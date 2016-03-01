More than 800 to Compete in New York International Olive Oil Competition

The world’s largest and most prestigious olive oil competition will be bigger than ever this year with more than 800 brands from 27 countries competing next month for the coveted Silver, Gold and Best in Class awards.
The fourth annual New York International Olive Oil Competition (NYIOOC), which will be held in New York City April 11 – 14, will reveal the olive oils judged, by an international panel of top experts, to be the world’s best for 2016. The results will be announced during a press conference streamed live at 5:30 Eastern (UTC ‑5) on Thursday, April 14.
That there are so many producers striving for excellence is humbling.
Organizers said the record-breaking number of entries was a result of a good overall harvest season and the unequivocal advantages for brands who manage to win an award at the NYIOOC. “Now, more than ever, there is a need to identify and celebrate the world’s best extra virgin olive oils,” said Curtis Cord, the NYIOOC founder and president. “That there are so many producers striving for excellence is humbling.”
Winners of the NYIOOC are presented on the popular Best Olive Oils guide (bestoliveoils.org), the authoritative listing used by chefs, food buyers and discerning consumers who value extra virgin olive oils of the very highest quality.
NYIOOC and Olive Oil Times recently developed a pairing app that identifies the best award-winning oils to match with certain foods. Since its launch in January, the app has been used more than half a million times. The team is currently developing a mobile app that will allow users to scan any bottle of olive oil to view its quality profile.
And perhaps even more to the point, NYIOOC says it will soon unveil a “Buy Now” button on the Best Olive Oils guide listings powered by a new platform, the Best Olive Oils Marketplace, which will allow merchants — retailers and distributors — to sell NYIOOC winners directly through the highest-traffic olive oil websites in the world. “We will be coming full-circle,” said Cord. “Not only will we reveal the year’s best olive oils, we will be getting them in kitchens.”