield between 100,000 and 120,000 tons, well below the aver­age of 160,000 tons.

Along with Morocco, Kaljevic con­firmed that pro­duc­tion is expected to fall in Italy, pri­mar­ily due to pro­duc­ers enter­ing an off-year’ and some extreme weather.

Meanwhile, pro­duc­tion in Greece is expected to dou­ble from last year’s lows to between 250,000 and 280,000 tons.

Portuguese pro­duc­ers also antic­i­pate a bet­ter yield – between 170,000 and 190,000 tons – due to favor­able cli­matic con­di­tions and many trees enter­ing an on-year.’

According to Kaljevic, olive oil pro­duc­tion in Syria is also antic­i­pated to rebound, reach­ing 140,000 tons.

Filippo Berio pur­chases lam­pante olive oil from mills in the north­west of the coun­try, cur­rently occu­pied by Turkey, refines it in Italy and blends it with vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil to be sold as pure’ or extra light’ olive oil.

Certainly, there is an ongo­ing issue regard­ing secu­rity and the civil war, but the gov­ern­ment is pro­tect­ing the agri­cul­ture,” he said. Despite the eco­nomic issues and the civil war, they are invest­ing in olive oil.”

As a result of the pro­duc­tion rebound, Kaljevic antic­i­pates olive oil prices at ori­gin to fall by the begin­ning of 2025 as olive oil stocks are rapidly replen­ished.

If the num­ber of 3.2 mil­lion met­ric tons is con­firmed after the first two months of har­vest­ing, I expect that the price will go below €5 in January,” he said.

Indeed, some for­ward buy­ing con­tracts for the first November and December ship­ments report­edly range between €5 and 6 per kilo­gram. Other experts antic­i­pate prices to fall between €3 and €4 per kilo­gram if the har­vest meets expec­ta­tions.

I’m not sure it will go below €4 because it will take some time to adjust the world­wide reserves; there is no car­ry­over,” Kaljevic said.

He antic­i­pates that some vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil still in stock will soon be reclas­si­fied to a lower grade and emp­tied from tanks as they are cleaned and pre­pared for the next har­vest.

Filippo Berio sources most of its extra vir­gin olive oil from Spain, Italy and Greece. However, poor har­vests in all three coun­tries in recent years and steadily ris­ing pro­duc­tion in Portugal, Tunisia and Turkey have led the com­pany to diver­sify its sourc­ing strat­egy.

Kaljevic added that the com­pany has also started to pur­chase extra vir­gin olive oil from Argentina and Chile to sup­ple­ment its stock at the halfway point between Northern Hemisphere har­vests.

Like many in the olive oil sec­tor, he views cli­mate change as an exis­ten­tial threat to the indus­try.

While point­ing out olive trees’ resilience, Kaljevic wor­ries that extreme weather events and an increas­ingly hot and dry cli­mate could make the busi­ness of mak­ing and sell­ing olive oil unsus­tain­able.

There is a cli­mate change impact,” Kaljevic said. The pat­tern is chang­ing. Instead of look­ing at the olive oil har­vest cycle over five to ten years, we are now look­ing at two to three years.”

In the medium term, he antic­i­pates some olive-grow­ing regions in Europe and California to expand to the north. Reports from Italy show that the num­ber of olive groves and oil pro­duc­ers is increas­ing in the north while these num­bers remain steady or fall in the south.

Kaljevic believes com­pa­nies must adapt to the chang­ing cli­mate by study­ing new olive cul­ti­vars and the olive genome. He also called for more invest­ment in devel­op­ing new tech­nol­ogy to increase mill yields and opti­mize agro­nomic prac­tices.

We have to invest in the tech­nol­ogy, which means micro-fil­ter­ing water to the exact blocks and rows where the olive trees need it,” Kaljevic said. At the same time, we must invest in plant­ing new super-intense olive tree cul­ti­vars.”

To that end, Filippo Berio is study­ing 50 dif­fer­ent cul­ti­vars at its open-air lab in Italy, includ­ing some no longer planted com­mer­cially.

Eight out of those 50 are more resilient against the olive fruit fly and Xylella fas­tidiosa,” Kaljevic said. They also need less water.”

While Kaljevic spends a lot of time think­ing about the sup­ply side of the olive oil busi­ness, his goal at Filippo Berio North America is to increase house­hold pen­e­tra­tion and per capita con­sump­tion in the world’s third most pop­u­lous coun­try and largest econ­omy.

When we talk about the United States, we are talk­ing about a con­ti­nent and not a coun­try,” he said. A con­sumer in Florida or some­one in North Dakota is per­ceiv­ing olive oil com­pletely dif­fer­ently.”

According to Kaljevic, the U.S. mar­ket is par­tic­u­larly chal­leng­ing to pen­e­trate on a large scale because of its immense size, dis­tinct cli­mates, sig­nif­i­cant income inequal­ity and cul­tural diver­sity.

There is a plan to grow the house­hold pen­e­tra­tion,” he said. Today, it’s at a level of 45 per­cent; 55 out of 100 fam­i­lies in the United States do not use olive oil at all. “

The 45 per­cent of fam­i­lies who con­sume olive oil have a higher income than the aver­age and are more knowl­edge­able about the prod­uct,” Kaljevic added. This U.S. con­sumer is ready to pay slightly more than the con­sumers in the rest of the world.”

He believes increas­ing sup­ply, keep­ing prices fair for cus­tomers and con­sumers, and grow­ing demand through edu­ca­tion are vital to the sector’s long-term suc­cess.

We need to make this prod­uct more avail­able, more afford­able and more under­stand­able for con­sumers around the world,” he said. There is no way to grow the pro­duc­tion capac­ity with­out increas­ing the demand.”

