Great Winterhoek Slopes Help Shape Award-Winning South African Olive Oils

In South Africa’s Western Cape, fam­ily-owned Porterville Olives is adding momen­tum to the country’s grow­ing olive oil indus­try, pro­duc­ing award-win­ning extra vir­gin olive oils under its Andante label.

“Our olives are located 15 kilo­me­ters south of Porterville, on the west­ern slopes of the Great Winterhoek moun­tain range,” owner and mas­ter miller Jan Hendrik Basson told Olive Oil Times.

He said the area’s Mediterranean cli­mate — hot, dry sum­mers and cool, wet win­ters — helps shape the oils’ char­ac­ter. Basson added that the moun­tain influ­ence slightly mod­er­ates sum­mer heat, while cooler nights dur­ing ripen­ing slow mat­u­ra­tion and sup­port fla­vor devel­op­ment.

The set­ting is paired with a long Basson fam­ily tra­di­tion of farm­ing the land, passed down through gen­er­a­tions.

Basson and his wife acquired the land from his father in 1998. In 2006, olive oil enthu­si­ast Willie Duminy pur­chased a por­tion of the Basson farm and devel­oped it into the Andante Olive Estate. The first olive trees were planted in 2007, and the first har­vest fol­lowed in 2010.

In 2024, Basson regained own­er­ship of the estate from the Duminy fam­ily, return­ing it to the orig­i­nal Basson farm after man­ag­ing the groves and pro­duc­ing the oils from the start.

Jan Hendrik Basson, father, and his son Jan Hendrik Basson Jr. in the family groves

Basson, his wife, Merna, and their son, Jan Hendrik Jr., the fifth gen­er­a­tion on the farm, now lead the olive oper­a­tion at Porterville Olives.

The company’s groves include about 36,000 trees across mul­ti­ple cul­ti­vars, includ­ing Frantoio, Leccino, Coratina, FS17, Mission, Kalamata, Nocellara del Belice and Koroneiki.

“Our olive trees are planted on gen­tly slop­ing, well-drained soils, with the orchards ori­ented to both north- and south-fac­ing aspects,” Basson said.

He said the vari­a­tion in expo­sure cre­ates sub­tle dif­fer­ences in ripen­ing, help­ing the oils express bal­ance, fresh­ness and com­plex­ity.

Supplementary irri­ga­tion is typ­i­cally applied from October through April or May, when the har­vest occurs, to reduce fruit stress dur­ing South Africa’s dry sea­son.

Porterville Olives

Basson said the farm is in the early stages of a tran­si­tion to regen­er­a­tive farm­ing, describ­ing it as a long-term effort focused on rebuild­ing soil car­bon and top­soil organic mat­ter.

“Improving soil struc­ture and bio­log­i­cal activ­ity is cen­tral to pro­mot­ing the devel­op­ment of a healthy root sys­tem, which is essen­tial for con­sis­tent olive fruit qual­ity,” he said.

Andante Intenso is the company’s flag­ship, a medium-to-intense mono­va­ri­etal extra vir­gin olive oil made exclu­sively from Nocellara del Belice.

The producer’s Andante oils have been rec­og­nized with Gold and Silver Awards at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition since 2016. In the 2025 edi­tion for Southern Hemisphere pro­duc­ers, Porterville Olives won two Gold Awards for Andante Intenso and Andante Forte, bring­ing its total to 17 NYIOOC awards (12 Gold and five Silver).

Harvest at the Andante olive farm

Porterville Olives is listed in the Official Guide and ranks as South Africa’s most suc­cess­ful pro­ducer on the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, which tracks the most-awarded pro­duc­ers and brands world­wide. The country’s per­for­mance is detailed on the South Africa coun­try stats page.

“Willie Duminy, who started the olive farm in 2007, wanted to make the best olive oil in South Africa and the world, a vision that seemed impos­si­ble at the time,” Basson said.

“The two gold awards we received at the 2025 NYIOOC demon­strate that our olives remain of world-class stan­dards,” he added.

Basson said the 2025 har­vest pro­duced more olives than in 2024, but the oil yield in liters per kilo­gram of fruit was lower than in pre­vi­ous years.

“The qual­ity was still out­stand­ing,” he said. ​“As a small-scale oper­a­tion, we are able to focus our atten­tion on har­vest­ing each cul­ti­var at their opti­mal ripeness, typ­i­cally green to half-ripe.”

He added that pro­cess­ing speed is crit­i­cal. Minimizing the time from har­vest to press helps keep per­ox­ides low, while ear­lier har­vest­ing sup­ports nat­u­rally higher polyphe­nol lev­els, which con­tribute to inten­sity, fresh­ness and sta­bil­ity.

“When day­time tem­per­a­tures are high, fruit is cooled overnight and pressed first thing in the next morn­ing,” Basson said. ​“Every step is focused on qual­ity over yield.”

Although South Africa accounts for about one per­cent of global sup­ply, Basson said the local sec­tor has shown strong poten­tial in recent years, with qual­ity at the cen­ter of its growth.

From the Great Winterhoek slopes, he said the com­pany aims to add value to the domes­tic mar­ket by increas­ing the avail­abil­ity of high-grade oils.

“At present, only a small per­cent­age of our oil is mar­keted as pre­mium extra vir­gin olive oil, but our goal is to grow this mar­ket share locally through con­sumer edu­ca­tion and brand devel­op­ment,” Basson said.

He added that Porterville Olives is also look­ing to expand into the United States, cit­ing the lat­est dietary guide­lines that place olive oil and table olives at the cen­ter of healthy eat­ing.

However, Basson said South African pro­duc­ers can strug­gle for recog­ni­tion even at home.

“While cli­mate, polit­i­cal uncer­tainty and ris­ing input costs are real chal­lenges, the great­est pres­sure on our busi­ness comes from prices, and this is largely a mar­ket issue,” he said.

“Much of the imported olive oil from Italy and Spain is of low qual­ity, with some of it blended with seed oils and sold as olive oil blends with mis­lead­ing labels,” Basson added. ​“These prac­tices dis­tort the mar­ket, mak­ing it dif­fi­cult for pro­duc­ers of gen­uine extra vir­gin olive oil to com­pete.”

He said the com­pany views its NYIOOC results as a bench­mark as it works to solid­ify the Andante brand among the world’s lead­ing olive oils.

“Receiving awards at the pres­ti­gious NYIOOC World Competition is a use­ful bench­mark for us,” Basson said. ​“It allows us to com­pare our olives with those of pro­duc­ers from around the world and pro­vides an objec­tive mea­sure of qual­ity beyond our local con­text.”

“This inter­na­tional recog­ni­tion gives us con­fi­dence that the care and atten­tion we invest in our groves and har­vest prac­tices trans­lates into oils that are gen­uinely world-class,” he added.